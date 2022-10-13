NYU men’s soccer falls in conference home opener

The Violets failed to take advantage of an early 1-0 lead as they conceded two goals in the second half.

Courtesy: Bryce Lexow scores the only goal for NYU in the game against Case Western University. (Courtesy of NYU Athletics)

The NYU men’s soccer team lost 1-2 in its first conference home game to Case Western Reserve University on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Violets came into this game off the back of two straight wins, including an away from home upset against No. 8 Carnegie Mellon.

The affair was almost entirely controlled by NYU, who took a lead late in the first half thanks to a penalty kick goal by sophomore forward Bryce Lexow in the 35th minute. The goal rounded off a dominant half for the team, completely stifling Case Western and only allowing a single shot.

However, the second half spelled a turnaround for the Spartans, as they would score an equalizer at the 53rd minute, courtesy of senior Matt Vatne. Case Western also did not allow the Violets to have a shot until the 69th minute of the match.

With the game still tied with just under two minutes left to play, Kysen Kroeger struck a shot into the back of the net to secure a late winner for Case Western.

Even in the loss, the Violets outshot the Spartans 10-3. First-year midfielder Terra Nagai took a team high three shots and had one shot on goal.

Lexow has continued to be a bright spot for NYU, as the forward is now averaging more than a goal for every 90 minutes in just four starts. He has racked up a team-leading seven goals in just 10 matches, placing him in third in the University Athletic Association.The Violets now embark on a crucial in-conference road trip against Emory University at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and the University of Rochester on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m.

