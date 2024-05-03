Nearly 250 law school affiliates withdraw consent for use of information in NYU’s promotional content

Almost 250 students, fellows and alumni at NYU’s School of Law signed a letter withdrawing consent for the university to use their names, images and work for advertisements and promotional materials until it fulfills the demands of pro-Palestinian protesters on campus.

NYU’s chapter of Law Students for Justice in Palestine, which authored the letter, accused the university of repressing pro-Palestinian protests while presenting “itself as a national leader in public interest law and human rights.” The signatories, some of whom are recipients of social justice and public service scholarships from NYU Law, said they believe their work and images are being used to “promote this perception.”

“We were invited by the university, based on our commitment to these issues, to come here and pursue a career in law,” a student representative of LSJP, who asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, said in an interview with WSN. “We cannot, in good conscience, continue to promote or represent the university or law school, given the lack of acknowledgement of protesters’ demands.”

LSJP began circulating the letter — which is addressed to administrators including law school dean Troy McKenzie and university president Linda Mills — one week after 133 protesters were arrested at the Gaza Solidarity Encampment in Gould Plaza. The letter reiterates calls from NYU’s Palestine Solidarity Coalition, which LSJP is a part of, for the university to divest from Israeli weapons-manufacturing companies, close its Tel Aviv site, remove police presence on campus and forgive disciplinary action taken against pro-Palistinian student activists.

An NYU Law spokesperson declined to comment on the letter.

LSJP also referenced another letter from March 27 that calls on the School of Law to disclose its investments in weapons manufacturers and divest from those companies. The group noted that NYU had not responded to the letter, which gained more than 200 signatures.

Last week, over 150 Public Interest Honorees at Columbia Law School — which includes Human Rights Fellows and Public Service Fellows — published an open letter condemning the school for what they said was “repression of pro-Palestinian voices and callous disregard for the rights and well-being of its students.” The signatories are also declining to participate in events that the law school and university host, and withdrew consent for having their names, images and work included in Columbia promotional materials, websites or fundraising campaigns.

