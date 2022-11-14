Men’s basketball starts season with back-to-back wins

New head coach Dave Klatsky reflects on the team’s first two games.

NYU men’s basketball once again dominated on the court this past Saturday, playing against the United States Merchant Marine Academy. In Brooklyn, the team propelled itself to an impressive 94-61 win.

“This is a special group,” head coach Dave Klatsky told WSN. “They’re great kids. It’s been very fulfilling to see that in action.”

The first 10 minutes featured back-and-forth action, as both teams traded buckets and were tied at 14 with 11:38 left to go in the first half.

“In the next ten minutes, we caught fire,” Klatsky recalled.

The score rocketed to a 28-point lead at halftime, with the Violets up 49-21. Following a record 19 3-pointers made against Farmingdale State in its season opener, NYU connected on 11-39 shots from beyond the arc.

“They were really good looks,” Kltasky said about the threes. “For us, we’ve got to continue to find the best shots out there.”

The Violets were also able to once again connect on each of their free-throw attempts, as they did in their first game. This time, NYU shot an exceptional 17-17 from the line.

“I’m not looking at that free-throw number as anything to do with anything,” Klatsky said. But he highlighted that it is “a nice number to see.”

In the second half, the Mariners were prevented from scoring much, and a thunderous dunk by sophomore wing Holt Bashinsky effectively solidified the game for NYU as it capped the largest lead of the night at 41 with the Violets in front, 86-45.

First-year forward Quinn Clark had an impressive game with 12 points and 12 rebounds as he recorded a double-double. In the end, five Violets had put up double-digit points. Junior combo guard Cinque Stephens led the team with 13.

The Violets look to remain undefeated as they hit the road for the first time this season on Tuesday, Nov. 15, against the College of Mount Saint Vincent. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Riverdale, New York.

Contact Drew Abrutyn at [email protected]