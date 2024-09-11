New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
A white banner with purple letters that read "N.Y.U." and a symbol of a torch hangs from the facade of The Silver Center of Arts and Science.
NYU to hire Title VI coordinator by the end of the semester
The exterior of N.Y.U. Langone’s Tisch Hospital and the Helen L. and Martin S. Kimmel Pavilion.
World Trade Center dust linked to breast cancer development, NYU study finds
A photograph of a lobby with a black-and-white tile floor, dark wood columns, N.Y.U. security guards and new security entrance gates with the N.Y.U. torch on them.
Rubin Hall reopens after 15-month renovation
A facade with no signage.
Starbucks leaves Astor Place after almost 30 years in business
The N.Y.P.D. attempt to de-escalate the confrontation.
NYU earns ‘abysmal’ score in annual free speech ranking
A facade with no signage.
Starbucks leaves Astor Place after almost 30 years in business
Hundreds of protesters march down a road with signs and Palestinian flags.
Students and faculty join hun​dreds in citywide pro-Palestinian march on Labor Day
Student protesters stand in front of a building with a sign that reads "NYU TANDON SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING."
Students protest US military defense recruitment, Tandon ties to Israel
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Hundreds call for cease-fire in Gaza at citywide march
Police officers in helmets stand around the entrance to a subway station. Behind them, people are marching with signs, and reporters are interviewing people.
NYC Rep. introduces bill to track antisemitism at universities amid ‘ongoing demonstrations’
A white banner with purple letters that read "N.Y.U." and a symbol of a torch hangs from the facade of The Silver Center of Arts and Science.
NYU to hire Title VI coordinator by the end of the semester
The exterior of N.Y.U. Langone’s Tisch Hospital and the Helen L. and Martin S. Kimmel Pavilion.
World Trade Center dust linked to breast cancer development, NYU study finds
A photograph of a lobby with a black-and-white tile floor, dark wood columns, N.Y.U. security guards and new security entrance gates with the N.Y.U. torch on them.
Rubin Hall reopens after 15-month renovation
The N.Y.P.D. attempt to de-escalate the confrontation.
NYU earns ‘abysmal’ score in annual free speech ranking
The front of a brown building, with the words "TISCH SCHOOL OF THE ARTS" above the large doors. There are a few people walking down the street in front of the building.
Tisch prof. accused of sexual misconduct by former students ‘no longer employed’
The N.Y.P.D. attempt to de-escalate the confrontation.
NYU earns ‘abysmal’ score in annual free speech ranking
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate outside the Paulson Center. A sign held above the crowd reads “Israeli Apartheid and Genocide funded by the U.S.”
Silver allegedly revokes student’s acceptance for involvement in pro-Palestinian protests
Hundreds of protesters march down a road with signs and Palestinian flags.
Students and faculty join hun​dreds in citywide pro-Palestinian march on Labor Day
(Sam Klein for WSN)
Amnesty reports heightened concern over Abu Dhabi campus
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York University's Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A girl sitting at a piano looks back while playing. “BEYOND” is drawn behind her and “N.Y.U.” is illustrated over a T.V. in light purple.
Beyond NYU: Writing songs for TikTok and the stage
A girl smiling for a photo on the sidewalk. “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in white font in the top left corner.
Beyond NYU: Maintaining memories through shared albums
The words “BEYOND NYU” next to a woman holding a book.
Beyond NYU: Writing to help women combat social media’s toxic impact
Chloe George in red hair stands against a white background.“BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in white font in the top-left corner.
Beyond NYU: Singing solo after songwriting for stars
A woman with blue hair and a blue shirt plays a guitar and sings into a microphone. “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is in white font in the top-right corner.
Beyond NYU: From books to ballads
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
A model wearing a black hat and hoodie with orange accents, a white undershirt and black pants and shoes walks down a white tiled runway while carrying a beige bag with green leaves.
Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope
A woman in black watches chefs preparing food in the kitchen behind a glass wall.
Where Din Tai Fung goes, my heart goes with it
An N.Y.U. flag flying in the sky, with an American flag draped over the left side and a Chinese flag on the right.
How multicultural clubs helped me find my place at NYU
Three images of models in a side-by-side collage.
Art and activism: A NYFW experience in Times Square
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Victor de Souza’s ‘The Rabbit hOle of Style’ puts a summery twist on ’80s grunge
A model wearing a black hat and hoodie with orange accents, a white undershirt and black pants and shoes walks down a white tiled runway while carrying a beige bag with green leaves.
Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope
Three images of models in a side-by-side collage.
Art and activism: A NYFW experience in Times Square
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Victor de Souza’s ‘The Rabbit hOle of Style’ puts a summery twist on ’80s grunge
A model wearing a long light-blue spaghetti-strap dress walks in the middle of 10 other models standing in a circle.
New York Men’s Day blurs the boundaries of conventional gendered clothing
A person in a white top, jeans and pink strawberry earrings sits on a park bench with a pink tote bag.
Style on the Square
A woman in black watches chefs preparing food in the kitchen behind a glass wall.
Where Din Tai Fung goes, my heart goes with it
A weathered wooden storefront with “JACK’S WIFE FREDA” in gold text on a green and white striped awning hanging over small yellow tables and chairs.
5 Restaurant Week deals to kick off the school year
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
