Up for Debate: Is college worth the debt?

In 2024, The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found a strong positive relationship between level of education and income. The same chart showed a 1.7% difference in the unemployment rate of those with a bachelor’s degree and those with a high school diploma. While a college degree may not be necessary for those who aspire to be a mechanic or an entrepreneur, careers in medicine, law or teaching are not feasible without a degree. While the starting salaries of non-degree-requiring jobs can be competitive, having a bachelor’s degree can increase the likelihood of getting promotions or leadership positions within those jobs. Additionally, college offers a unique environment for constant learning. After graduation, there are few spaces that allow for the same academic discourse, exploration and the pursuit of passions which can help students discover what career they want.

— Serin Lee, Contributing Writer

The average federal student loan debt is $37,853 per borrower, taking an average of 20 years to pay off. Whether that’s seen as a bearable or unfavorable amount of time to be in debt is up to each individual. In a perfect world, investing in higher education would be a fully reliable way to guarantee a prosperous future. However, the challenges of today’s economy have created new hurdles for the next generation of graduates. A study done in 2023 showed that 38% of employers refrain from hiring students directly out of college. This barrier to entry in the current workforce has increased steadily in recent years, even for those with a bachelor’s degree. A college degree undoubtedly has strong value, especially for those targeting selective organizations and career paths. Beyond that, the structure of a college degree requires students to step out of their field and get a core education in various subjects, making them more well-rounded and informed citizens. But with 59% of the student population incurring debt, it could be a prudent measure for individuals whose career aspirations don’t require a degree to avoid the related debt that might delay investments into other areas of life for decades.

— Antonia Ang, Staff Writer

College is where students must endure four years of hardship and higher education to live the life we have always envisioned for ourselves. But the main burden of attending college isn’t the workload or classes — it is the exorbitant debt that imprisons us once we leave. Though a college education can open certain career paths, the main detriment to furthering ourselves academically and professionally is debt. Depending on the type of career you may hold upon graduating, you may be subject to paying back loans for the rest of your life. Assuming a large amount of debt just to enter a low-paying job market often does not pay off in the long run. Additionally, graduates may be forced to take higher-paying jobs in fields they didn’t study or aren’t interested in. 52% of college graduates end up unemployed or working jobs that typically don’t require a bachelor’s degree. There are also many jobs for non-degree holders that actually end up being higher-paid careers than those of college graduates. The possibility of reaching financial and professional goals directly hinges on your ability to pay off the cost of attending a university. Only with scholarships, grants or affordable tuition can the benefits of attending university truly outweigh its expenses.

— Leila Olukoga, Deputy Opinion Editor

The purpose of pursuing a higher education has always been to broaden our initial horizons. Universities have always been, or at least have strived to be, institutions which teach young people not just about the world, but also how to think. But the Trumpian approach to education limits the ability for institutions to live up to that promise and makes it hard to question even the most basic tenets of American society. President Donald Trump’s university policies are not just financial — such as his cuts toward grants and aid which will make college more expensive — but also ideological. Trump has recently signed executive orders seeking to ban educational institutions which permit “gender ideology”, DEI practices and do not preach a “patriotic” education. This will likely lead to a suffering quality of education — the scope of students’ knowledge will drastically decrease, education will default to the values of the administration and the free speech of students and professors will dramatically decrease. Why pay money for an education that is intrinsically and intellectually worthless?

— Muhammad Siddiqui, Contributing Writer

The benefits of a university education extend beyond the knowledge taught in classrooms. Its value lies in the relationships students build and their personal growth. The chance to bond with peers of diverse backgrounds, learn and connect with professors and lead professional clubs imbues necessary soft skills including communication, networking and leadership — which are increasingly being given more attention during recruiting processes. Beyond personal development, the long-term financial benefits of a college degree surpass the initial cost. In 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that individuals with a bachelor’s degree earned a weekly median salary of $1,432, compared to $853 for those with a high school diploma — making the financial investment in a degree well worth it.

— Shanay Tolat, Deputy Opinion Editor

