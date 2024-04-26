Trump and Mayor Adams speak on NYU encampment

Pro-Palestinian encampments at universities across the country, including at NYU, Columbia University and Yale University, have become the forefront of political discussions, with former U.S. President Donald Trump calling the demonstrations a “disgrace to our country” and President Joe Biden condemning what he called “antisemitic protests.”

Trump said the series of protests taking place on U.S. college campuses, where hundreds of students and faculty have been arrested, is “really on Biden.” Trump noted the uptick in police presence around higher education institutions in the country, and criticized the encampments’ use of campus space, given that his supporters were not able to rally outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse during his ongoing hush money trial, and instead were redirected to a park across the street.

“What’s going on at the college level and the colleges — Columbia, NYU and others — is a disgrace,” Trump said at a Tuesday press briefing. “It’s all Biden’s fault and everybody knows it.”

The statements come after the New York City Police Department arrested around 120 student and faculty protesters at the Gaza Solidarity Encampment in Gould Plaza on Monday. Students and faculty have since held ongoing demonstrations protesting NYU’s deployment of the NYPD at the encampment.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he believes “outside agitators” had a role in escalating protests at NYU, and that “a number of people” unaffiliated with universities are using the demonstrations to promote violence across the city.



“Why is everyone’s tent the same? Was there a fire sale on those tents? There’s a well-concerted organizing effort,” Adams said in a press briefing Tuesday morning. “Someone wanted something to happen at that protest at NYU.”

Adams added that New York City identified individuals who were not students or faculty at the demonstrations, and planned to meet with university presidents to suggest how security can improve on campus. He also condoned the presence of NYPD officers during the demonstrations and said he believed it prevented an “ugly situation.”

“If you are creating an imminent threat, we’re going to respond,” Adams said. “We should address this while it is just a spark. Let’s not wait until it’s a blazing fire.”

Biden has issued several statements criticizing “violence” at protests. At a Wednesday press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden “believes free speech, debate and non-discrimination on campus are important” and that his administration knows the demonstrations come at a “deeply painful moment.”

The Biden administration recently set up a program to monitor instances of antisemitism in on-campus demonstrations and allegations of discrimination by using methods developed as a part of the National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism, according to The Washington Post.

“I condemn the antisemitic protests,” Biden said to the press Monday afternoon. “That’s why I have set up a program to deal with that. I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians.”

A university spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

