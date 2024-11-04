Opinion: How to prepare for your post-election mental health

With the 2024 presidential election a day away, you may be feeling confused or overwhelmed amid the floods of stress, anxiety and socio-political tensions on campus — but, rest assured, it’s not just you. An American Psychiatric Association survey from earlier this year found that 73% of respondents feel anxious about the election. These feelings have been exacerbated by increased partisan polarization, both real and perceived, since the 2016 election. While many media outlets have shared tips and resources for managing pre-election stress and anxiety, few have focused on how we can take care of ourselves once the election is over.

Evidence from past presidential elections suggests that the days and weeks post-election may be when we need the most support. In 2016, immediately following the election results, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline received a heightened number of phone calls and texts, with “election” and “scared” being the most common words mentioned. People from communities who primarily voted for the losing presidential candidate also have historically had worse mental health outcomes and higher suicide rates, particularly in the second and third years, following the election.

Regardless of the outcome of the election, there will be incredibly passionate feelings on both sides. These feelings may intensify if, as in 2020, the votes take a few days to be fully tabulated, and election results are not announced on election night. Anxiety may even persist through the inauguration and beyond.

If you experience any distress, know that you are not alone. As Ph.D. students at the School of Global Public Health and the Silver School of Social Work both focused on mental health research, we encourage the following suggestions for managing your mental health following the election.

First, we encourage you to limit “doomscrolling” and persistent checking of the news which can worsen negative feelings, stress and anxiety. You can find resources on how to stay informed while still prioritizing your mental health and well-being here.

Engage in small activities that bring you joy, such as making yourself a cup of coffee, exercising, playing with a pet or reading a good book. Spending time with a close friend or family member can boost your mood and make you feel less alone in an especially polarized time. If you are seeking counsel — spiritual or otherwise — reach out to a trusted individual or clergy member at your place of worship.

Talk to your medical or mental health provider. You can even schedule an appointment in advance if you’re worried you may struggle post-election. If you experience any thoughts of suicide or self-harm, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available to call or text 24/7 — press 1 for the special lines for veterans, press 2 if you’re a Spanish speaker and press 3 if you are a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Above all, remember that your feelings are valid, but their levels of intensity will vary and will eventually pass.

If you are looking for a specific action to take before the election, make sure you are registered to vote if you are eligible — several states even offer registration on election day — and vote on Nov. 5.

WSN’s Opinion section strives to publish ideas worth discussing. The views presented in the Opinion section are solely the views of the writer.

Contact Madison Kitchen & Michal Weiss at [email protected].