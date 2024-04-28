Looking for a break from your 2 p.m. lecture at the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Film Center? Head over to the Brooklyn Museum for an exclusive sneak peek at recently rediscovered photos from Paul McCartney’s Pentax camera, taken as The Beatles journeyed from Europe to New York City. At “Eyes of the Storm,” opening on May 3, visitors can explore over 250 photographs that capture the band’s rise to fame amidst the vibrant energy of New York City in the 1960s. These photos, alongside videos and other archival material, offer an intimate look at the intensity of touring and the constant spotlight. Admission to the exhibit is free with museum entry.