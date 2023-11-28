Off-Third: The NYU bookstore is the best spot for holiday gift shopping

The holidays are fast approaching, and many of us are stressed about finding the perfect gift for our family and friends. Before you start pulling your hair out, consider taking a trip to the haven of consumerism we all know and love: the NYU Bookstore.

With its affordable yet personal selection, the bookstore ensures that you’re getting the most out of your money while finding the gift of your loved one’s dreams in the process.

Consider giving your best friend the gift of a shiny new “Quantum Chemistry” textbook by Ira Levine for a low price of $229.50, so they won’t have to settle for a suspicious pdf that will release an incurable virus in their computer. For the roommate who insists they’re a writer, consider purchasing a 2-inch-by-2-inch Moleskine notebook in exchange for the copyright claim to anything they publish in the future. Maybe they’ll finally overcome their 19-year writing slump.

For a more personal gift, consider perusing the bookstore’s limited seasonal merchandise. You can buy specialized merchandise for the whole family. NYU Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grandpa, Aunt, Dogwalker, the Squatter in Your Attic and the Second Cousin on Dad’s Side That You’ve Only Ever Seen Twice can be found printed on mugs, shirts and even a do-it-yourself tramp stamp.

If you feel like splurging, the electronic section has even more tried-and-true gifts. Give grandma the gift of an HP Victus 15.6” Gaming Notebook equipped with a Full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, an Intel Core i7-13700H central computing unit, 16 gigabyte of total random access memory and an additional 512 gigabyte of storage on a solid state drive and watch her go from noob to epically cracked at Fortnite. She doesn’t need to be particularly tech-savvy to enjoy this present, for your purchase comes with free access to an overworked Computer Science major who will be available 24/7 to help her with any technology needs — whether it’s finding the mute button or opening a Chrome window.

Your little nephew or niece will love finding goodies from the bookstore’s line of hygiene products under their Christmas tree. For the low, low price of $73.99, you can surprise your nearest 13-year-old with an NYU-branded toiletry kit — of course, it’s during the preteen and puberty ages that people need it the most. Included inside is one NYU-branded tampon, a singular travel-sized bottle of mouthwash and a highly-detailed poster with instructions on how to flush a toilet because somehow the fully-grown adults using Bobst LL2 bathrooms still don’t know how. If there’s an adult health nut in the family, consider sweetening the deal with Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplements for $16.49.

When doing your holiday shopping this year, consider heading to 726 Broadway for unbeatable prices and amazing gifts. And rest assured that all proceeds from your purchase will be going to NYU, helping fund NYU’s dream football team to buy football gears, uniforms and hopefully, an actual football. Stock will certainly go fast, so be sure to head over and get your gifts while they’re still available.

