Men’s soccer falls in first round of NCAA tournament

The NYU men’s soccer team lost 2-1 in overtime against Williams College, eliminating the Violets from the NCAA Division III tournament and ending their season on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

With seconds left in the first half, Williams secured a lead when midfielder Henry Kirkman scored a goal off a throw-in. The Violets battled back and managed to send the game into overtime after Talal Said converted a penalty kick in the 79th minute.

In overtime, it was once again Kirkman who scored to put the Ephs on top for good.

Prior to the match, NYU head coach Kim Wyant highlighted that studying film and looking through the statistics revealed that Williams’ strength was in its defense. The game was a testament to this strength, particularly goalkeeper Ben Diffley’s defensive capabilities.

Not for a lack of chances, the Violets had 23 shots and eight shots on goal — 10 of which came from junior forward Arkan Tahsildaroglu, who led the team this season in goals. Tahsildaroglu also registered five shots on goal.

“Winning is very much elusive,” Wyant said prior to the contest. It was the head coach’s third career trip to the NCAA tournament.

Williams now moves on to play No. 1 Messiah University on Sunday, Nov. 13.

With the wounds of elimination still fresh, all the NYU men’s soccer team can do now is look onward to the future. The Violets showcased their strengths down to the final stretch against some of the best Division III teams, and finished their season 9-5-3.

