Long Island Nets’ five-game winning streak comes to a close

The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, saw their five-game win streak come to an end on Monday, Nov. 28. After winning five consecutive road games, the College Park Skyhawks bested the Nets by a score of 124-101.

The Nets were extremely short-handed for the game, with only eight active players. Their dropped to an even 5-5, with three of those losses against the Skyhawks.

Although the team was hoping for a better end result, one of its players, point guard Chris Chiozza, had a worthwhile performance. Even with seven turnovers, Chiozza managed to put up 19 points, 17 assists and six rebounds. Chiozza, who won the NBA Championship last year with the Golden State Warriors, now leads the G League in assists per game with 11.9.

The Nets point guard has been an elite playmaker for the team all season, most notably making 19 assists on Nov. 21 in an overtime win against the Raptors 905. Nets head coach Ronnie Burrell told WSN after Monday’s loss that there are very few playmakers like Chiozza, who engineers the majority of the Nets’ offense. He highlighted how the point guard has a knack for making plays.

Center RaiQuan Gray also had an impressive performance, posting 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Guard Jordan Bowden, the Nets’ leading scorer for the season, added 19 points. Forward Donovan Williams chipped in with 17 points, including two highlight-reel slam dunks in the third quarter.

For the Skyhawks, former New York Knicks guard Langston Galloway was lethal from the 3-point range, connecting on seven of his nine threes en route to a 26-point night. Forward Tyrese Martin poured in 26 points and 11 rebounds, and center Chris Silva added 17 points and 16 rebounds. All five starters for the Skyhawks scored at least 16 points, and the team shot a sterling 50% from the 3-point range for the game.

Up next for the Nets are back-to-back home games against the Delaware Blue Coats on Monday, Dec. 5, and Wednesday, Dec. 7.

