Opinion: NYU has a double major dilemma

NYU is known for its broad spectrum of academic programs, with the College of Arts and Science home to over 120 majors and minors. The university, like many others, offers the option of double majoring, so students don’t need to limit themselves to one academic path. Yet CAS majors cannot have their second majors be in other schools, which contradicts NYU’s mission to promote interdisciplinary study. This limitation is both perplexing and counterproductive, especially in an institution that prides itself on its diverse academic ecosystem.

NYU has many prestigious schools outside of CAS, from the Tisch School of the Arts to the Stern School of Business. By permitting cross-departmental studies, these schools allow students to explore their passion in different fields, recognizing that academic interests are rarely linear. Not giving CAS students the opportunity to explore those interests can limit what the university has to offer. NYU should open the doors for students looking to major outside of CAS for their second major.

“When I applied to NYU, I was unsure of exactly what I wanted to study, so I chose CAS because it’s the biggest school at NYU,” CAS first-year Angela Lin said. “I became interested in psychology, which CAS provides, but also marketing. My adviser told me my second major is restricted to only CAS, so I’m unable to make the most of my college experience.”

David Chen, another first-year in CAS who wanted to pursue a double major in journalism and interactive media from Tisch, echoed similar frustrations.

“Being able to mix different fields is the reason I chose NYU in the first place,” Chen said. “The university talks a lot about how it encourages crossing boundaries, but this rule about double majors doesn’t reflect that.”

CAS students deserve the opportunity to explore other disciplines, just as students in NYU’s other schools are allowed to explore courses in CAS. Students across different schools are paying similar tuition, yet don’t have access to the same programs. This effectively penalizes CAS students and excludes them from specialized programs that could enhance their academic development. If students have to pay similar amounts to access the courses that NYU has to offer, they should be able to focus their studies in whichever of these courses interest them.

The restrictive policy particularly disadvantages students looking to combine fields that naturally complement each other. A student majoring in economics at CAS, for example, may want to pair it with a second major in finance at Stern, or an English major at CAS might seek to pair their major with Media, Culture, and Communication at the the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development. In sectors like finance, where competition is cutthroat, it is helpful to integrate theoretical knowledge of economics with practical business skills such as marketing or international business. Furthermore, students engaging in such cross-disciplinary studies often develop a broader network, access more diverse viewpoints and gain insights that are restricted when only studying a single discipline.

Although accommodating students who wish to double major outside of CAS may pose logistical challenges — especially in more selective programs — a potential solution lies in expanding joint degree programs. For instance, a collaboration between CAS and Stern could offer a joint major, allowing students to combine economics with marketing or finance. Additionally, for schools with more restrictive program requirements for their students, NYU should provide the opportunity to at least apply to major in the field. These schools can still remain selective, without completely shutting the door to any CAS student. This would grant access to specialized programs without overwhelming these smaller schools.

Removing the CAS restriction would not only align better with the inclusivity principles that NYU prides itself on, but it would also better prepare students for the demands of the current job market, in which interdisciplinary knowledge and skills are essential.

