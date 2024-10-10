Opinion: NYU needs a standardized pro-AI policy

“This set of lecture notes was improved using the ChatGPT editing function.”

For as long as I have been at NYU, students and faculty have debated the ethics of artificial intelligence and its impact in the classroom. However, it was only this fall that I saw a professor — or anybody for that matter — openly acknowledge they used AI. What further caught me off guard was the explicit permission to use AI featured in the syllabus. This experience made me reflect on the state of AI at NYU — most classes tend to speak on it in some way or another, yet there is a clear lack of coherent policies guiding its usage. In light of such ambiguity, the university needs to reframe its policy to focus on teaching AI literacy, as opposed to fully dismissing it as a cheating tool for those who wish to cut corners.

Policies concerning academic integrity, which typically detail how cheating and plagiarism are prohibited and punishable offenses, are consistently featured on any class syllabus. In general, presenting work without acknowledging the source, including AI, is considered a form of plagiarism at NYU. However, there is no consistent policy on AI usage. The university does, however, suggest three potential strategies for the handling of the technology in class: integrating, avoiding or forbidding it in day-to-day classwork.

Whether AI should be used in class, and to what extent, is dependent upon individual faculty member decisions. For those wishing to integrate AI in the classroom, the Provost’s office advises professors to include reasons for allowing AI in class syllabi, the do’s and don’ts as well as the explanations of the tools’ limits. Others may choose to either continuously adjust assignments to make them unsolvable with AI or simply forbid and pretend ChatGPT does not exist.

What we see in classrooms today is a patchwork of different AI rules, indicating just how lost the university is in understanding and reaping the benefits of the technology. NYU’s policy has unfairly shifted the responsibility of combating plagiarism and cheating — along with teaching a new skill set — onto faculty, instead of providing a set of clear instructions and expectations to staff and students.

Navigating the murky waters of generative AI has made most professors apprehensive toward the technology, oftentimes warning students of terrible consequences for those who use it or fully avoiding mentioning the subject in their syllabi. Even for the classes that don’t outright ban its use, students are rarely provided clear instructions or given the class time to workshop permitted usage. These guidelines cannot be found outside of the classroom either, as there are no resources for students to learn how to utilize AI in a critical, fact-checked and properly cited manner. Instead, the moral and academic responsibility of proper AI use is left to the students to figure out, creating unnecessary anxiety about using the tool. This is nearly impossible, as the rules are almost always varying or even contradictory between different classes.

The place of AI at NYU is nothing short of ambiguous. For some students and professors, AI has already been fully integrated into their academics, with ChatGPT acting as a search engine, editor, idea generator or even an assignment solver. Others are behind the times, fearing the technology’s power and possible repercussions. But one thing remains clear — the use of AI isn’t going anywhere. The university has already said that “there is no longer any obvious line dividing acceptable from unacceptable [AI] use.”

The administration needs to embrace the fact that the only way forward is to implement guided AI utility through clear direction and guidance. Forbidding or avoiding the use of AI will not stop students from improperly using the tool to help with their school load. However, the university can guide students toward ethical AI use, such as creating study guides, organizing notes and giving background information about a topic. These are all ways students can use AI as a tool to supplement their growth and learning — not as a method to cheat. It seems certain that the world into which we graduate will be one where AI is ever-present and unavoidable. Without a clear AI policy, students are not given the freedom to test the limits and possibilities of this technology.

