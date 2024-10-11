In Argentina, lawmakers fail to reverse presidential veto on law boosting public university funding

Lawmakers in Argentina’s lower house of Congress failed to overturn President Javier Milei’s veto on a law that would have increased salaries for all university faculty and staff to offset the country’s inflation, which currently stands at over 209%.

After the bill was vetoed, thousands of protesters criticized the proposed cuts and rallied outside Congress in Buenos Aires for increased investment in the country’s public schools. In the country, around 80% of Argentinian citizens who pursue higher education attend public universities.

A week ago, Milei said that he would veto the “irresponsible bill” as well as any other law that does not include a specific budget allocation and threatens fiscal balance, according to an Instagram post.

“The government reaffirms its commitment to the National Universities, as well as to the defense of the effort that each Argentine has been making since December to achieve zero deficit, reduce inflation and recover economic prosperity,” Milei said.

Since the beginning of Mileil’s presidency, the country has been in a recession and poverty has increased over 50%. Aside from slashes to education funding, the Milei administration has also significantly cut health care and pensions.

In the UK, prime minister says Falklands will continue under British rule

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged that the Falkland and Gibraltar Islands will remain British in a Wednesday parliament session.

The declaration comes after a week after the Labour Party, led by Starmer, surrendered Chagos Islands to Mauritius, a country in East Africa to “address wrongs of the past.” Conservatives opposed the decision and expressed concern that it would lead the United Kingdom to consider surrendering additional overseas territories. Starmer said the decision to keep both islands was “personal” to him because his uncle nearly died while serving in the 1982 Falklands war against Argentina.

Debate between Argentina and the United Kingdom over ownership of the Falklands has been a yearslong battle. The conflict, which lasted around 10 weeks, began when Argentine Military Dictator Leopoldo Galtieri ordered the country’s armed forces to invade the islands. In response, then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher deployed a UK naval task force to capture them. While the Argentine troops surrendered, the country still affirms its sovereignty over the Falklands.

Prior to Starmer’s remarks, Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino said that her country would “recover full sovereignty” over the Falklands.

In Ghana, unions against illegal gold mining call off strike after government talks

Ghanaian unions opposing illegal gold mining canceled a strike they had planned for Thursday after the government vowed to increase cleaning and safety measures in the sector.

The Trades Union Congress of Ghana, which organized the strike, said on Wednesday that President Nana Akufo-Addo promised to rescind a law permitting miners to operate in forest reserves. He also pledged to send soldiers to fight with illegal miners working near bodies of water and forest reserves.

Protesters have argued that the unlicensed gold mining industry has led to significant environmental and humanitarian impacts including contaminated rivers, unsafe working conditions and the destruction of forests.

The planned strike represented a major escalation in a series of demonstrations in the country that called for the government to crack down on the severe conditions of the gold mining industry.

