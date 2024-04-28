Celebrate Thai New Year with an evening of festivities
Kimmel Center for University Life, room 405 (on campus)
5 p.m.
Ring in the Thai New Year, or Songkran, at this exciting celebration hosted by the Thai Student Association. At the event, attendees will get the chance to enjoy traditional Thai dishes, drinks and desserts with catering from Me Chicken Rice and other Thai restaurants. The festivities don’t end there — attendees can also make New Year’s resolutions and take part in activities such as Thai crane and fish origami as well as a raffle. The event is free and open to the NYU community, but advance registration is required to attend.
10 p.m.
Laugh out loud at jokes by the writers of your favorite late-night TV shows at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre’s improv show. Featuring writers from shows such as “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Saturday Night Live,” this East Village show is sure to make your sides hurt from laughing. Tickets are $11.64 if you buy them in advance and $15 on the day of the show.
11 a.m.
Learn Ikebana, the art of Japanese flower arrangement, at an event hosted by The Metropolitan Museum of Art. In a demonstration taught by instructor James Yu, attendees will see the practice of Ikebana, an art form that blends hundreds of years of tradition with contemporary minimalist fashion. Can’t make it at 11 a.m.? No worries, because another demonstration will be held later that day at 1:30 p.m. This event is free with admission, but advance registration is recommended as participants will be let in on a first come, first serve basis.
7 p.m.
Travel back to the ’80s by watching “Beat Street” at a screening hosted by The Gathering for Justice and The Center at West Park. The film tells the story of a group of artists at the center of early hip-hop culture, striving to achieve their dreams in the South Bronx. After the film, stay for a panel discussion with filmmaker Rameen Aminzadeh and activist Carmen Perez-Jordan. The screening is part of the series “Revolutionary Reels,” which explores the ways film acts as social justice. General admission tickets cost $10, but reserved seating is $25 each.
11 a.m.
If you’ve ever wanted to learn about your NYU predecessors, this yearbook presentation is your chance. Join University Archivist Janet Bunde for a review of almost 1,000 NYU-issued yearbooks dating from 1887 to 2012, as well as a conversation about the history and use of the collection. Special Collections Conservator Dawn Mankowski will also delve into conservation treatment, preservation priorities and the accessibility of the collection as one of the most heavily used in the university’s archives. The event is free but advance registration is encouraged.
7 p.m.
Watch the musical retelling of the 1997 film “Titanic.” Rather than a heartfelt tragedy, the musical “Titanique” switches the narrative to provide the audience with a heartwarming musical-comedy, featuring the music, and even the character, of Celine Dion. Secure tickets to this musical by purchasing student tickets at the NYU Box Office for $60.
12:30 p.m.
Learn more about equity as students and faculty present their research on making social work more accessible and ensure fair treatment for patients. Hosted by NYU Silver’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the research at the event will focus on how to incorporate equity into support systems, fostering a community dedicated to ongoing improvement and reimagining research methods to prioritize the needs of those impacted by inequities. The event is free and will take place both in-person and virtually. Make sure to reserve your spot in advance to secure your spot.
7:30 p.m.
Light up your week by seeing 14 different light-based installations and interactive pieces at this art festival. The event will include live performances, DJs, face painting and even a dance floor for guests to show off their moves. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in any and all light-up gear or to stop by the festival’s shop and purchase some new light-up accessories. The event is free to attend and advance registration is not required.
Step into the 1960s to discover the Beatles’ journey
Brooklyn Museum, Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Gallery
11 a.m.
Looking for a break from your 2 p.m. lecture at the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Film Center? Head over to the Brooklyn Museum for an exclusive sneak peek at recently rediscovered photos from Paul McCartney’s Pentax camera, taken as The Beatles journeyed from Europe to New York City. At “Eyes of the Storm,” opening on May 3, visitors can explore over 250 photographs that capture the band’s rise to fame amidst the vibrant energy of New York City in the 1960s. These photos, alongside videos and other archival material, offer an intimate look at the intensity of touring and the constant spotlight. Admission to the exhibit is free with museum entry.
Noon
Soak up the spring sun and indulge in the sweetness of NYU’s Strawberry Festival. Hosted by the Program Board and the Center for Student Life, the festival offers games, merchandise and food vendors for NYU community members to enjoy. Make sure to visit and grab a slice of a 160-square-foot strawberry cake. Entry is completely free, and the event will be held between the Bobst Library and the Stern School of Business — a perfect spot to relax and enjoy some strawberries between classes.
Noon
Dive into a global art experience at Superfine’s Art Fair, showcasing the works of over 130 artists from around the world. Explore each booth and chat with artists while enjoying live jazz performances by local musicians. Stay for live artist demonstrations from 4-7 p.m. General admission tickets are $23.18 and can be upgraded for access to exclusive panels and a complimentary tote bag.
2 p.m.
Curious about the intersections of arts and athletics? Head to NYU’s Production Lab for its fourth annual Sports Film Festival. Join a virtual Q&A session with Bill Lawrence, the co-creator and executive producer of Emmy-winning TV show “Ted Lasso.” After the session, stick around for a screening of students’ work from Tisch’s inaugural Sports Documentary class. The event is free for NYU students.
10 a.m.
Experience the Denim and Indigo Bazaar, a celebration of the latest trends in denim art and a chance to connect with fellow fashion enthusiasts. This bazaar isn’t just about clothing — explore a diverse range of interactive workshops, accessories, home decor and more at this iconic outdoor market in New York City. Don’t miss out on this lively celebration of one of the most iconic fabrics this Sunday.
Noon
Head downtown to Stone Street for food, music and festivities from a variety of local vendors celebrating Cinco de Mayo. Featuring live mariachi bands and DJs playing Latin beats, the event will showcase several local Latin and Mexican restaurants offering traditional food and drinks. The festival, hosted by Mexican restaurant Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina, will also include raffles and giveaways with prizes such as AirPods, bicycles and a $1,000 gift card — so don’t miss out.