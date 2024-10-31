Opinion: Ditch your plastic Halloween costumes this year

Halloween might be a season for chills and thrills, but the real horror story lies in the unregulated sweatshops and factories that churn out those plastic-filled costumes. In these spaces, the cost of cheap trends often comes at the expense of human rights and environmental welfare.

The terms fashion sustainability, textile waste and greenhouse gas emissions have become the equivalent of horror movie cliches — overused, predictable and increasingly ignored. Consumers are becoming wise to the “greenwashing” tactics of fast-fashion brands like Shein and Zara, which throw around sustainability buzzwords without backing them up. This may all change as the New York Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act, also known as the Fashion Act, will possibly be passed into law next year.

Despite being an NYU Public Policy major, this Fashion Act was news to me and my professors, probably because it is not an act yet. Former Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblymember Anna Kelles introduced this bill in 2022, which requires fashion companies doing business in New York with at least $100 million in revenues to map and publish at least 50% of their supply chains. Liability under the act arises only for failing to comply with these due diligence obligations.

But, if you’re stealing other kids’ candy, shouldn’t you be giving that candy back when you’re caught?

The Fashion Act’s current flaw is that it only penalizes brands for failing to disclose supply chain data, not for actual violations within those supply chains. Just making statistics visible is not enough. The assumption that public scrutiny alone will force brands like Shein and Zara to clean up their act is misguided. This is untrue, and seasonal holidays like Halloween prove that people value convenience and trends over supporting sustainability. The act needs a permanent set of fangs — and not the costume kind — that actually bite when companies violate human rights or environmental regulations. Legislators and activists should continue revising the act and include stricter penalties and guidelines in a largely unregulated industry.

This season’s iconic North American costume store, Spirit Halloween, eerily has the capacity to die every November only to be resurrected next year, all while generating enormous profits — an estimated $1.86 billion in revenues in 2023. Designed for the landfill, the plastic-filled costumes are the epitome of “fast fashion on steroids.” But while we wait for the Fashion Act to gain its footing next year, why not send a signal to fast fashion this year that we are not interested in their itchy, low-quality products? GQ and People Magazine have some excellent ideas for shopping for last-minute Halloween costumes from your closet.

If the Fashion Act becomes law, Halloween may look very different next year. Many fear that stricter regulations will lead to higher prices and fewer trendy options. But as we’ve seen, opting out of buying a new costume isn’t just good for the planet — it’s also a smart way to save money. Plus, there’s something undeniably satisfying about getting creative with what you already own — or what you can borrow from a willing friend. Shopping your closet is a chance to bring out your inner costume designer, rather than just pulling another synthetic jumpsuit off a rack.

The dark side of fashion supply chains is more terrifying than the haunted houses you will enter this week and decidedly less sexy than dressing like Sabrina Carpenter at a Halloween party. Keep your eye out for the Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act in the coming months, and in the meantime, I hope you slay your sustainable Halloween outfit this week!