New eats near NYU: Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao on St. Mark’s Place
A man wearing a blue hoodie sits in a chair gesturing. On the table behind him is an N.Y.U. hat.
Benny Blanco visits NYU to celebrate the launch of his cookbook
Woman posing by leaning on a stack of books while standing in front of a shelf packed with books.
Food Studies professor wins University Distinguished Teaching Award
An N.Y.U. flag flying in the sky, with an American flag draped over the left side and a Chinese flag on the right.
How multicultural clubs helped me find my place at NYU
Two men walk past the exterior of a brick building.
How students at NYU find community during Passover
Three men dancing and clapping while a woman sings on a stage. Light up letters are at the front of the stage spelled “ARAB.”
NYU Arab Festival vibrantly celebrates Middle Eastern and North African cultures
A storefront with text that reads “Pop Up Grocer & CAFE.”
From baked goods to books: 4 must-visit, women-owned businesses
An illustration of a plate with yellow rice, chicken legs and red onion.
The only chicken biryani recipe you’ll ever need
Collage of the five dating apps, with “tinder” and “match” on the left, “RAYA” in the middle, and “Hinge” and “Bumble” on the right.
Ranked: Dating apps
Line of colorful tin cans arranged next to each other. From left to right: “GHOST” on a yellow and blue can, “BANG ENERGY” on a white and blue can , “C4” on a black and orange can, “ALANI NU” on a blue and mint green can, “MONSTER” on a black and neon green can, “CELSIUS” on an orange and white can, “JAVA MONSTER” on a brown can, “PRIME” on a pink and white can, “YERBA MATE” on a yellow and red can and “RED BULL” on a blue and tin can.
Ranked: Energy drinks
Six water bottles lined up against a white background.
Ranked: Water bottles
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
A model wearing a black hat and hoodie with orange accents, a white undershirt and black pants and shoes walks down a white tiled runway while carrying a beige bag with green leaves.
Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope
Three images of models in a side-by-side collage.
Art and activism: A NYFW experience in Times Square
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
Victor de Souza’s ‘The Rabbit hOle of Style’ puts a summery twist on ’80s grunge
A model wearing a long light-blue spaghetti-strap dress walks in the middle of 10 other models standing in a circle.
New York Men’s Day blurs the boundaries of conventional gendered clothing
Two people walk down the runway. One wears a quilt patchwork dress and the other wears a striped colorblocked dress.
IMPACT’s annual show champions sustainability but lacks organization
A window pane with signage for an art exhibit reads "Where Do We Go From Here? The Four Freedoms Photographs."
Review: ‘Where Do We Go From Here? The Four Freedoms Photographs’ fosters creative discourse around American imagery
A man in a tuxedo and black sunglasses lays on a pile of trash bags smoking a cigarette.
Review: The Dare’s ‘What’s Wrong With New York?’ urges listeners to live louder
A girl dancing at a party with purple lights.
WSN’s guide to the 62nd New York Film Festival
A collage of four illustrated book covers on solid-colored backgrounds.
Books beyond Bobst: An art history novel, an athletic autobiography and more
An aisle of bookshelves filled with multicolored books.
5 books that will help your transition from the beach to the classroom
A collage of four illustrated book covers on solid-colored backgrounds.
Books beyond Bobst: An art history novel, an athletic autobiography and more
An aisle of bookshelves filled with multicolored books.
5 books that will help your transition from the beach to the classroom
An illustration of a blue book cover on a yellow background. The title of the book, “FUNNY STORY” and author name, “EMILY HENRY #1 NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLING AUTHOR OF HAPPY PLACE” are written in white. A girl and boy sit next to each other on bar stools while clinking their drinks together. On the table behind them is a bouquet of flowers and a pitcher.
Review: ‘Funny Story’ weaves vulnerability and longing into the hilarious trappings of a rom-com
A collage of the four books.
Books beyond Bobst: A summertime romance novel, an analysis of the art world and more
An illustration of a blue book cover with a woman wearing a large dress with a sunset and people on it. It says “NATIONAL BOOK AWARD FINALIST NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER PACHINKO Min Jin Lee”.
6 page-turners to get you out of a reading slump
A girl dancing at a party with purple lights.
WSN’s guide to the 62nd New York Film Festival
A man in a black shirt, a woman in a brown sweater, a teenage girl in a gray knit sweater and a child in a blue-and-green striped shirt look scared and are holding one another. They are sitting in a dark children’s bedroom.
Review: The only thing to fear in ‘AfrAId’ is the next generation of iPad kids
A man with a child clinging to his back dressed in winter clothes walks through the snowy woods.
Ryusuke Hamaguchi on blurring reality and fiction
Illustration of a laptop screen and red mug in front of a purple background with a black-and-white illustration of a woman with an updo on the screen.
Off the Radar: The summer of revolution in ‘Soy Cuba’
A man holds onto the back of a vehicle while crossing a bridge. There are several other cars behind him.
Review: Prepare to fall for ‘The Fall Guy’
A man in a tuxedo and black sunglasses lays on a pile of trash bags smoking a cigarette.
Review: The Dare’s ‘What’s Wrong With New York?’ urges listeners to live louder
Sabrina Carpenter stands in between two backup singers singing into a microphone on a stage.
Review: Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’ packs a witty punch
A man wearing flannel holding a microphone to his face.
2024’s Gov Ball takes New Yorkers by storm
Gloved orchestra conductor hands in front of blue, green and purple panels combining the imagery of sheet music and computer chips.
ASCAP Challenge looks to the future of music with AI-powered solutions
Two people stand on the sidewalk, posing and smiling in front of a row of buildings.
Q&A: How 2 first-years found community mixing music in their dorms
A woman leans on a cardboard box marked with the word "ACCEPTANCE" in bold black text.
