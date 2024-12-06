New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

The exterior of a building with a purple “N.Y.U. Langone Health” sign.
NYU Langone spends half the national average on charity care, experts say
An black and purple illustration of a person standing behind a podium with the letters “S.G.A.” next to them.
Swipe it Forward moves online, student gov’t discusses resources for Shia students
An illustration of a wooden box with a person wearing Nike sneakers on top, surrounded by buildings and trees.
The Soapbox: Workers strike in Germany, aid suspension in occupied Palestine, social media ban in Australia
A group of people stand with protest signs in front of a purple-colored construction wall and barricades
NYU Law admin threatens pro-Palestinian students with disciplinary action
A woman smiling against a black background with the words “N.Y.U. BEYOND” written to the left.
Beyond NYU: Opening doors to STEM for students of color nationwide
The front of a brick building with a white door. There is a sign to the right of the door that reads “SIGN OUR PETITION SAVE THE LANDMARK MERCHANT’S HOUSE”
A local museum’s campaign to keep its doors open
The exterior of the main entrance of N.Y.U. Langone Health center, located at 550 First Ave.
Researchers at NYU Langone deem kidney transplants between HIV-positive people safe
People stand in front steps lined with candles, while others light them.
NYU students join citywide youth to honor trans lives in Washington Square Park
The number 6 train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on an overpass above the tracks.
NYU Langone calls on Gov. Hochul to reduce travel tolls for patients
A document with a green pen, two one dollar bills and six coins on top of it.
The precarity of student loans under a second Trump term
The front of a light blue painted store with a hanging sign with two dogs and words that reads “BORIS and HORTON.”
East Village dog cafe goes belly-up after months of financial hardship
A protest in a park that contains a crowd wearing masks and holding signs that say "Divest From UAE” and “FREE SUDAN”.
Students protest Abu Dhabi campus amid Sudan civil war
An audience sitting in rows of wooden desks attentively listening in a well-lit conference room with large windows in the background.
NYU, UC Berkeley activists criticize crackdown on free speech at college campuses
A structure with draped white sheets that has the words “N.Y.U. FUNDS GENOCIDE” painted in black and red paint sits in the middle of a walkway with students confronting university staff.
Anti-Zionist Jewish group criticizes NYU ‘restrictions on movement’ at Gaza Solidarity Sukkah
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Jewish students set up Gaza Solidarity Sukkah in Schwartz Plaza
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York University's Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
A woman wearing a blue sweater smiles while standing in front of a bookshelf.
Why you should be thinking about food beyond your plate
On a light green background, four orange rectangles show hands making different signs in each one.
How multicultural sororities foster community at NYU
An illustration of logos of different food pantries and homeless shelters, including Food Recovery Network, Xavier Mission, Rethink Food, The Bowery Mission and Two Birds One Stone.
This winter, give back through food and kindness
A collage of three people wearing outfits in the street.
Wrap up your semester in style with these final exam fits
An illustration of several people in different outfits standing in front of a snowy background.
5 perfect outfits for every holiday occasion
A pixel-art illustration of a group of girls taking a selfie in the snow.
Look your best while staying frostbite-free
Articles of clothing hanging in a shop window with an inverted sign spelling out “THE VINTAGE TWIN.”
SoHo stores I’m tired of gatekeeping
A hand scooping “Tutti Frutti Original” candy from a large container. Around it are rows of containers of candy.
This holiday season, give the gift of Swedish candy
Seven hot sauce bottles of varying colors are lined up against a white background.
I tried 5 New York City-founded hot sauces
A collage of various N.Y.U.-specific illustrations in green and blue.
Ranked: NYU lore
An illustration of an oven roasted turkey against a light purple background.
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
An illustration of a taco fighting french fries boxing in a ring.
Ranked: Fast food near campus
(Gia Sidhu for WSN)
Ranked: Microtrends
A collage of three photos. On the left, a model walks in a black, lace bodysuit with knee–length tassels hanging from the neckline. In the middle, a model stands in front of a flashlight, wearing a high khaki-beige collar with layered circular cut-out on two sides, with a side slit skirt and knee high boots. On the right, a model wears an oversized blue pinstripe suit and a beige hat. There is a red bandana tied around their neck and collection of small red knotted ropes attached to one breast of their jacket.
Ranked: The top 5 looks from WSN’s NYFW coverage
