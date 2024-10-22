Guest Essay: In defense of diversity, equity and inclusion

My name is Adrian Pica-Borjas. I am Honduran American. When I fill out forms asking for my racial identity, I select the oversimplified “Black” and “American Indian or Alaska Native.” I prefer to self-identify as queer, but I realize that to most Americans I’m just plain old gay. My sex assigned at birth was male, and my gender is male. I am an atheist, even though my mother is a devout Catholic. And I come from a humble middle class family that resides among the cookie-cutter ranch houses of suburbia.

Each of these identities has influenced my life to varying degrees. Recognizing these complexities is crucial for my personal growth; to ignore my race, sexual orientation, gender and socioeconomic status would hinder my journey toward authenticity and fulfillment.

We, as NYU students, are fortunate enough to have a student government that understands the importance of diversity and inclusion. The Student Government Assembly formed the Diversity Committee in pursuit of our mission to support students from marginalized groups and diverse backgrounds. The committee sits 14 Senators at-Large who each represent a prominent student group on campus. For example, if I have a concern, issue or idea that I hope to advocate for regarding the needs of Black students, I would send an email to Senator at-Large for Black Students & Student Workers, Ian Askie, at [email protected]. Similarly, if I would like to address the needs of Arab students, I might contact Senator at-Large for Arab Students & Shia Muslims, Zahraa Al-Saif, at [email protected].

This is the heart of why universities across the country spend millions of dollars on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Contrary to the misconception that these initiatives divide students into opposing factions or representing “reverse racism,” they are crucial for dismantling systemic barriers and helping students reach their full potential. DEI programs are not just about representation; they actively work to address historical injustices and provide marginalized groups with the resources and support they need to thrive. When Martin Luther King Jr. said, “I have a dream that my four children… will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” he didn’t mean that we should all gouge out our eyes and become blind to the inherent differences of humanity. He meant that we should work towards a society where identity classifications like race engender no negative consequences.

The whole reason why we pay attention to supposedly irrelevant factors like race, sexual orientation or religion, is because we live in a world where these factors aren’t actually irrelevant. As much as I would like to pretend I live in a world where my queerness doesn’t impact my life, I realize that would be a fantasy world. So, when seven states dissolved their public universities’ DEI offices, firing hundreds of employees and closing dozens centers for women, LGBTQ+ and Black students, it was a reminder that we should take advantage of the DEI resources that remain, like our Diversity Committee here at NYU.

NYU’s SGA has unflinchingly continued to pursue its mission to hear all student voices. Our current chair, Angela Chou, has vowed to “ensure that every student’s voice is not only heard but amplified and valued.” One of the ways the Diversity Committee ensures that all voices are heard is by organizing projects that foster diversity at NYU and beyond, like how last year we worked on writing a letter of support for the New York State Commission on Reparations. Or, the time we assembled a panel discussing environmental racism and how to make our campus more sustainable. Or, the time we brought together almost 100 faculty and student leaders to discuss how to make NYU more diverse, equitable and inclusive. When we work together, we can create a more inclusive and equitable environment for all students.

I urge all students to take advantage of SGA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion by reaching out to contact the Senators at-Large that represent the multitude of identity groups that you may belong to. The Senators at-Large are here so that you may voice your concerns about hate, bias and discrimination; however, they are also here so that you may express your interests and worldviews as members of your identity groups. Here, I have a list of all the Senators at-Large and the groups they represent. I would also encourage you to attend our meetings! We meet every Friday, from 4 to 5 pm, at different locations listed here. Please contact me at [email protected] if you have any more questions regarding the Diversity Committee. When we acknowledge our differences, we accept our strengths. I encourage you to discover yours.

Contact Adrian Pica-Borjas at [email protected]