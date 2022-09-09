Women’s volleyball set to host NYU Invitational

After a 3-1 performance at the Pacific Coast Classic last weekend, the Violets will return home for the first time this season to host the NYU Invitational this Friday and Saturday.

The NYU women’s volleyball team had a near-perfect start to the season, and hopes to continue it at NYU Invitational. (Photo by Vincent Dusovic, Courtesy of NYU Athletics)

The NYU women’s volleyball team looks to continue its strong start to the fall season heading into this weekend’s NYU Invitational tournament at the Brooklyn Athletic Facility. From Friday, Sept. 9, to Saturday, Sept. 10, the Violets will be hosting Wheaton College, DeSales University and Amherst College.

Last weekend, the team went 3-1 at the Pacific Coast Classic in Claremont, California. On the first day of the classic, the Violets finished with a 2-0 record, which included a sweep over Chapman University before a four-set win over Pomona-Pitzer. They began the second day of the tournament with another sweep over California Lutheran University. The team’s final match ended in a loss to the hosting Claremont-Mudd-Scripps — the Violets’ only defeat of the weekend.

Senior outside hitter Haley Holz was named to the All-Tournament Team after she led NYU with 47 kills for an average of almost four kills per set. She topped the team in points (56.5), total attempts (119) and serving aces (7). Sophomore libero Lindsey Hirano dominated the back row defense with 76 digs, while senior setter Nicole Dao led the team with 81 assists — two times that of NYU’s second-ranked player.

Following their performance at the Pacific Coast Classic, the Violets dropped from the 7th to 8th seed in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) poll released on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The team is coming off of a UAA championship season, and finished with an NCAA regionals appearance last year. The Violets will return to the court for the NYU Invitational after sweeping all three of the opponents in the tournament last season.

The Violets will face Wheaton College (3-0), DeSales University (3-1) and Amherst College (1-0) across two days. They defeated Desales and Wheaton during the previous two times that they have matched up, but have never faced Amherst.

The Violets’ first match is against Wheaton on Friday at 8 p.m., followed by DeSales at 10 a.m. They are scheduled to play Amherst at 5:30 p.m. the following day to close out the tournament.