A model wearing a long light-blue spaghetti-strap dress walks in the middle of 10 other models standing in a circle.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
Frederick Anderson delivers African glam and elegance in his Spring 2025 collection
A model wears a pink and green tweed jacket in front of clothing racks.
Californian brand St. John puts an edgy twist on vintage classics at NYFW
Two images of models side-by-side
Andrew Kwon’s ‘ephemeral’ embraces fantastical floral fashion
A model wearing a black hat and hoodie with orange accents, a white undershirt and black pants and shoes walks down a white tiled runway while carrying a beige bag with green leaves.
Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope
A woman wearing a blindfold holding a piece of paperwork over her head.
Review: ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ distills national tensions into a suspenseful family drama
A photo of a half green and white book cover with a cat, three chairs and three mugs on a table. Displayed is the title “Before we forget kindness, a novel" and the author’s name “TOSHIKAZU KAWAGUCHI.”
Review: The comforting magic of ‘Before We Forget Kindness’
Dancers dressed in soldier costumes lined up onstage.
The Rockettes don’t know when to tap out
Two people stand on a stage with their hands on a table, looking at each other.
Broke People Play Festival expands to uplift more student artists
An album cover with various polaroids of a man, overlaid to make a whole body.
Review: On ‘Puss & Poems,’ no one complains like Jake Shane
Two greyscale photos of women, with “DIDION” at the top, an ampersand in the middle and “BABITZ” at the bottom. The one above holds a cigarette and the one below looks over her sunglasses.
Q&A: Lili Anolik on literary ‘It’ girls Joan Didion and Eve Babitz
Four illustrations of different book covers.
Books beyond Bobst: 2 collections of feminist essays, a critique of U.S. foreign policy and more
A man with glasses and a mustache wearing a blue jacket stands in front of the McDonald’s golden arches.
Mapping out McDonald’s
A collage of four illustrations of book covers.
4 books about food and family to dive into over Thanksgiving break
A sword hangs in mid-air between two men fighting in black and gold gladiator armor. Spectators watch from raised seats behind them.
Review: ‘Gladiator II’ is the world’s new Roman Empire
A woman with an enlarged head.
6 of 2024’s most overlooked movies
Four different illustrations of people in offices representing different fictional presidents.
Ranked: Presidents in film & TV
An illustration of a family watching a horror movie on a couch with scared expressions on their faces. The person on the right spills a bowl of popcorn in shock.
3 dysfunctional family movies to prepare you for Thanksgiving dinner
(Courtesy of Universal Pictures)
Review: ‘Wicked: The Soundtrack’ ends on a high note — literally
Album artwork depicting an illustration of a man exhaling a cloud of smoke. Behind him, the sky is orange and red, appearing to be on fire. The words “SLI’ MERRE” are written above him.
Review: ‘Sli’merre 2’ is a woozy, hypnotic sonic trip
An illustration of Ariana Grande facing away and leaning against another version of herself.
The case for ‘eternal sunshine’
A person wearing a blue suit with white sleeves holds the hand of a person wearing a pink dress while they sit on a beige couch in a set of a house.
Review: ‘The Great Gatsby’ disguises mediocrity with a star-studded cast
Two women stand over a kitchen island, making a cup of coffee together.
Review: ‘The Roommate’ struggles to find its heart
A man and woman in historical costumes on a stage set resembling an office.
Review: ‘Oh, Mary!’ brings unhinged comedy to Broadway
Ten paintings are hung up in a large group on a light purple gallery wall.
Review: ‘Toward Joy’ builds new frameworks for American art
An illustration of an armed man with a redacted face in front of a collage of U.S. conspiracy imagery.
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ is annoyingly fun
A woman stands and looks up in front of abstract colors.
When I need to reconnect with myself, I go to museums
A collection of photographs pinned on beige boards on a white wall.
Review: Annie Leibovitz weaves together a tapestry of American culture
A purple sign with the phrase “MAKING HOME” and “SMITHSONIAN DESIGN TRIENNIAL, NOVEMBER 2, 2024 TO AUGUST 10, 2025,” on a black fence.
Review: ‘Making Home — Smithsonian Design Triennial’ vividly redefines the idea of home
An illustration of a rainbow-colored circle of holding hands. Inside the circle, there is an illustration of two people next to each other with a heart between them.
Opinion: Mutual aid keeps our communities alive — it’s time to get involved
First lady Jill Biden, wearing a red dress and black boots, holds a cellphone as President Joe Biden, wearing a black suit with a blue tie, and his son Hunter Biden, wearing a black shirt, walk behind her.
Off Topic: Hunter Biden’s pardon highlights Democrats’ hypocrisy
Three people wearing purple graduation gowns and black graduation caps are standing raising diplomas. To the left is former N.Y.U. president standing behind a purple-and-white N.Y.U. sign.
Opinion: No longer behind bars, but not truly free
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A stone bench with armrests on Astor Place.
