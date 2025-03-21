Off Topic: We must protect our libraries’ federal funding

On Friday, March 14, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will remove funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, as well as half a dozen other programs that were deemed “unnecessary” by the president and Department of Government Efficiency. This compounds the substantial financial uncertainties for academic institutions that have forced academic hiring freezes, research grant cuts and Ph.D. program cancellations. The consequences of disbanding IMLS funding extend far beyond the scope of academia and will leave a harsh impact on vulnerable communities.

As one of the few public resources that ask for nothing from their users — with no entrance fee or purchase requirement — libraries provide free access to books, computers and wi-fi. They also promote literacy initiatives and educational youth programs, as well as offer support systems and educational programs for individuals of all ages.

Millions of users depend on library services to access knowledge and outside resources. In a study done by the Gates Foundation, nearly a third of the U.S. population — 77 million people — use libraries every year. Of these respondents, 30 million people searched for a job online and relied on libraries to complete online applications or submit resumes for workforce reentry. Libraries are a vital resource for inmate reentry programs and resources for the homeless population. Aside from economic opportunity, 43.3 million people rely on libraries’ computer resources to connect with others through governmental, civic or community organizations. Furthermore, 12 million students rely on libraries to complete homework and conduct academic study, with libraries also fostering literacy programs for both youth and adult populations. Evidently, these numbers indicate that libraries have been and will continue to be a crucial support system for a vast array of individuals.

Even though millions of people take advantage of libraries’ resources, in the 2024 fiscal year, only 0.003% of the total federal budget was allocated to the IMLS. Rural communities that rely on the free public technology and equity programs provided by libraries are harmed by the lack of funding. According to the American Library Association, 77% of public libraries are the only local resource for free public usage of computers and internet technology. Federal funding cuts risk creating a greater gap in access to educational and technological resources, particularly for underprivileged populations that depend on libraries to access technology and opportunities that many take for granted.

A study conducted by the PA School Library Project showed that minority populations see significant benefits from school libraries. In schools with full-time certified librarians, fewer Black and Latino students and students with disabilities tested below basic reading levels, and, on average, the percentage of Black and Latino students achieving advanced writing scores more than doubled in schools with larger libraries as compared to schools with smaller libraries. The presence of school librarians leads to greater academic support for students, and their absence may lead to a comparable decline for students as well.

The IMLS is the only federal agency dedicated to funding these library services, and without federal support, libraries risk losing more than just books and catalogs. Defunding libraries means less promotion of literacy and creates unequal access to information for those who rely on libraries for internet and literature access. Over a dozen organizations, such as the ALA and Chief Officers of State Library Agencies, have already released statements that condemn the Trump administration’s decision to defund the IMLS and criticize how the move will jeopardize literacy development programs and access to public information resources.

In addition to supporting grants for libraries, the IMLS is also an essential part of museum preservation. A statement shared by the American Alliance of Museums, which includes 35,000 museums and museum professionals, said Trump’s executive order “threatens the critical roles museums and museum workers play in American society and puts jobs, education, conservation, and vital community programs at risk.” The alliance emphasizes how museums have become “vital community anchors, serving all Americans, including youth, seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans.” Not only that, but the alliance asserts that museums are economic boons as well: By creating jobs and promoting tourism, they can help support their local economies as well.

A withdrawal of funding has the potential to impact all library systems, whether that be academic libraries, archives or smaller organizations that are supported by IMLS grants. Even NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts is currently supported by an IMLS grant to create digital privacy programs and disinformation resources for local communities. Funding withdrawals also mean less purchasing power for new literature, a reduction of free literacy programs for local communities and a gap in information-seeking technology that can be accessed for public use.

Ultimately, federal funding cuts to the IMLS not only threaten the immediate availability of educational and cultural resources, but also undermine the long-term strength of our existing communal resources. Libraries and museums have served as the base for public knowledge, community engagement and equitable opportunity for generations. Funding cuts will impose financial constraints that compromise the free access to these vital resources, and policymakers must realize the scope of what these orders jeopardize and take immediate action to preserve these resources for our collective intellectual future.

