Men’s basketball team gets off to strong start under new head coach

NYU men’s basketball team propelled itself to victory in its season opener after an offseason of changes.

NYU men’s basketball is officially back. After completing its first winning record in six years and adding several pieces in the offseason, the Violets defeated Farmingdale State College 102-75 in its season opener. The game was head coach Dave Klatsky’s first career win as a head coach after being hired by NYU in May.

The Violets dominated the game, shooting 58.5% from the field, 48.7% from the three-point line and a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line. The 19 three-pointers set a single-game record for the Violets — two more than the previous high of 17 against Brandeis University in 1999. Firing on all cylinders, the Violets were able to prevent Farmingdale from ever holding the lead.

After getting behind a 16-point deficit, the Farmingdale Rams surged back to within six as the Violets led 36-30 with five and a half minutes left in the first half. However, NYU pulled away with an 18-7 run, ending the first half 53-37.

Though the Rams cut the lead to just 10 inside of the first two minutes of the second half, a 12-2 Violet run gave NYU a 69-49 lead. Capitalizing on its offensive momentum, NYU reached its largest lead of the night at 31 with just under six minutes left in the game.

Senior captain Nikola Lipovic led the team with a career-high 18 points, hitting six three-pointers. Along with Lipovic, five other Violets reached double-digit points, including first-year forward Quinn Clark (14 points), graduate guard Spencer Freedman (12), sophomore combo guard Zay Freeney (11), junior combo guard Cinque Stephens (11) and sophomore wing Holt Bashinsky (10). Freedman, a transfer from Harvard, led the game with eight assists in his NYU debut.

Graduate guard Michael Savarino also added five points, six rebounds and a pair of steals in his first game with the Violets. Prior to NYU, Savarino was a three-year team member at Duke University and played under his grandfather, Mike Krzyzewski.

Following its impressive performance, the team looks to continue its winning streak into the weekend. NYU’s next game is on Saturday, Nov. 12, against the United States Merchant Marine Academy, with tipoff at noon.