Opinion: Hostile city planning hides homelessness, but doesn’t solve it.
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
An illustration of a balancing weight scale with a box on each side. One says “LOCAL VOTE” and the other says “FEDERAL VOTE.”
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must reckon with its actions at Gould Plaza
An illustration of a rainbow-colored circle of holding hands. Inside the circle, there is an illustration of two people next to each other with a heart between them.
Opinion: Mutual aid keeps our communities alive — it’s time to get involved
Three people wearing purple graduation gowns and black graduation caps are standing raising diplomas. To the left is former N.Y.U. president standing behind a purple-and-white N.Y.U. sign.
Opinion: No longer behind bars, but not truly free
A stone bench with armrests on Astor Place.
Opinion: Hostile city planning hides homelessness, but doesn’t solve it.
The exterior of a public restroom in a park.
Opinion: Let New Yorkers be free to pee
Red text reading “EXEMPTION” overlays a stack of tax forms.
Opinion: NYU’s tax-exempt status puts other New York schools at a disadvantage
A caricature illustration of a large man wearing a white nationalist pin while sitting behind a microphone and in front of an upside down American flag.
Opinion: How alt-right media influenced the Gen Z vote
A cobblestone street with brick buildings on the left side and white buildings on the right.
Opinion: Language & Cultural Houses are more than just quaint cottages splattered across campus
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of seven people standing at purple podiums. One of the podiums has a spotlight on it, with a person raising their hand under the light. There is another spotlight that highlights the words “UP FOR DEBATE”.
Up for Debate: Should NYU adopt institutional restraint?
An illustration of Donald Trump on the left of the drawing pointing his finger, and on the right are a crowd of different colored hands raised and three signs in the middle with the letters “D.E.I.”
Opinion: Will DEI survive another Trump presidency?
A three person panel sitting in front of a crowd. The left person has a blue spotlight on them, the person in the middle has a red and blue spotlight and the person on the right has a red spotlight.
Opinion: Student activism in the age of Trump
An illustration of Donald Trump pointing his finger at a group of figures wearing graduation caps. Behind them are flags of the world.
Guest Essay: Studying as an international student under a second Trump administration
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: Why we protest
Five panelists sit on a stage in front of a red curtain and a screen that reads “Listening from the Heart.”
Guest Essay: NYU in Dialogue’s ‘Shared Grief, Shared Hope’ panel was heartbreakingly healing
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
The photo is shot from behind a troupe of police in helmets surveying a group of protesters while the Washington Square Arch stands above them all.
Opinion: NYU’s hypocritical attitude toward student activism isn’t new
A student with long hair wearing five different graduation caps stacked on top of one another. There is a purple graduation cap falling off the top and the student is reaching out to catch it.
Opinion: NYU needs to give transfer students a better shot
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
File Photo: NYU Tisch School of the Arts located at 721 Broadway. (Katie Peurrung for WSN)
A Tisch professor disappeared during a misconduct investigation. Two semesters later, he’s scheduled to teach again.
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
A student athlete goalkeeper in a red uniform prepares to kick a soccer ball.
Women’s soccer reflects on the 2024 season
A student athlete is midair preparing to spike an incoming volleyball.
The future of NYU women’s volleyball shines bright
A purple illustration of a referee yelling “OUT OF BOUNDS” in a speech bubble with the Big Ben tower, a tower from Madrid and the United States Capitol building behind him. The referee holds a purple whistle.
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, D.C. and Madrid
An illustration of a black silhouette running. They are surrounded by illustrations of a leaking water bottle, a dumbbell, fruits, vegetables and a protein bar that says “20g PROTEIN.”
Navigating nutrition: Student-athletes on staying fueled
In a grayscale comic, a person works at a desk in front of a computer next to a window showing a city in ruins with a fallen sign saying “TECH INDUSTRY.” In the bottom right corner is a thought bubble that says, “Why can’t I find an internship?”
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
A person in a white top, jeans and pink strawberry earrings sits on a park bench with a pink tote bag.
Style on the Square
(Krish Dev for WSN)
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
The Toronto skyline at night.
Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Welcome home, class of 2028
SPONSORED: Navigating mental health as a student: How Mid City TMS can support you
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
The Soapbox: Workers strike in Germany, aid suspension in occupied Palestine, social media ban in Australia