Tisch students debut ‘If Words Could Talk’ at Theater For the New City
Seven people wearing medieval outfits dancing on a stage.
Review: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ does celebrity casting right
A bearded Indian man wearing a blue suit kneels between the white words “Vir Das Mind Fool.” There are gold designs depicting clowns, microphones and mountains bordering the frame.
Award-winning comedian Vir Das brings India to Carnegie Hall in his ‘Mind Fool’ Tour
People standing in front of a stage with theater decor. There are brown cardboard that have trees and tree branches on them surrounding the stage.
Review: Rattlestick Theater holds first annual ‘Ratcracker’ fundraiser
Fake snow falls around a group of ballet dancers dressed in light blue costumes who stand on a stage that is designed to look like a forest covered in snow.
‘The Nutcracker’ is worth your time this December
A window pane with signage for an art exhibit reads "Where Do We Go From Here? The Four Freedoms Photographs."
Review: ‘Where Do We Go From Here? The Four Freedoms Photographs’ fosters creative discourse around American imagery
People look at paintings in an art gallery.
Review: Capturing memory and everyday moments at ‘Can Thought Go On Without A Body?’
Three small figurines sit and stand near an edge, overlooking the a hallway with photos on the wall.
Review: Tisch photography highlights individuality at senior thesis exhibition
A screen displayed on the wall of wooden sticks in water with a mountain in the background, an art piece displayed dangling from the ceiling and a red art piece displayed on a platform.
Review: ‘Threads to the South’ explores Latin American identity through textile art
Six black and white portraits on a wall.
Review: ‘Chelsea Hotel Portraits’ expertly reveals humanity in the Chelsea Hotel
Packages of menstrual products, with individual pads and tampons piled in front of them.
Guest Essay: It’s just a period — A call on the New York Senate to amend and pass the Total Access to Menstrual Products Act
An illustration of a navy blue “D” with a white icon of the N.Y.U torch placed in the middle.
Guest Essay: Why Kamala Harris is our choice
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE W/ ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
Opinion: NYU’s new code of conduct redefines political opposition as discrimination
(Mikaylah Du for WSN)
A journey through my first year at NYU
A crowd of people holding up signs while marching through Washington Square Park.
A guide to navigating protests on campus
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must reckon with its actions at Gould Plaza
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red "Vote N.Y.C." sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A crowd of people holding up signs while marching through Washington Square Park.
A guide to navigating protests on campus
(Mikaylah Du for WSN)
A love letter to New York City
The 6 subway train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on the overpass.
Opinion: Dramatically increasing law enforcement in NYC subways is not the answer to safety concerns
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE W/ ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
Opinion: NYU’s new code of conduct redefines political opposition as discrimination
An illustration of an older man with a mustache and glasses, wearing a light blue shirt and navy blazer. Behind him are antiques and face designs.
Opinion: Renaming the Steinhardt school is long overdue
A neon purple L.E.D. sign saying “N.Y.U. TISCH” in a hallway that has white walls with several framed pieces hung on it.
Opinion: Drama students should be able to choose their preferred studio
An illustration of a black graduation cap with a purple tassel on top of three books in a pile. The books are blue, red and green and the pile is falling over. The background is purple with dollar bills scattered all around.
Opinion: Covering course fees is a necessary step toward affordability
A screen of the “N.Y.U. Connect for Students” page placed on a purple background.
Opinion: NYU advising needs to do better
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
(Mikaylah Du for WSN)
A journey through my first year at NYU
A crowd of people holding up signs while marching through Washington Square Park.
A guide to navigating protests on campus
(Mikaylah Du for WSN)
A love letter to New York City
A campus safety officer looks at a green wall which has posters and the words “WALL OF SHAME” on it.
Opinion: NYU needs to remove the wall at Gould Plaza
A group of protesters stand in front of Bobst Library holding purple signs with the words “SWAN HAS THE POWER. WHAT KIND OF POWER? UNION POWER!”
Guest Essay: Why NYU RAs are unionizing
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
File Photo: NYU Tisch School of the Arts located at 721 Broadway. (Katie Peurrung for WSN)
A Tisch professor disappeared during a misconduct investigation. Two semesters later, he’s scheduled to teach again.
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
(Krish Dev for WSN)
In the Huddle: Junior Terra Nagai on leadership and his hopes for the season
An illustration of bold white text that says “Weekly Sports Update” on a purple background.
Men’s soccer remains undefeated, women’s volleyball break winning streak and other news
An ice skater in a pink leotard skates on the ice with her arms raised in a pose.
In the Huddle: Graduate student Caroline Mura on her love for skating
An illustration of purple players participating in volleyball, basketball, soccer and track on a yellow background.
Men’s soccer and women’s volleyball sweep all and other news
Purple illustration that says “SPRING SPORTS” in purple with various sport items, including a basketball and volleyball, surrounding it.
The Violets’ top 5 moments of the 2023-24 season
A person in a white top, jeans and pink strawberry earrings sits on a park bench with a pink tote bag.
Style on the Square
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
The Toronto skyline at night.
Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Welcome home, class of 2028
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch shown from a low angle. Around and behind the arch are cells and a DNA strand.
The Research Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

