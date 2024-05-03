NYU AAUP declares ‘no confidence’ in Mills following Paulson Center arrests

NYU’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors released a statement expressing “no confidence” in President Linda Mills’ capacity to lead the university in a “wise and humane manner” after police arrested around 14 students at the Gaza Solidarity Encampment outside the Paulson Center earlier this morning. In the statement, the group said police intervention posed an “unacceptable risk” to protesters.

The letter is the latest of statements in condemnation or support of Mills’ leadership since NYU authorized the arrest of 133 protesters at Gould Plaza last week. A no-confidence vote by full-time faculty at the Gallatin School of Individualized Study last week saw most professors question Mills’ leadership capabilities, while NYU’s board of trustees and faculty representatives in the University Senate have voiced support for her.

In its letter, the AAUP said this morning’s arrests “compromised the health and safety of students, including by cutting them off from medications and exposing them to a large, armed police force known for extreme and arbitrary violence.” The group also noted a letter from NYU to the New York City Police Department that called the encampment an “unacceptable risk” to the university community, saying the administration made an “overblown and evidence-free assessment” of safety risks posed by the protest.

“Those who have been at the camp on a regular basis know that it has been a peaceful, highly disciplined and well-organized community,” the letter reads. “The only disruption to the community has come from counter-protesters who showed up, with impunity, to direct racist comments at students of color and other supporters of the camp.”

Early this morning, police swept the Paulson Center encampment, with most protesters reportedly having chosen to leave when given the option by the NYPD. The remaining protesters were arrested, and tents and supplies in the encampment were taken apart and disposed of. The arrests come after NYU said it would proceed with disciplinary action against protesters at the encampment, citing that students failed to respond in negotiations and decided to remain at the demonstration.

The AAUP also criticized Mills for not partaking in negotiations with students directly and argued there were other ways for her to “approach the challenges and opportunities posed by the students in the encampment.”

“In calling, on two occasions, for the NYPD’s riot police to violently arrest members of our community, she demonstrated her indifference to the well-being of the student and faculty body that her office is required to uphold,” the letter reads. “In continuing to discipline and suspend students and instructors for speech that is fully protected under AAUP principles of academic freedom, she has consistently placed the interest of donors and partisan elected officials above the integrity of NYU’s traditions.”

A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

