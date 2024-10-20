Learn about a cornerstone of Brazilian history at a documentary screening of “Campo de Santana: Paradise in the Middle of Chaos.” The film tells the story of Campo de Santana, a park in downtown Rio de Janeiro near the site where Brazil was declared a republic in 1889. Filmmakers talked to a variety of parkgoers, from public health workers to musical performers, over the course of two months to capture the importance of the space for the community. Attendees will also be able to ask directors Peter Lucas and Walter Mesquita questions about the documentary. This screening is free and open to the public, and advanced registration is available online.