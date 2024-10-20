Find your next read and support worldwide human rights
Kimmel Center for University Life, room 909 (on campus)
5 p.m.
Grow your personal library with a curated selection of books about Palestine, Lebanon, Sudan and Islam with NYU’s Muslim Student Association. Each purchase acts as a donation to Charity Week, an organization that raises funds for children in need and orphans around the world by providing food and clean water to displaced families and increasing access to educational resources. This event is open to the NYU community and no advanced registration is required.
6 p.m.
Learn about a cornerstone of Brazilian history at a documentary screening of “Campo de Santana: Paradise in the Middle of Chaos.” The film tells the story of Campo de Santana, a park in downtown Rio de Janeiro near the site where Brazil was declared a republic in 1889. Filmmakers talked to a variety of parkgoers, from public health workers to musical performers, over the course of two months to capture the importance of the space for the community. Attendees will also be able to ask directors Peter Lucas and Walter Mesquita questions about the documentary. This screening is free and open to the public, and advanced registration is available online.
6 p.m.
Learn about the delicate state of marine ecosystems at the opening reception of this thought-provoking Tribeca exhibition. Indonesian fiber artist Mulyana created the exhibition, titled “Remembering Our Collective Future,” which uses white, recycled materials to inspire reflection on how the current state of the world’s oceans can shape environmental preservation initiatives. The event is free and open to the public.
Learn about traditional art of the Aztec Empire
Silver Center for Arts and Science, room 300 (on campus)
6:30 p.m.
Learn about the art of the Nahua people of the Aztec Empire, which uses materials such as metals, rare stones and feathers to express feelings of love and admiration and foster worldwide unity. Allison Caplan, an art history professor at Yale University, will lead the lecture and discuss how Indigenous art theory can influence how we view other pieces of art constructed with similar materials. The event is part of the NYU art history department’s Emerging Scholars Series, which strives to expose the university community to ancient American art and culture. This event is free and open to the public, and advanced registration is required for non-NYU community members.
3:30 p.m.
Get into the Halloween spirit with a Make Your Own Slime Party to turn your Wednesday afternoon into a gooey day of fun. Bring your friends and unleash your artistic side, with all slime-making supplies and snacks provided by the Steinhardt Undergraduate Student Government — best of all, you’ll get to take your slime home! This event is free and open to the NYU community, and RSVP is required to attend.
5 p.m.
Explore Greek culture through the lens of LGBTQ+ history typically excluded from heteronormative textbooks with a lecture from Dimitris Papanikolaou, a modern Greek professor at the University of Oxford and founding member of the scholarly research network Greek Studies Now. The lecture will dive into how societal counter-conduct and citizenship influence modern Greek culture. This event is free and open to all NYU students, though advanced registration is required to attend.
12:30 p.m.
Enjoy some live music and take a break from midterms with an on-campus concert. Gallatin professor and saxophonist Roy Nathanson will lead a group of musicians to perform his work, most of which he wrote for various bands and past projects, including a collaboration with alternative musician Nick Hakim. Nathanson will also showcase some of his work for Jazz Passengers, a jazz group he co-founded in 1987 and has led ever since. This event is free and open to the public.
Explore the legacy of slavery in museum exhibitions
726 Broadway, floor 6, conference room B (on campus)
5:30 p.m.
Learn about how exhibitions at U.S. memorial museums have shifted the narrative of slavery as a period in American history. Citing her new book “Lifting the Shadow,” author and CUNY sociology professor Amy Sodaro discusses how making racial injustice the focal point of exhibits can influence how we discuss the issue’s implications in current events in a conversation hosted by Liberal Studies professor Joyce Apsel. Following the discussion, Sodaro will take questions from attendees. The event is free and open to all NYU students, with both in-person and Zoom options available. Advanced registration is required to attend.
Noon
Never been to Salt Lake City? Take a quick getaway from Greenwich Village with a visit to the Olympian’s Playground at Hudson River Park. The immersive experience will offer New Yorkers a chance to explore foods, drinks and products from the Utah city — all the while testing how they would fare as an Olympic athlete. Decorated in Salt Lake’s signature wildflowers, the pop-up will feature an Olympic training regimen with themed exercise classes, a climbing wall and the chance to meet U.S. Ski and Snowboard Olympic athletes. The event is free and open to the public.
5 p.m.
Expand your understanding of intersectionality as it applies to some of today’s largest issues. Hear from a performance activist, a children’s rights legal advocate and other experts in a panel about transgender life along the U.S.-Mexico border. Organized by NYU’s Intersectional Feminist/Queer Studies Collective, the event taps into themes of gender, culture and advocacy. The panel, moderated by Mexican American and Latinx studies professor at the University of Texas at Austin Laura Gutiérrez, will conclude with a performance and is free to attend.
11 a.m.
Attend the annual Halloween dog parade
Garibaldi Sculpture, Washington Square Park
Bummed about missing this weekend’s Halloween dog parade at Tompkins Square? Bring your friends to Washington Square Park for an encore of New York’s scariest, funniest and cutest pets. Place your bets on the show’s best-dressed, because pups will battle for the title in a post-parade costume contest. The parade is a public procession — but if you have your own furry friend, make sure you arrive at the park at 9 a.m. to register.
Enjoy a study break at this fall festival
Juniper Blvd. between Lutheran Ave., 71 St. and Dry Harbor Rd.
11:30 a.m.
Set aside your midterms and step outside the library for a trip to a Queens park. Put on your Halloween costume for the Juniper Valley Park Fall Festival, which will feature games, music, pumpkin picking, arts and crafts and more. The event is free but in-person registration is required.
1 p.m.
Do you look like Timothée Chalamet? Does your friend? Watch hundreds of our esteemed alum’s doppelgangers gather at a look-alike competition in the Washington Square Park. While the movie star may not make an appearance, the winner of this viral contest will win a $50 cash prize. Attendance is free and open to the public.
Watch a performance on politics and artificial intelligence
Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (on campus)
2 p.m.
Embrace election season with a playful performance that experiments with how artificial intelligence can influence modern political environments. In “ATLAS DRUGGED (Tools for Tomorrow),” actors portray politicians who are artificially engineered as embodiments of their campaign strategies. The show is accompanied by an interactive game show that asks audience members to test their ability to filter through misinformation manipulation that continues throughout the show. Tickets are $18 for NYU students and $30 for alumni, faculty and staff.