NYU Swimming & Diving kicks off with a splash

The NYU men’s and women’s swimming teams both clinched their first meet of season against Rowan University.

In their first meet of the season, the No. 8 women’s and No. 9 men’s NYU Swimming & Diving teams emerged victorious versus unranked Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey, on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The women’s team win extended its undefeated streak against Rowan University to seven meets, and the men’s team extended its streak to six meets.

“We are in week five of training, and they have been working so hard in and out of the pool,” head coach Trevor Miele told WSN. “I’m excited, and I am sure they are too, to get the opportunity to swim some real races.”

This season is the first time since 2018 that both the women’s and men’s teams have been ranked top 10 in the country for Division III.

The women’s team totaled 167 points versus Rowan’s 90 points and finished in the top three during the majority of the meet’s matches.

Starting off their NYU swimming careers strong, first-year Avery Lambert took the longer distances, while first-year Nicole Ranile won the shorter distances. Lambert won the 500-yard and 1,000-yard freestyle with times of 5:07.74 and 10:35.23, respectively, and Ranile won the 200-yard freestyle and butterfly with times of 1:56.61 and 2:04.79, respectively.

Notably, a third NYU swimmer won twice individually: sophomore Anna Li dominated both the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke with times of 1:07.23 and 1:48.82, respectively.

The men’s swimming team narrowly won in several races, reaching 148 points compared to Rowan’s 114 points.

In their first meets at NYU, sophomore Nathaniel Yeoh took home the short distances, and sophomore Connor Vincent won the longer distances. Yeoh won both the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle with times of 46.60 and 1:42.56, respectively, and Vincent won both the 500-yard and 1000-yard freestyle races with times of 9:40:42 and 4:42:03, respectively.

Looking to build upon the first victory, Miele emphasized that the best is yet to come.

“We expect them to keep working hard to get better in the pool and stronger in the weight room while setting their sights on moving up in the national rankings, with the ultimate goal of winning more NCAA Championships and challenging NCAA records,” Miele said.

Both the women’s and men’s teams look forward to their first home meet on Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., where they will host unranked Drew University and unranked Stevens Institute of Technology at the NYU Fall Invitational at Palladium Athletic Facility.

