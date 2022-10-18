Women’s soccer takes a hit against Emory and Rochester

The NYU women’s soccer team loses 0-1 to both Rochester and Emory in the UAA match. (Courtesy of NYU Athletics)

Now on a three-game losing streak, NYU women’s soccer dropped its matches against Emory University and the University of Rochester on Friday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 16, respectively.

The Violets came into the weekend having lost their first game of the season to the Case Western Reserve University Spartans on Oct. 8.

In Friday’s contest, the Emory Eagles dominated the first half with eight shots, including a penalty kick that Kylie Hall buried into the back of the net. Despite four shots in the second half for the Violets, Emory held on to 1-0 win. In her first full start of the season, junior goalkeeper Riley Felsher recorded a season-high five saves.

Two days later, the Violets were up against the University of Rochester Yellowjackets. The first half remained scoreless as each goalkeeper made two saves. Rochester finally broke the ice in the 67th minute after Sam Hawkins assisted on a Robin de Jong goal to give the Yellowjackets a 1-0 victory. Making a second consecutive start in goal, Felsher finished the game with two saves. Off of the bench, graduate forward Tate Jordan registered a team-high three shots.

NYU was outshot 13-21 in both games after outscoring their opponents 36-8 to start the season. The Violets have been held scoreless across their entire losing skid.

With the losses, the team is now 0-3-1 in conference play and sits at sixth place in the University Athletic Association.

The Violets now turn their focus to their next game on the road against Kean University on Monday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m. It will be the final non-conference match of the season, with three more UAA matches left to play.

Contact Nicole Ranile at [email protected]