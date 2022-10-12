NYU women’s soccer suffers its first loss of the season

In their second UAA matchup of the season, the Violets fell to Case Western Reserve at home 3-0.

NYU women’s soccer suffered its first defeat of the season against the Case Western Reserve Spartans on Saturday, Oct. 8, dropping the contest 3-0.

It was only the third time this season the Violets had been shutout, and the first time since Sept. 11. Entering the match, NYU had outscored its opponents 21-3 in its last four matches, and allowed Case Western just eight goals on the entire season.

After NYU and Case Western traded just one shot each through the first 35 minutes, Lizzie White found the back of the net in the 37th minute, assisted by Maggie Farra.

Junior goalkeeper Riley Felsher replaced junior goalkeeper Tyler Hawkins in goal to begin the second half. The Violets immediately registered a shot on goal off of a corner within the first minute of the first half, only to be saved by Case Western goalkeeper Maggie Storti.

After NYU failed to convert on back-to-back corner opportunities in the 67th and 68th minute, Samantha Cramin added another goal to the tally for the Spartans in the 69th minute, assisted by Camryn Hartman.

Anika Washburn tacked on a final score in the closing minute of the match, as Case Western came away with a 3-0 win. It was the second most goals allowed in a game this season by the Violets. Junior midfielder Gabriella Funk totaled a team-high three shots and one shot on goal.

With the loss, NYU holds fifth place in the University Athletic Association with five conference matchups left to play. The Violets are looking to earn an NCAA Division III tournament berth for the first time since 2018. It would be head coach Michele Canning’s third trip to the tournament since taking over in 2011.

NYU continues UAA play against Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

Contact Nicole Ranile at [email protected]