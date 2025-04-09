Opinion: NYU has built itself on diversity — now it needs to defend it

Amid President Donald Trump’s sweeping reforms aimed at dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion programs nationwide, New York has refused to eliminate “discriminatory DEI practices” in public schools, which receive 6% of their funding from the federal government. With a $5.9 billion endowment as of 2023 and vast legal resources, NYU has a much larger cushion to fall back on than any K-12 school. But so far, the university’s response to Trump’s crusade against DEI has been defined by quiet compliance and cowardice.

NYU, and other universities that rely so heavily on federal research funding, are especially vulnerable to Trump’s reversal of DEI practices. In NYU’s case, where federal research funding constitutes 54% of its overall research budget, any mandates from the federal government have an added weight to them. There’s additional anxiety that Trump might take a special interest in dictating how NYU is run, considering his own son, Stern first-year Barron Trump attends the university. It’s not a stretch to assume Trump would have his own opinions on NYU’s diversity practices and would be able to apply a special level of attention on removing them if he so chose.

The university’s renowned medical center, NYU Langone Health, has already been pressured by the Trump administration to remove phrases such as “diverse students” and “systemic racism” from its website and has cancelled two gender-affirming surgeries for children under its care in fear of a Trump executive order. Further DEI rollbacks would strip NYU of its strongest characteristics as a university in the United States.

NYU’s identity and inherent appeal are that it is a diverse, self-proclaimed global university fostering a wealth of perspectives — which is inexorably linked to the core tenets of DEI. In their full statement on diversity, the university quoted the words of former President Andrew Hamilton in saying inclusion and belonging are “indispensable elements” of advancing knowledge, innovation and sustainable community at NYU. Furthermore, the statement proposes that a diverse population is better at appreciating the myriad of angles on an issue, resulting in better schooling and “a higher quality of debate.”

“NYU faculty, students, administrators and staff should be fully committed to a vision of equity, diversity and inclusion at NYU that encompasses that idea, and that by being in some of the world’s greatest and most diverse urban centers, NYU has an opportunity to lead,” the statement reads.

While not to the same extent, New York has stood firm, despite the risk that standing up to Trump poses, on the basis that their DEI-related policies have already been certified to comply with anti-discrimination law. They further contend that the broad pronouncements of the U.S. Department of Education against DEI is not binding law, and that the department hasn’t identified what part of New York’s interpretation violates Title VI. So what is stopping our university from doing the same?

Because NYU relies so much on federal funding for its research grants and programs, New York must step forward to support these programs and counterbalance the potential impacts of a funding freeze. While this would prove to be a strain on New York’s budget to be sure, it would be a step towards the kind of state-oriented government Trump and other Republicans purport to be in favor of. If New York believes that diversity is a crucial aspect of the educational experience, then the federal government needs to respect their ability to commit to that principle within the bounds of the law.

NYU has an interest in creating and relying on diversity to foster its educational ecosystem yet is choosing to remain silent. From offering DEI certificates in its Human Capital Management program at the School of Professional Studies to cohort programs dedicated to uplifting first-generation and LGBTQ+ students, NYU uses its DEI initiatives to thrive as an academic institution. Without DEI programs, NYU’s ability to function would be in peril. Departments and programs closely aligned with DEI initiatives, such as the SPS DEI program, could be gutted entirely. Faculty positions for academic fields such as Middle Eastern, race and gender studies could be eliminated as they have at other schools.

Standing up to Trump will clearly require sacrifices to be effective, like dipping into endowments and federal funding, but they’re necessary if the university intends to stand up to the administration. And financial penalties pale in comparison with the cost of compliance with Trump. Now is the time that NYU, its fellow universities and the New York state government need to stand in solidarity against the Trump administration’s oppressive policies.

WSN’s Opinion section strives to publish ideas worth discussing. The views presented in the Opinion section are solely the views of the writer.

