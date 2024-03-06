Opinion: NYU’s sexual respect training is inadequate

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

A group of protestors holding Palestinian flags, protest signs and umbrellas walking in a circle outside of a building with “SILVER CENTER FOR ARTS AND SCIENCE” written on it.
Dozens picket outside Silver Center to demand NYU ‘divest from Israel’
A graphic of two purple squares on a gray background with white and yellow text. The post on the left advertises Northwell Imaging, while the post on the right advertises NYU Langone Orthopedics.
NYU Langone lawsuit over use of purple in competing advertisements dismissed
A graphic of the first two pages of a legal opinion document on a purple background.
State court reinstates 2016 conviction for burglary in Lipton Hall
A bird’s eye view of Washington Square Park crowded with protestors holding umbrellas.
Thousands take to Washington Square to protest for cease-fire in Gaza
A woman holds a microphone above her head.
V100 Concert artists criticize NYU ties to Israel, suspensions
A woman wearing black stands between two speakers in front of a crowd of people holding signs and banners.
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters march across Manhattan
Six people with microphones sit on a stage in front of a projector displaying information on the Center for an Urban Future.
Journalism prof. discusses public park funding at environmental conference
The exterior of the Morton Williams Supermarket, with a prominent red lettering that reads Morton Williams at the top of the building and the phrase The Fresh Marketplace beneath it.
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
Donald Trump wearing a blue suit with a red tie, an American flag pin on his lapel and white undershirt with his arms outstretched. Behind him to the left is his son Eric Trump in a gray suit with a light blue tie, as well as his legal team all standing in front of a large brown door with golden words on them.
Trump PAC, org. paid Stern professor almost $900,000 to testify at trial
A graphic of the first two pages of the university’s 2021 tax returns on a purple background.
New bill could cost NYU over $100 million in annual tax cuts
A group of people stand outside the N.Y.U. bookstore. They hold two posters, one with the words “N.Y.U. + NIKE PAY YOUR WORKERS JUST DO IT” and one with the words “NIKE STOLE $800K FROM N.Y.U. APPAREL WORKERS.”
Students protest NYU Bookstore’s ties to Nike
An illustration of a student government meeting. A person speaks behind a podium with an N.Y.U. flag behind them.
Student gov’t announces initiative to promote on-campus accessibility measures
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
An image of Mir Hwang dressed in all black sitting on a white couch with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: Switching medicine for music business
A graphic featuring a black-and-white portrait of a man with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: How 2 brothers went from creating art to opening a gallery
A portrait of a woman wearing a black turtleneck in front of a dark red background, with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to her.
Beyond NYU: Making musicals come to life in the Midwest
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
Six water bottles lined up against a white background.
Ranked: Water bottles
An illustration of a pan with deep fried battered vegetables, a dish with red sauce, a dish with green sauce and a pan with yogurt-covered dough balls.
Recipes for Ramadan: Dahi bara and vegetable pakora your mother would love
A crowd of people dance on a dance floor with their hands up. A disco ball hangs from the ceiling, and the room is basked in pink-ish purple light.
From prom to Pier 60: Violet Ball brings nostalgia to the dance floor
A customer walks into a white storefront with glass windows that say “Do Not Feed Alligators.” Red chairs are placed outside the storefront.
Tired of your go-to coffee shop? Try one of these unique cafes instead
A hand holds a phone with the “Discover” menu from the app “Too Good to Go.”
What’s so good about Too Good To Go?
A person in a blue face mask and black apron is styling a client’s hair who is wearing a black barber’s cape and a black face mask. Hair equipment lines the tabletop in front of them.
The 4 best hair salons for a gender-affirming haircut
Two mannequins in front of a wall that says “ANNA WINTOUR COSTUME CENTER” and “WOMEN DRESSING WOMEN.” One mannequin wears a white dress and one wears a black dress.
Review: The Met’s ‘Women Dressing Women’ is a feminist approach to analyzing fashion history
Two people walk down the runway. One wears a quilt patchwork dress and the other wears a striped colorblocked dress.
