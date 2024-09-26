Framing climate advocacy as ‘patriotic’ increases belief in climate crisis, NYU study finds

Researchers at NYU’s Department of Psychology found that framing the need to address the climate crisis as “patriotic” increased belief in climate change on both sides of the political spectrum.

The Sept. 9 study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, had one group read a passage unrelated to the environment, while the other read one that framed climate justice as “patriotic” and essential to conserve the American “way of life.” Participants then answered questions about their beliefs in climate change and how much they support policies aimed to reduce its effects, along with questions about their political, social and economic views. Researchers concluded that among American participants, both liberals and conservatives who read the patriotic messages, indicated a greater belief in climate change than they held prior to the study.

Katherine Mason, the study’s lead author and student at the Graduate School of Arts & Science, said that there is a prominence of “climate skepticism and resistance to action” around the world.

“We were specifically interested in examining whether messages that are patriotic and status-quo-friendly may improve climate awareness and action among not only conservatives, whose attitudes are most aligned with such system-sanctioned messages, but also among liberals,” Mason said in an email statement to WSN.

Mason detailed how people tend to follow ideas that support the status-quo, otherwise known as system justification theory. By using this framing with the topic of the climate crisis, the findings revealed that the patriotic messages in the passages — which Mason expected to align more with conservative values than liberal — also resonated with liberal-leaning participants.

Past research has shown that perceptions of climate change in the United States vary by political affiliation. 78% of Democrats viewed climate change as a major threat to the United States compared to 23% of Republicans, according to a Pew Research Center poll in 2023. Mason said she believes that politicians can use the study to inform how they appeal to citizens.

“The findings suggest that this rhetoric may bridge political divides about climate change,” Mason said. “Linking the necessity of addressing climate change to patriotism is an easy message that politicians, scientists and other communicators should weave into climate change discussions.”

