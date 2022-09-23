Women’s soccer continues its undefeated season at William Patterson University

Tate Jordan scored her second goal of the season to tie the game 1-1 and to maintain an undefeated season.

The NYU women’s soccer team has gone undefeated this season so far. (Photo by Vincent Dusovic, Courtesy of NYU Athletics)

NYU’s women’s soccer remains undefeated after drawing 1-1 at William Paterson University on Wednesday, Sept. 21, as the Pioneers scored off of their only shot of the game.

This moves the Violets’ record to 2-0-4, with the team having outscored opponents by a margin of 15-5, as well as continuing its streak of tying all away games.

Senior forward Tate Jordan made up for the first-half miss from sophomore midfielder Isa Badillo, salvaging a draw for the Violets with a goal at 63 minutes. The affair was dominated by NYU; in the first half alone, they had 11 shots compared to the Pioneers’ one.

William Paterson still managed to take the lead with junior forward Julia Fiorito putting them in front in the 29th minute.

The Pioneers would go on to have another scare in the first half after a reckless foul inside the box from first-year Sarah Mantilla, but NYU failed to capitalize on its chance as Badillo missed the resulting penalty.

The Violets continued to dominate in the second half, not allowing William Paterson to have a single shot. The breakthrough finally came on a Jordan goal with the assist coming from junior Jayla Lee. It was Lee’s first assist of her NYU career.

The game ended as it had been played throughout, with NYU dominating both the possession and the chance creation. The Violets have only allowed goals to two teams this season, and their dominant defense has led them to four clean sheets.

NYU looks to extend its undefeated season with an away game at Centenary University on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.

Contact Pablo Ocariz at [email protected]