IMPACT’s annual show champions sustainability but lacks organization
Two models with pink eyeshadow look into the camera. One is wearing a ginger wig, the other a blonde wig.
Frederick Anderson creates a mélange of blues, grunge and rock and roll
A group of models in different red, white and black outfits pose in front of a white backdrop.
Bishme Cromartie blends streetwear and avant-garde design
Image of a black man sitting in front of a yellow and white striped wall and next to an open computer.
Who is Alex Harsley? The East Village photographer who’s seen it all
Three metal boxes decorated as tenement buildings placed on the top of numerous concrete bricks.
Review: ‘Histories We Carry’ intertwines a New York and Latinx upbringing
An abstract painting with white, black, yellow, pink and orange placed on a white wall.
‘Desert + Coast’ is a vivid showcase of women’s contributions to Aboriginal culture
A corkboard with handwritten notes pinned on it.
Review: ‘On Selfhood: Young Lesbians within the Margins’ creates an archive of lesbians today
A woman with black hair wearing a black shirt stands behind a white podium in a lecture hall.
Xyza Cruz Bacani explores community and sacrifice in ‘Komunidad: Filipinos in the UAE’
An illustration of a record cover with two men in black outfits and one is riding a horse. A record is coming out of the cover.
MGMT’s ‘Loss Of Life’ is a reflective and emotional sonic journey
The interior of an art gallery. On the wall closest to the viewer, there is a framed lace bra and a painted portrait of a woman.
Review: ‘Herstory’ is the perfect exhibition to see this Women’s History Month
A hand holds a black telephone amidst a background of city skyscrapers. Cursive text in the upper right-hand corner reads Real Estate. A record is coming out of the cover.
Review: Real Estate perfects simplicity with its new record ‘Daniel’
Two people standing outside. The person on the left is holding a large canvas with an egg painted on it.
Review: ‘Problemista’ and the laughable absurdity of the immigrant experience
A collage of four books: at the upper left is Lauren’s Elkin’s “Flâneuse” placed on a light green background, at the upper right is Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” placed on a dark red background, at the lower left is Mieko Kawasaki’s “Breasts and Eggs” placed on a brown background, on the lower right is Annie Ernaux’s “Exteriors” placed on a dark green background.
Books beyond Bobst: 2 Japanese novels, a book of journal entries and more
An illustration of a white book cover with colorful squares and a person putting socks on. “GOOD MATERIAL” and “DOLLY ALDERTON” are written in the colorful squares.
Review: Dolly Alderton’s ‘Good Material’ turns heartbreak into comedy
Collage of four books titled: “RED, WHITE AND ROYAL BLUE,” “ONE TRUE LOVES,” “BEACH READ” and “TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS.”
Lovely books to read or gift this Valentine’s Day
A collage of four books. The top left is “Happy Hour” by Marlowe Granados. The top right is “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin. The bottom left is “Okay, Cupid” by Mason Deaver. The bottom right is “Prep” by Curtis Sittenfeld.
Books beyond Bobst: A summer-set novel, an unconventional love story and more
A collage of book illustrations featuring: An illustration of a book cover titled “Ben and Beatriz,” by Katalina Gamarra, with two silhouettes over a colorful background of abstract shapes; An illustration of an orange book titled “The Bodyguard,” by Katherine Center. Two people stand in a garden with their backs toward each other; An illustration of a brown book titled “home body” by “Rupi Kaur,” with green leaf patterns surrounding the texts, placed on a dark green background; An illustration of the cover of “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller, with an ancient Greek gold helmet in the center with a dark turquoise background; An illustration of a book titled “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, with a red border and a dog-like animal looking back in the middle.
5 books to curl up with this winter
Two people standing outside. The person on the left is holding a large canvas with an egg painted on it.
Review: ‘Problemista’ and the laughable absurdity of the immigrant experience
A still of two people fighting with small swords in front of a group of people and aliens.
Review: ‘Dune: Part Two’ resonates now more than ever before
A red mug and a laptop on a purple background. On the screen, a man wearing a suit is on the phone with white words filling the screen behind him.
Off the Radar: Suits, swears and ‘Succession’ in ‘The Thick of It’
A man tending to a grill wearing a white shirt and blue button up.
The case for Charles Melton
A woman and a young girl in a kitchen hold their hands above a bowl of sprouting plants.
