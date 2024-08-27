New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Mills greets the class of 2028 at Presidential Welcome
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Citing of ‘Zionist’ in student conduct guidelines will not change policies, NYU spokesperson says
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the Paulson Center hours after a police sweep of the second Gaza Solidarity Encampment. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Meta suspends NYU PSC’s Instagram account
Student protesters stand in front of a building with a sign that reads "NYU TANDON SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING."
Students protest US military defense recruitment, Tandon ties to Israel
A protester holds a cardboard sign reading "Faculty for Justice in Palestine" above a crowd in a park.
Faculty group to begin service strike on Labor Day
Student protesters stand in front of a building with a sign that reads "NYU TANDON SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING."
Students protest US military defense recruitment, Tandon ties to Israel
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Hundreds call for cease-fire in Gaza at citywide march
Police officers in helmets stand around the entrance to a subway station. Behind them, people are marching with signs, and reporters are interviewing people.
NYC Rep. introduces bill to track antisemitism at universities amid ‘ongoing demonstrations’
A group of protesters holding colorful signs.
Social work students rally for paid field time and fewer hours
An email from N.Y.U.’s department of campus safety pasted on a purple background.
Campus Safety responds to wave of assaults near Washington Square Park
A sign attached to a barricade read “We do not engage with Zionists!”
NYU cites ‘code words, like ‘Zionist’’ as discriminatory in updated student conduct policy
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York University's Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A girl smiling for a photo on the sidewalk. “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in white font in the top left corner.
Beyond NYU: Maintaining memories through shared albums
The words “BEYOND NYU” next to a woman holding a book.
Beyond NYU: Writing to help women combat social media’s toxic impact
Chloe George in red hair stands against a white background.“BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in white font in the top-left corner.
Beyond NYU: Singing solo after songwriting for stars
A woman with blue hair and a blue shirt plays a guitar and sings into a microphone. “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is in white font in the top-right corner.
Beyond NYU: From books to ballads
A man in a red velvet suit looks to the right next to a vintage music player. “BEYOND NYU” is in white font in the top left corner.
Beyond NYU: A shy guy’s transformation into Broadway success
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
Students stream past the clay-colored main entrance of Bobst Library on a bright fall afternoon. The green scenery of Washington Square Park is reflected off the library’s windows.
A look at ‘Bobst Boy’ 20 years later
Ramen noodles in a pink pot with a hand holding a glass top.
How to level up your instant ramen game
One of the dishes of the hassun, a aburi otoro with menegi wrapped in renkon. (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Unveiling Tsubame’s excellence through omakase
Two men walk past the exterior of a brick building.
How students at NYU find community during Passover
Three men dancing and clapping while a woman sings on a stage. Light up letters are at the front of the stage spelled “ARAB.”
NYU Arab Festival vibrantly celebrates Middle Eastern and North African cultures
A storefront with text that reads “Pop Up Grocer & CAFE.”
From baked goods to books: 4 must-visit, women-owned businesses
An illustration of a plate with yellow rice, chicken legs and red onion.
The only chicken biryani recipe you’ll ever need
Four framed photographs on a white wall.
‘The Ways of Langston Hughes’ dives into the relationship between two creative pioneers of the Harlem Renaissance
Collage of the five dating apps, with “tinder” and “match” on the left, “RAYA” in the middle, and “Hinge” and “Bumble” on the right.
Ranked: Dating apps
Line of colorful tin cans arranged next to each other. From left to right: “GHOST” on a yellow and blue can, “BANG ENERGY” on a white and blue can , “C4” on a black and orange can, “ALANI NU” on a blue and mint green can, “MONSTER” on a black and neon green can, “CELSIUS” on an orange and white can, “JAVA MONSTER” on a brown can, “PRIME” on a pink and white can, “YERBA MATE” on a yellow and red can and “RED BULL” on a blue and tin can.
Ranked: Energy drinks
Six water bottles lined up against a white background.
Ranked: Water bottles
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
Two people walk down the runway. One wears a quilt patchwork dress and the other wears a striped colorblocked dress.
IMPACT’s annual show champions sustainability but lacks organization
Two models with pink eyeshadow look into the camera. One is wearing a ginger wig, the other a blonde wig.
Frederick Anderson creates a mélange of blues, grunge and rock and roll
A group of models in different red, white and black outfits pose in front of a white backdrop.
Bishme Cromartie blends streetwear and avant-garde design
A model walking down a runway with a red dress that has a blue protruding hand and cat.
Abstract constructions and sleek streetwear take on NYFW
A group of models walks down a runway in a line. At the front of the runway, a model opens a black and white checkered cape to reveal a blue ruched mini dress with red stars.
Cultural commentary meets couture at first day of Global Fashion Collective
An illustration of a blue book cover on a yellow background. The title of the book, “FUNNY STORY” and author name, “EMILY HENRY #1 NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLING AUTHOR OF HAPPY PLACE” are written in white. A girl and boy sit next to each other on bar stools while clinking their drinks together. On the table behind them is a bouquet of flowers and a pitcher.
Review: ‘Funny Story’ weaves vulnerability and longing into the hilarious trappings of a rom-com
A collage of the four books.
Books beyond Bobst: A summertime romance novel, an analysis of the art world and more
An illustration of a blue book cover with a woman wearing a large dress with a sunset and people on it. It says “NATIONAL BOOK AWARD FINALIST NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER PACHINKO Min Jin Lee”.
6 page-turners to get you out of a reading slump
A woman with black hair, wearing a black shirt and black leather jacket, stands in front of a gray tiled wall.
Q&A: Miki Berenyi on ‘Fingers Crossed’ and the new chapter of her life
On a bright magenta background is a neon red-headed girl in a red and black dress, black sheer tights, and black ankle boots, sitting on the ground reaching for a white teacup filled with a dark, coffee-colored liquid.
Review: ‘Fingers Crossed’ is a stripped portrait of a shoegaze icon
Purple illustration that says “SPRING SPORTS” in purple with various sport items, including a basketball and volleyball, surrounding it.
The Violets’ top 5 moments of the 2023-24 season
Hockey players lined up side-by-side on the ice.
The PWHL: Paving the way forward for women’s ice hockey
A man squatting down to lift a large weight.
In the Huddle: Tisch sophomore Andy Cabindol prepares for powerlifting championships
An illustration of purple players participating in volleyball, basketball, soccer and track on a yellow background.
Men’s volleyball knocked out in NCAA semifinals, women’s golf qualifies for NCAA D-III Tournament and other news
A man in a purple uniform smashes a volleyball over a net. On the other side, two defenders in white uniforms jump up to block him.
Men’s volleyball makes Final Four for the first time in program history
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Welcome home, class of 2028
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch shown from a low angle. Around and behind the arch are cells and a DNA strand.
The Research Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
Mills greets the class of 2028 at Presidential Welcome

