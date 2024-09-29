6 p.m.
Tune into a discussion about Mary Sully, a Native American artist whose ancestry inspired her artwork. The Met curator Patricia Marroquin Norby and historian Philip Deloria will discuss how Sully used complex and colorful drawings to portray the essence of her Yankton Dakota community and other Indigenous nations. After the discussion, take time to explore The Met’s Mary Sully exhibition — the first of its kind to solely exhibit Sully’s work. The discussion is free with museum admission with RSVP required.
Watch this performance about justice and peace in Gaza
Jerry H. Labowitz Theatre for the Performing Arts (on campus)
6:30 p.m.
Attend a performance that aims to advocate for justice in the Gaza Strip with artistry and authentic dialogue between differing perspectives. In “Imperfect Allies: Children of Opposite Sides,” performers Judith Sloan, who is Jewish-American, and Najla Said, who is Palestinian American, explore how collaboration could bridge their different identities and represent a broader call for peace in the region. After the performance, there will be a discussion among attendees. This free event is open to the public and requires advanced registration.
4 p.m.
Reflect on society’s disdain for aging at the opening reception of “What About Age?” an exhibit that examines how ageism presents in our thoughts, beliefs and attitudes. With a variety of research on how people experience getting older, the exhibit promotes positive views on aging, encouraging attendees to reflect on how we view the process of growing up. This event is free and open to the NYU community, with advanced registration required.
8 p.m.
Enjoy an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Pericles, Prince of Tyre,” a tale of loss, love and redemption. Featuring the graduating classes of the graduate acting and design for stage and film programs at the Tisch School of the Arts, this production offers a contemporary perspective on the themes of redemption, grief and power that are seen in the 17th-century classic. Tickets are $15 for NYU students and $20 for general admission, and advanced registration required.
Hear about the future of the media industry at this discussion
SPS Midtown 20 W. 43rd St. (on campus)
Noon
Join Cara Lewis as she discusses her extensive career in the media industry, including how she got to her position and the evolving landscape of advertising at this School of Professional Studies event. As the Chief Investment & Activation Officer at Dentsu International, a digital marketing company based in London, Lewis has been honored as a top woman in media by Cynopsis Media for her work managing Dentsu’s investments in the U.S. market. Attendees will also get the chance to ask Lewis questions about her career, so be sure to RSVP soon to save your spot.
3 p.m.
Get ready to take flight with Joby’s electric air taxi, highlighting the future of urban travel in New York City. Partnering with Delta Air Lines and Uber, Joby will take attendees on a virtual reality flight simulator and showcase an all-electric aircraft up close. This event is free and open to the public.
Explore new skills with this cloud-based design tool
Design Lab, MakerSpace, 6 Metrotech Center (on campus)
2 p.m.
Learn the basics and features of Figma — a cloud-based design tool that can create UX prototypes for websites and mobile apps. Discover your savvy side at this free workshop, in which you will be walked through the Figma interface and process of this tool, collaborate with others and gain valuable experiences in creating and sharing digital platforms. This workshop is free and open to the NYU community, but advanced registration is required.
7 p.m.
Get into the Halloween spirit with a festive jack-o’-lantern trail at the Bronx Zoo. Take a leisurely half-mile walk and enjoy over 5,000 brightly-lit jack-o’-lanterns carved into animals lining the path, arranged to model ecosystems from the deep sea to the Amazon rainforest. Complete with music, characters in costumes and atmospheric fog, this is a memorable autumn activity to enjoy with friends. Tickets are $34.95 for people ages 12 and up.
Noon
Listen to an opera that follows the true story of Olive Oatman, a Mormon girl that was taken captive by a Native American tribe and given a facial tattoo that would underline her struggles after returning to her society. The performance is hosted by The Academy of Lifelong Learning, an SPS program that offers online and in-person courses for students of all ages, as well as SPS faculty member and composer Edmund Cionek. This event is free, though advanced registration is required to attend.
Catch the North American premiere of a popular European show
Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (on campus)
7:30 p.m.
Head to the North American premiere of Belgian artist Miet Warlop’s “One Song,” a conceptual piece that dives into the idea that one song can give life to an entire society. The performance is a part of a series of shows commissioned by the Ghent city theater in Belgium called “Histoire(s) du Théâtre” and follows the story of 12 performers and the fluctuating reaction that they receive from an audience. Tickets, which are $18 for NYU students and $45 for the general public, can be purchased either online or through the NYU Box Office.
Get your steps during a walk through the Bronx
Intersection of Bruckner Expressway and Hunts Point Avenue, Bronx
9:30 a.m.
Elevate your afternoon stroll and explore the Bronx at NYU’s 12th annual “Big Walk.” Hosted by Gallatin professor Louise Harpman, this “walk and talk” event invites students to tour the Hunts Point neighborhood and features short presentations from and about the people who live and work in the area. Attendees will have the chance to explore locations that include Barretto Point Park, Rocking the Boat and The Floating Pool Lady. The tour is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required.
7:30 p.m.
Embrace the fall weather with a movie night in the park, featuring the classic childhood superhero movie “The Incredibles.” This event — hosted by NYC Parks and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment — is free and open to the public.
1 p.m.
Get ready for spooky season by making miniature monster plushies at a crochet workshop in Brooklyn. Materials will be included and each participant will receive guidance on how to crochet. At the end of the workshop, attendees will be able to take the monsters home. The workshop invites all levels and is part of NYC Resistor’s Make-Along workshop series. The class is $20 and advance registration is required.
2 p.m.
Sketch the plants in and around the Whitney Museum of American Art at its Urban Harvest Drawing Workshop. The workshop is inspired by the installation “Survival Piece #5,” which examines the necessity of a productive food system in a future without natural farming practices. Attendees will also learn about the dynamics of sustainable food systems in urban environments — and how we can represent them through art. Tickets are $30 for students and include art materials and admission.