Review: ‘Shayda’ is poignant story of domestic abuse, national identity and healing
Seven people wearing medieval outfits dancing on a stage.
Review: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ does celebrity casting right
A bearded Indian man wearing a blue suit kneels between the white words “Vir Das Mind Fool.” There are gold designs depicting clowns, microphones and mountains bordering the frame.
Award-winning comedian Vir Das brings India to Carnegie Hall in his ‘Mind Fool’ Tour
People standing in front of a stage with theater decor. There are brown cardboard that have trees and tree branches on them surrounding the stage.
Review: Rattlestick Theater holds first annual ‘Ratcracker’ fundraiser
Fake snow falls around a group of ballet dancers dressed in light blue costumes who stand on a stage that is designed to look like a forest covered in snow.
‘The Nutcracker’ is worth your time this December
A man wearing a top hat being lit up by a spotlight. Around him are various people all looking up toward him.
Review: 2023’s ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street’ revival brings more than blood and guts
A person sitting in front of a laptop whose screen is displaying a sexual assault prevention training portal.
Opinion: NYU’s sexual respect training is inadequate
An illustration of several anthropomorphic white rabbits applying for internships, talking on the phone, displaying their resumes, and shaking hands with someone, in front of a black and yellow background.
Opinion: All NYU schools should offer embedded internships
A white and purple N.Y.U. flag and a purple banner that says N.Y.U. Steinhardt is placed side by side on a building wall.
Guest Essay: Steinhardt USG launches food pantry
Exterior shot of a Starbucks with two glass doors. The green Starbucks logo is visible through the top window.
Opinion: NYU must cut ties with Starbucks
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
An illustration of an older man with a mustache and glasses, wearing a light blue shirt and navy blazer. Behind him are antiques and face designs.
Opinion: Renaming the Steinhardt school is long overdue
A neon purple L.E.D. sign saying “N.Y.U. TISCH” in a hallway that has white walls with several framed pieces hung on it.
Opinion: Drama students should be able to choose their preferred studio
An illustration of a black graduation cap with a purple tassel on top of three books in a pile. The books are blue, red and green and the pile is falling over. The background is purple with dollar bills scattered all around.
Opinion: Covering course fees is a necessary step toward affordability
A screen of the “N.Y.U. Connect for Students” page placed on a purple background.
Opinion: NYU advising needs to do better
A laptop displaying the webpage of “N.Y.U. Albert” course registration system.
Opinion: NYU’s course registration is outdated
A front entrance with the text “Electric Lady Studios” written in a retro white font on two reflective walls.
‘An exploitative environment’: The interns behind Electric Lady Studios
The exterior of the Morton Williams Supermarket, with a prominent red lettering that reads Morton Williams at the top of the building and the phrase The Fresh Marketplace beneath it.
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
A glass sign that says “Walker Hotel” illuminated by yellow light bulbs above the entrance of the Walker Hotel.
Housing overflows returned to NYU, despite additional residence hall
Two hockey players face each other on the ice. The right player is in a black N.Y.U. jersey and the left player is in a blue and white jersey.
Breaking the ice: The Asian players of NYU ice hockey
A baseball player in a white N.Y.U. uniform swinging a baseball bat.
NYU baseball shows promise at the start of the season
A man in a white N.Y.U. basketball jersey makes a layup with a basketball while playing against players wearing blue jerseys.
Men’s basketball finishes strong season with tough loss
An illustration of purple players participating in volleyball, basketball, soccer and track on a yellow background.
Women’s basketball advances in NCAA, wrestling sends three to National Championships and other news
A man in a maroon shirt with white graphics leans on the plastic rope-like border of a boxing ring. He wears a wrapped, black, velcro glove on his right hand, with his hands laced together in front of him.
From Bobst to boxing: NYU’s up-and-coming student-athlete
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch shown from a low angle. Around and behind the arch are cells and a DNA strand.
The Research Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
A brightly lit table filled with Mexican food including burritos, tacos, tortilla chips.
Opinion: NYU’s sexual respect training is inadequate

