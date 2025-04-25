The Soapbox: AI lawmakers in the UAE, Pope probes in Argentina and billions toward defense spending in Spain

In the UAE, AI entrusted with drafting legislation

The United Arab Emirates will be the first country in the world to use artificial intelligence to revise its existing laws, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced on Sunday.

The Regulatory Intelligence Office will oversee the plan, called “AI-driven regulation,” as it summarizes bills, creates a database of laws and public sector data, and suggests legislative changes. The government expects to expedite the lawmaking process by 70%, reduce costs and allow policy to change more regularly in accordance to current events.

“This new legislative system, powered by artificial intelligence, will change how we create laws, making the process faster and more precise,” Al Maktoum said to the state media.

Some critics have raised concerns about potential inaccuracies in the AI’s analysis of large amounts of legal information. Experts warn that the system may not interpret laws and policies the same way humans do, or that the training programs used could skew its responses and create engrained biases. Some have also said it could diminish citizens’ trust in the government.

In September, Abu Dhabi-backed investment company MGX announced its support for BlackRock and Microsoft’s $30 billion AI initiative to create data centers and energy infrastructure. With a $15.7 trillion projected market, the UAE expects to boost its GDP by 35%, cut government spending by 50% and continue to establish AI-related governmental positions following its appointment of the world’s first AI minister in 2017.

In Argentina, constituents question why Pope Francis never returned

Pope Francis, who died from a cerebral stroke on Monday, has sparked discussions in Argentina about why he never returned to his homeland after becoming the pope in 2013. Born in Buenos Aires to Italian immigrants, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was the first Latin American pope in history.

Some attributed the pope’s absence in the country to his strained relationship with President Javier Milei. Before taking office, Milei criticized the pope’s support for social justice issues such as migrants’ rights and said the pope “always stands on the side of the evil” by supporting redistributive tax policies. After Milei assumed office, the pope also criticized Milei’s economic policies for similar reasons, as well as his autocratic leadership, which the pope said resembled that of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ideological clashes with political parties are also speculated to have played a role, particularly his conflict with former Presidents Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, whose progressive policies — such as legalizing same sex marriage — conflicted with Francis’ conservative stance.

“Despite differences that seem minor today, having been able to know him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honor for me,” Milei said Monday. “I bid farewell to the Holy Father and stand with all of us who are today dealing with this sad news.”

Despite holding conservative stances on women’s and LGBTQ+ rights, Francis was among the most progressive popes in history. He advocated for poor and marginalized communities, formally allowed priests to bless same-sex couples — though he opposed their marriage — and bashed child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.

In Spain, defense spending to meet NATO demands

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Tuesday that the government will meet NATO’s defense spending target by adding $12.04 billion to its allocated budget this year, following President Donald Trump’s threat to withdraw support from Ukraine.

The boost will raise Spain’s defense spending to NATO’s 2% of GDP target, up from last year’s 1.3% spending — which was the lowest among member nations. Sánchez said the additional funds will be used to expand the military, improve telecommunications and cybersecurity systems and upgrade its military equipment.

“If you asked me years ago about my government’s investment priorities in security and defense, it’s obvious my response would have been different,” Sánchez said. “That’s not because our values have changed … it’s because the world has.”

Sánchez emphasized the need to combat Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “neo-imperialism” threats and that the government would not not raise taxes, cut social programs or increase the budget deficit to meet the goal. NATO chief Mark Rutte urged members to bolster defense spending to combat Trump cutting off support for Ukraine, but seven member nations — including Canada — have remained below the 2% GDP target.

Spain has historically dedicated less of its financial resources toward defense compared to other western European countries, resulting in mounting pressure from the Trump administration to increase its spending. In its rationale for the boost, Sánchez said that, “only Europe will know how to protect Europe.”

