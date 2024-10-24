Editorial: Think globally, vote locally

As college students, we consume media related to this year’s presidential election on a daily basis. It’s everywhere — in our classrooms, on social media, in our news outlets. With two polar opposite candidates, this is an election that feels exciting and immensely consequential for many, and will undoubtedly shape the future of our country. Figures of authority shove down our throats — and rightfully so — that young voter turnout is crucial in this election. But when you open your ballot, there’s more than just the two candidates we know so well. On your ticket are both local elections and ballot referendums, all of which will make a direct impact on your community. These races may not be as flashy or dramatic, but they are just as, if not more, important to vote in as any other.

Almost every American can name the president, but far fewer know their senators, congress members or local officials like city councilors or their local sheriff. Depending on the state you are voting in, your ballot will include those running for various other positions of authority. Our senators and congresspeople are the ones who represent our needs as states and districts on the national stage, and are entrusted with the power to pass laws that affect us. But we also have state senators, whose jurisdictions are much more closely tied to their county and local concerns. Local officials like city councilors determine the allocation of school funding, oversee zoning laws and manage public transportation systems. In some states, voters choose local judges, sheriffs and district attorneys — all officials who have a direct impact on the criminal justice system and sentencing policies.

Many policies that make it to the national level start with local policy decisions. Policies like minimum wage increases or housing affordability often start at the city or county level, and go on to gain traction and become a broader national conversation. This year in New York, voters will be deciding on issues from altering language related to civil rights protections in the state’s constitution to deciding whether to assign the Department of Sanitation more responsibility to keep the city clean. These proposals have clear implications to New Yorkers’ daily lives.

Voter turnout for presidential elections is in the millions, which can make your vote feel like a drop of water in the ocean. Nevermind the Electoral College, which can bypass the popular vote entirely under the right circumstances. This is not the case in smaller elections. Your vote carries greater impact as it’s being weighed against a much smaller demographic. Depending on the size of your community, decisions concerning environmental regulations or a school board seat may sway one way or another by just dozens of votes.

While presidential candidates can seem like untouchable public figures, you have far greater access to your local representatives than those on the national level. If you’re living in the state you’re voting in, you can attend town halls, city council meetings or even meet directly with your elected officials. If you’re voting out of state, you can still email your local representatives to voice your opinions to someone who is better suited to deal with local issues as opposed to someone of a higher office. The president may be texting you, but they’re certainly not going to text you back.

It is easy to get caught up in the excitement and intensity of the presidential race and to let other elections fall to the wayside — but remember, your local vote can have a profound effect on your community’s quality of life. While you’re researching the presidential candidates, take the time to familiarize yourself with the people running for office in your city, county and state. Read the arguments for both sides of issues on the ballot. Don’t let yourself be surprised by the policy initiatives or referendums you are asked to vote on when you open up your absentee ballot or step into the polling station. Decisions are made by those who show up. Make sure your voice is heard where it matters most.

Click here to learn more about who is running for office in your state or county.

Click here to register to vote.

Click here to request a mail-in ballot.

