Women’s soccer breaks 3-game rut

The NYU women’s soccer team, suffering from a three-game losing streak, came into its away game against Kean University firing on all cylinders on Monday, Oct. 24.

Both the offense and defense were on point. By the end of the game, the Violets had improved to a record of 6-3-5 for the season, with an 8-0 shutout.

In the first 13 minutes, the game was already packed with action as the Violets took three shots and Kean attempted two free kicks. In the 14th minute, graduate forward Tate Jordan, assisted by sophomore midfielder Rachel Kim, brought NYU its first goal of the night. Senior midfielder Gabriella Funk scored the second goal in the 28th minute after receiving a pass from junior midfielder Kelli Keady.

Senior midfielder then Julie Beedle scored back-to-back goals in the 36th and 37th minutes. Her two goals marked the first multi-goal game of her career, bringing NYU up 4-0 and putting the game safely out of Kean’s reach.

NYU showed no signs of mercy. Just before the half, first-year midfielder Yukino Wakatsuki found the net at the 44th minute after being assisted by first-year forward Hunter Hoelscher, bringing the Violets up 5-0.

The team’s offense was in a temporary lull as Kean prevented the Violets from scoring again until the 74th minute, when first-year forward Maddy Xiong, assisted by senior forward Nikki Lee, scored her first of two goals of the night. Just six minutes later, she recorded the first brace of her career. The final goal was scored by Wakatsuki, who put up her first two career goals on the same night.

The Violets broke their losing streak with a 8-0 win as the offense put on a show, shooting 29 times with 16 being on goal. Their defense was just as strong with keepers Riley Felsher and Tyler Hawkins, each taking time behind the net and recording a save against the two shots by the Kean Cougars.

The team looks toward its opportunity to build on its record with home games against the University of Chicago on Friday, Oct. 28, and Washington University in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 30. Both matches will be held at Gaelick Park.