NYU president Linda Mills addressed thousands of first-years with a speech followed by a student-led musical performance at this semester’s Presidential Welcome Reality Show.
Krish Dev and Rory Lustberg
August 27, 2024
Krish Dev
(Krish Dev for WSN)

NYU president Linda Mills welcomed thousands of first-year students at two showings of the Presidential Welcome Reality Show at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday. 

The show, a biannual event at the university, took place at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. and featured a speech from Mills, as well as a musical sketch performed by students.

“For some of you, this is your first time at NYU — it might be your first time ever setting foot in New York City,” Mills said. “For others, you’ve been here for years, or you know the university and the city very well, but you’re all here at NYU because you’re both deeply talented and ambitious. You believe in yourselves in the value of hard work and in having some freaking fun.”

Mills’ Presidential Welcome was her first major speech since her address at last year’s all-university commencement ceremony, where dozens of students walked out and booed in protest of the university’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian demonstrations. In her address to the class of 2028, Mills spoke about bridging divides among students, using the 2024 Summer Olympics as an analogy for how to best form communities on campus.

“The intense conflict of ideas and perspectives can sometimes feel like the Olympics,” Mills said. “High stakes, fiercely competitive, but it also offers us all a rare chance to find common ground. It’s a space that may feel small, but it’s there, and when we decide to reach for it, to grasp it, to truly see through another’s eyes, it crackles with the possibility of transcendence.”

After the speech, student actors took to the stage to perform a musical-comedy sketch depicting common new student experiences such as homesickness, imposter syndrome and social anxiety.

Zoe Ragouzeos, the vice president for student mental health and wellbeing, has been working on the show since its inception in 2004 and told WSN that the musical continues to be an opportunity for the university to relay health and wellness messages to students in an entertaining way.

“Some of the issues are fundamental, and the kinds of things we portray are the same, things like meeting new roommates, meeting new friends, going out in New York City for the first time, boundaries,” Ragouzeos said. “A lot of these themes are ones that we have been grappling with since the beginning of the show.”

First-year Andrew Mowat said he enjoyed the vocal performances and choreography and wished that there was a way to listen to the songs on Spotify.

“The advice was sprinkled throughout the songs and super tasteful, whether through satire or directly stating it,” Mowat told WSN. “They brought up a lot of relatable struggles to a lot of people and I felt seen, and I know other people did too.”

Dylan Rose Smith, who performed in last year’s reality show and was in the audience this year, said that the show is a very collaborative process and that it is a good opportunity for students pursuing a career in the arts. 

Smith also emphasized the importance of students connecting with each other on campus, and said that a sense of community is helpful to incoming first-years who may feel overwhelmed going to college in the city.

“As a freshman, I remember seeing the reality show and being really nervous to react in any way because I was sitting next to people I had no idea who they were,” Smith said. “It was really beautiful to see everybody being able to laugh, be loud and react, even around people that they just met. That’s very brave and exciting.”

Contact Krish Dev and Rory Lustberg at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Krish Dev
Krish Dev, Director of Creative & Digital Strategy
Krish is a sophomore planning to major in Computer Science and Linguistics at CAS. In his free time, he enjoys posting photos on @krish_dev.creations, obsessing over geography, watching new films with friends, taking public transport to new places and letting Arsenal make or break his week.  