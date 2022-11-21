NYU sophomore Zay Freeney scores 31 points in win over Moravian University

The NYU men’s basketball team won its fourth consecutive game, taking down Moravian 103-61 on Saturday, Nov. 19.

NYU men’s basketball won its fourth consecutive game after defeating Moravian University on Nov. 19. (Courtesy of NYU Athletics)

NYU men’s basketball once again dominated the court with a 103-61 win over Moravian University on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Violets sit at a comfortable 4-0 record on the season.

Sophomore combo guard Zay Freeney put up an exciting performance with a career-high 31 points.

“We’re playing at a high level now,” head coach Dave Klatsky told WSN. “Once we get going, we’re explosive.”

Alongside Freeney, two other NYU players scored double digits. Graduate guard Spencer Freedman ended with 23 points for his second consecutive 20-point game. Senior combo guard Nikola Lipovic added 13 points against the Greyhounds.

Moravian’s only lead came after they scored the first basket. The Violets quickly took an eight-point lead just four minutes into the game. By halftime, NYU was up by 27 points.

The defense contributed to the growing lead, as the Violets finished with 52 rebounds and forced 14 turnovers.

“This Moravian team is a very good team, and we took them out of what they wanted to do,” Klatskty said. “They were very uncomfortable.”

As a team, NYU shot 17-of-40 from three. On the season, the Violets are now shooting just under 40% from deep.

The Violets also made 46.8% of their field goals and missed only one free throw. NYU’s largest lead of the day was 93-49 — an advantage of 44 points. Sophomore point guard Kawika Akina hit a three to score the 101st point.

“I keep telling the guys it’s about the process,” Klatsky said. “This isn’t an ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ mentality.”

The Violets look to maintain their undefeated status against Maritime College on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Throggs Neck, New York.