NYU to hire Title VI coordinator by the end of the semester

The position was created after NYU reached a settlement in a monthslong lawsuit accusing the university of being indifferent to incidents of antisemitism on campus.
Dharma Niles, News Editor
September 11, 2024
Lauren Sanchez
File photo: NYU flag outside of The Silver Center. (Lauren Sanchez for WSN)

NYU will hire its first Title VI coordinator by the end of the calendar year, a university spokesperson told WSN. The university is among the first higher education institutions to create such a position.

The coordinator will work within the Office of Equal Opportunity to oversee NYU’s compliance with issues concerning discrimination and harassment based on race, color and national origin. The appointee will oversee on-campus Title VI investigations and complaints, as well as training and education assignments for students and faculty. The position will also entail an annual report on university conduct for NYU’s board of trustees. 

The creation of the new position came after NYU reached a confidential settlement in a lawsuit filed by three Jewish students who had accused the university of being indifferent toward incidents of antisemitism. NYU spokesperson John Beckman said in a statement that the university had not received “much specific feedback” from the NYU community about the position.

“From NYU’s perspective, we see this position as beneficial, ensuring that NYU responds adequately and consistently to allegations of discrimination and harassment based on all protected traits,” Beckman said. 

The responsibilities of the Title VI coordinator are “meant to parallel” that of the university’s existing Title IX coordinator, which include overseeing student complaints and providing education and training compliant with NYU’s policies.

In July, the university said this would be part of its “vigorous efforts to confront discrimination” on campus. NYU also said it will also allocate more resources to Hebrew and Judaic studies at its Center for the Study of Antisemitism — which opened in May — and strengthen its relationship with Tel Aviv University.

The university also reaffirmed its commitment to using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, which has faced backlash from pro-Palestinian groups on campus. In his statement to WSN, Beckman said the definition was part of a 2020 agreement with the U.S. Department of Education and is not included as part of the Title VI coordinator’s responsibilities. 

NYU’s Faculty & Staff for Justice in Palestine recently condemned the university’s adoption of the IHRA definition in a statement criticizing changes to its student conduct guidelines, which now include “code words, like ‘Zionist,’” as examples of potentially discriminatory speech. In response to the criticism, Beckman clarified in a public statement the update was to provide “further guidance” and that it would not change current policies.  

NYU will join a growing group of schools, including Stanford University and Rutgers University, with a designated Title VI coordinator. Most recently, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign added the position as part of a resolution to a complaint related to discrimination on campus. 

Contact Dharma Niles at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Dharma Niles
Dharma Niles, Deputy News Editor
Dharma Niles is a first-year student currently studying journalism and politics at CAS, and has yet to choose between the six different minors she'd also like to pursue. You can generally find her playing NYT games, skittering around the city with a Celsius in hand or on Instagram @dharmaniles.