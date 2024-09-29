Join Cara Lewis as she discusses her extensive career in the media industry, including how she got to her position and the evolving landscape of advertising at this School of Professional Studies event. As the Chief Investment & Activation Officer at Dentsu International, a digital marketing company based in London, Lewis has been honored as a top woman in media by Cynopsis Media for her work managing Dentsu’s investments in the U.S. market. Attendees will also get the chance to ask Lewis questions about her career, so be sure to RSVP soon to save your spot.