In the face of the vast disparities in sex education across states and schools, NYU’s sexual respect training falls short.
Mehr Kotval, Contributing Writer
Mar 6, 2024
A+person+sitting+in+front+of+a+laptop+whose+screen+is+displaying+a+sexual+assault+prevention+training+portal.
Qianshan Weng
NYU’s sexual respect training “Think About It,” required for all students before the start of their first semester. (Qianshan Weng for WSN)

Graduating from a high school with abstinence-focused sex education, I felt ill-prepared to navigate the complexities of consent and healthy relationships when I entered college. The shortcomings of sex education across schools in the United States are glaring, with vast disparities between approaches and information students learn. While NYU provides some assistance in this area — it offers sexual respect training — the university needs to go further to address variations in what students already know. 

While some students benefit from comprehensive and inclusive instruction prior to attending college, others are hindered by courses that are rooted in stigmatization and misinformation. As students transition to college, the need for comprehensive sex education that covers topics like identity, fostering healthy relationships, promoting clear communication, safe sex practices and accessing sexual and reproductive health care is vital. These discrepancies between students’ knowledge become more of an issue in college, where many students are entering the world of sex and relationships for the first time.

NYU’s current training program aims to “maintain a safe and aware campus community.” However, it falls short of this goal due to its generalized approach. The current training is online, and doesn’t ensure that the student is actually watching the videos assigned or engaging in the training scenarios. It is easy enough for a student to coast through the training without having to soak in any information. While NYU also requires undergraduates to do a second training their third year, the program suffers from similar issues. 

The training fails to address the nuanced realities that college students encounter. By relying on simplistic examples and overlooking the intellectual readiness of college students, the training risks disengagement and renders itself ineffective.

To address these shortcomings, NYU could implement a pre-assessment survey to gauge students’ understanding of key concepts such as consent and safe sex practices. Based on the assessment results, the university could tailor the training materials to better meet the needs of individual students. For example, students who demonstrate a strong understanding of foundational concepts could be provided with more advanced training modules focusing on nuanced topics. Meanwhile, students who exhibit gaps in their understanding could receive additional support through targeted workshops or one-on-one counseling sessions, working their way up to that advanced level.

Rather than offer video training, NYU should offer programs over Zoom and in-person with small groups of students. This approach would allow for deeper discussions and adaptability to students’ needs. A more engaging and personalized approach not only addresses the shortcomings of one-size-fits-all training programs, but also empowers students to actively participate in discourse around relationships and intimacy.

However, improving training alone is not sufficient. NYU must also invest in more intensive rehabilitative resources, communicate consequences for inappropriate behavior and allocate more of its budget toward sex education and counseling services. These measures are vital for cultivating a safer, more supportive environment for students.

Implementing these solutions may require time, money and effort, but they are an essential step for preventing sexual violence and promoting healthy relationships on campus. While something is better than nothing, the far-reaching impact of sex education on how students navigate college life should push NYU to make it more of a priority.

WSN’s Opinion section strives to publish ideas worth discussing. The views presented in the Opinion section are solely the views of the writer.

Contact Mehr Kotval at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Qianshan Weng, Multimedia Editor
Qianshan Weng is a junior studying Media, Culture and Communication and Journalism. You may pronounce his name as "chi''en-shan", or, if it makes your life easier, just call him "Ben." He grew up in Shenzhen, China, and has spent the last five years or so saying that he wants to learn Cantonese. The answers to the questions "when will he finally start?" and "why is this taking him so long?" remain mysteries, even to himself. You can reach out to him at [email protected]
Leave a comment
More to Discover
