LIVE: Over 100 NYPD officers outside Paulson as hundreds protest encampment sweep

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Update, 6:05 p.m.

Protesters have now paused in front of The New School’s Gaza Solidarity Encampment on 13th Street and Fifth Avenue The crowd moved onto the sidewalk following orders from the New York City Police Department.

Update, 5:49 p.m.

Protesters marched down LaGuardia Place and then turned onto West Fourth Street. The crowd began marching toward the Stern School of Business, but New York City Police Department officers redirected it down to University Place. Around 20 NYPD officers are leading the group, which is lined by police officers on both sides.

Update, 5:28 p.m.

The crowd of protesters, followed by at least 50 New York City Police Department officers in riot gear, is marching down Mercer Street and turning right on West Houston Street. A few dozen police officers remain stationed near the Paulson Center.

5:21 p.m.

NYU put the Paulson Center on lockdown after hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the building in protest of the police sweep of the Gaza Solidarity Encampment this morning, which resulted in 14 student arrests.

More than 100 New York City Police Department officers are in riot gear, surrounding Paulson. Police have blocked off Bleecker Street from Fifth Avenue to Broadway.

Protesters are chanting “NYU, you can’t hide, you’re abetting genocide,” “IOF, NYPD off our university” and “Linda Mills we know you, you arrest students too.”

NYU spokesperson John Beckman said Paulson is on lockdown “given the sizable crowd,” outside the building, but that those who live in or have classes in the building “should be able to enter and exit” in a written statement to WSN.

In a universitywide memo, President Linda Mills said that protesters’ “unwillingness” to leave, safety concerns, noise complaints, “increasing threats” and violations of university rules informed NYU’s decision to authorize the arrests. She also referenced attempts at negotiations with protesters by administrators, which fell through this past weekend.

Several activist and free expression advocacy groups on campus have criticized the university’s decision to sweep the encampment Friday Morning. In a recent statement, NYU’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors expressed “no confidence” in President Linda Mills’ leadership, saying the university’s police intervention in the encampment demonstration posed an “unacceptable risk” to protesters.

Contact Adrianna Nehme and Dharma Niles at [email protected].