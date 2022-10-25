NYU women’s volleyball dominates during senior weekend

The Violets only lost one set in three matches this past weekend as the regular season nears its end.

No. 6 NYU women’s volleyball continued its dominant season this past weekend, winning all but one set across its games against Stockton University, Stevens Institute of Technology and Kean University.

The highlight of the weekend was the team’s senior day against the Stockton Ospreys on Friday, Oct. 21, in which NYU honored the team’s three seniors, setter Nicole Dao, outside hitter Haley Holz and outside hitter Gabriella Spaethling.

The only set in which Stockton came close to beating the Violets was the second. Down early on in the set, the Ospreys scored four straight points to make it a two-point set.

After this run from Stockton, neither team was able to pull away as the frame remained no more than a two-point difference.

The Violets managed to pull out the set 25-23 and they never looked back, winning the third set by a comfortable 25-16 margin.

Holz and Spaethling excelled in their final home game, combining for 15 kills. Holz managed to add to this with a game-high four aces, while Dao was sidelined due to injury.

The next day, the Violets had a double header, in which they continued to dominate. Their only set loss on the entire weekend came in the third set against Stevens, in which they only managed eight kills to Stevens’ 17.

The Violets were able to come out victorious, going on to win the next four consecutive sets, including a sweep of Kean later that day.

Holz’s incredible serving continued, getting four aces against the Kean Cougars and a whopping six against the Stevens Ducks. Sophomore outside hitter Olivia Lewandowski also had a standout day, leading the team in kills both games with 13 against Stevens and 12 against Kean.

The Violets’ fantastic regular season comes to an end this week as they play their final game against Virginia Wesleyan University on Saturday, Oct. 29. After that game, the team will advance to the postseason, starting with the first round of the University Athletic Association Championship against Brandeis University on Friday, Nov. 4.