The Soapbox is a weekly column by WSN covering major news developments at NYU’s campuses and study away sites abroad. Global consciousness for a global university.
Liyana Illyas, Deputy News Editor
December 6, 2024
Max Van Hosen
The Soapbox is a weekly news column rounding up stories worth reading for a global university. (Max Van Hosen for WSN)

In Germany, Volkswagen workers strike to resist pay cuts and plant closures

Nearly 100,000 Volkswagen employees across Germany joined strikes on Monday in protest of the company’s plans to close three domestic plants and cut salaries. 

Volkswagen has announced the potential for thousands of job cuts and a proposed 10% wage reduction, citing the need to overhaul domestic operations to stay competitive in global markets amid a drop in demand for non-electric cars. Closures to its German factories would be the first in the company’s 87-year history.

Thorsten Gröger, the lead negotiator of IG Metall — a union representing 120,000 Volkswagen workers — accused the company of dismissing its proposed plan to save 1.5 billion euros in labor costs without resorting to layoffs. The group proposed measures such as shorter working hours and waiving executive bonuses, but Volkswagen said the plan was insufficient for long-term financial stability. 

“If need be, it will be the toughest collective bargaining battle Volkswagen has ever seen,” Gröger said. “Volkswagen has set fire to our collective agreements.”

The so-called warning strikes, during which workers temporarily halt labor for a few hours, took place just one day after IG Metall’s agreement to not stage walkouts officially ended. The tactic is relatively common in German wage negotiation agreements, as a signal of intent to more seriously strike in the future. 

In occupied Palestine, the UN suspends aid delivery to millions

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency has suspended humanitarian aid delivered through its main crossing into Gaza after armed gangs looted convoys.  

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini cited growing security concerns, describing a “ breakdown of law and order” near the Kerem Shalom crossing. In one incident, masked men held drivers at gunpoint while stealing a variety of items, and workers have alleged that armed groups operate openly near the Israel-Gaza border, sometimes within sight of Israeli forces. In an announcement of the closure, Lazzarini said Israel was responsible for ensuring aid was safely received. 

“The delivery of humanitarian aid must never be dangerous or turn into an ordeal,” Lazzarini said. “They must ensure aid flows into Gaza safely and must refrain from attacks on humanitarian workers.”

Israel has continued to defend its aid policies, accusing the Palestinian militant group Hamas of hijacking supplies. However, international pressure has built on Israel to secure safe passage for humanitarian aid and to halt attacks on aid workers after an airstrike killed five people in November. 

Kerem Shalom is the only crossing designed for cargo shipments and has supplied more than two-thirds of Gaza’s international aid since Israel blocked Rafah — the Gaza-Egypt crossing — in May. Its suspension has garnered global attention, with the United Nations warning that famine could soon take over northern Gaza. While efforts to increase aid through other crossings have been unsuccessful, international calls for a ceasefire continue

In Australia, children under 16 will face the world’s first social media ban

Australia’s parliament passed legislation to ban those under the age of 16 from social media platforms — deemed the strictest law of its kind globally — in an effort to combat online addiction, cyberbullying and mental health challenges faced by children in the country.

The legislation, set to take effect in late 2025, imposes heavy penalties on social media companies including TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat, including fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars, or $33 million, for failing to enforce the ban. These platforms are expected to introduce more rigorous age-verification systems, which may require proof of government-issued identification. Messaging and gaming platforms, as well as open-access sites like YouTube, are exempt.

Advocates for the ban argue that it’s critical for childrens’ mental health, referencing studies that link social media usage among teens to increased rates of anxiety, depression and exposure to potentially harmful content. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the law is necessary to protect young people from addiction and cyberbullying, and polling has seen majority support from parents and caregivers.

However, the ban has faced international and domestic criticism as researchers warned that age-verification technologies, which could rely on biometric data or identification checks, could infringe on young people’s individual rights. Youth advocates have further criticized the government, saying they “need to be involved in developing solutions.” Similar bans have also been challenged on the grounds of free speech.

“Parents know their children and their needs the best, and they should be making these decisions for their families — not big government,” Paul Taske, a litigation director at a technology lobbying group, told the Associated Press. “That kind of forcible control over families inevitably will have downstream cultural impacts.”

Contact Liyana Illyas at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Liyana Illyas
Liyana Illyas, Deputy News Editor
Liyana Illyas is a sophomore from New Jersey studying journalism and political science with a minor in data science on the pre-law track. As a proud Sri Lankan Muslim, she is passionate about giving a voice to the underrepresented through her writing and advocacy. In her free time, she enjoys singing, playing guitar and piano, reading, cooking, watching Gilmore Girls and hanging out with her family, friends and five cats. You can find her on Instagram @liyill_.
Max Van Hosen
Max Van Hosen, Art Director
Max Van Hosen is a junior studying dramatic writing at Tisch with minors in studio art and Business of Entertainment, Media, and Technology. He is originally from Agoura Hills, California but has grown up in Fayetteville, Arkansas. His fuzzy illustrations are fueled by his love for music, nature, and cars. You'll spot him on bike trails in the Ozarks, local alt-rock concerts in New York City, and roadtrip gas stations throughout the Midwest. You can find him at @maxvanhosen on Instagram or contact him at [email protected].