The Soapbox: Puberty blocker ban in the UK, new president in Ghana and Netanyahu’s trial in Israel

In the United Kingdom, government bans puberty blockers for transgender minors

The British government banned the prescription of puberty blockers for people under 18 with gender dysphoria, except for use in clinical trials.

Health secretary Wes Streeting announced the decision in a Wednesday Parliament session, stating that the government issued the indefinite ban after consulting with medical experts, who concluded that the use of puberty blockers for transgender minors poses a significant safety risk given the lack of sufficient data about the drug. The government also said it would review the current decision in 2027 after conducting clinical trials.

“We need to act with caution and care when it comes to this vulnerable group of young people, and follow the expert advice,” Streeting said. “We are setting up a clinical trial into the use of puberty blockers next year, to establish a clear evidence base for the use of this medicine.”

In the U.K., transgender minors who are already using puberty blockers — which had previously been prescribed to children questioning their gender identity — can continue to do so, despite the recent ban.

The government’s decision, which will extend to England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, came after a temporary ban on new prescriptions for puberty blockers in May. A month prior, a medical journal released a report that identified “gaps in the evidence” regarding the drug’s viability. While many young transgender activists fought against the May ruling, Britain’s High Court upheld the decision in July, declaring the ban constitutional.

In Ghana, opposition leader wins re-election

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama won the presidential election on Sunday after he was ousted out of office eight years ago. Mahama, who served as president from 2012 to 2017, is the first candidate in the country to win two non-consecutive terms.

The country’s electoral commission declared Mahama — representing the National Democratic Congress — the victor on Monday after he obtained nearly 57% of the vote. Following his win, Mahama stood before a crowd of supporters, criticizing the agenda of the New Patriotic Party — the current governing party led by President Nana Akufo-Addo — which he said led to Ghana’s worst economic crisis in years due to increasing inflation and debt payment evasion.

“This mandate serves as a constant reminder of what fate awaits us if we fail to reach the aspirations of our people and govern with arrogance,” Mahama said. “The victory shows that the Ghanaian people have little tolerance for bad governance.”

Against the backdrop of a worsening economy, the election also came during a time where the region has been dominated by political violence and coups. In July, Ghana’s political parties signed a code of conduct on election violence and vigilantism, declaring that they would refrain from using violence and intimidation during this election season. While the voting process was said to be fairly calm, police officials and local media representatives reported one person was shot dead and four people were arrested at a polling station in the northern town of Nyankpala.

During his campaigning, Mahama promised to soften business regulations, introduce a consecutive 24-hour work structure, implement tax reforms and invest $10 billion in modern infrastructure.

In Israel, Netanyahu appears in court for corruption trial proceedings

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court in Tel Aviv for the first time on Tuesday after his corruption trial began four years ago.

Netanhayu — who is charged with bribery, breach of trust and fraud — is accused of performing routine favors and giving diplomatic support to wealthy businessmen in exchange for gifts including cigars, champagne and positive media coverage. While prosecutors and defense lawyers spent years interviewing several witnesses for the case, Tuesday marked the first time the defendant made an appearance.

“I am shocked by the magnitude of this absurdity,” Netyanhu said in court. “I am running a country, I am running a war. I am not occupying myself with my future, but rather with that of the state of Israel.”

Netanyahu’s corruption charges have been a point of contention for Israelis and has led to increased political turmoil in recent years, including several election calls from opposition leaders in parliament who have expressed a lack of faith in Netanyahu. Voters have been equally divided on whether the prime minister should remain in office during the trial, leading to five elections in less than four years.

His presence in court also comes amid larger accusations brought against him by the International Criminal Court concerning the war in Gaza. In November, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, accusing him of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the region.

