NYC students petition against NYU and Columbia tax cuts

NYU and Columbia University are the largest private landowners in the city, yet collectively save over $320 million on annual property taxes due to exemptions outlined in the New York state constitution. City University of New York colleges are meanwhile subjected to extensive budget cuts, which have resulted in layoffs, structural issues and reduced course offerings.

Since August, more than 300 students from NYU, Columbia, CUNY and other schools throughout the city have signed a petition contesting the tax breaks. The petition, organized by members of New York City’s Union of Students, advocates for Repeal Egregious Property Accumulation and Invest it Right — legislation that would repeal tax exemptions for universities that save more than $100 million annually.

The petition also demands that higher education institutions disclose their budgets and investments, allow CUNY students to access spaces on NYU and Columbia’s campuses and protect student and staff salaries if property taxes were to be implemented.

“This is a campaign that transcends more than just a conversation about taxes,” Brandon Wu, co-chair of NYU’s Young Democratic Socialists of America, said. “It’s also a conversation about our university being straight with us, being transparent and being willing to take input from the people that make up the university.”

Last December, New York state assemblymember Zohran Mamdani introduced a bill that would reallocate the millions currently saved by NYU and Columbia to the public universities in the city. Mamdani had said the bill would address universities that act as “landlords and developers” rather than educational institutions.

Senior Maia Villalba said that growing up in Lower Manhattan and Chinatown reinforced their support for the REPAIR campaign. Villalba said that organizing events would “spiral up like revolutionary forces” and culminate in citywide impact.

“We are people of change-making potential,” Villalba said. “And this is plain and simple.”

Jennifer Gaboury, a lecturer at Hunter College, said tax equality — especially among higher education institutions — is a necessity.

“[CUNY is] neglected in its physical infrastructure [and] what we’re able to offer to students in the shrinking rate of tenure faculty,” Gaboury said. “We need more funding and we have to look at all different kinds of ways to get it. And we’re interested in tax fairness.”

