A crowd of people stand and walk around a park surrounded by city buildings and an arch monument under a clear blue sky.
Student targeted in attempted robbery near Washington Square Park
Protesters hold up signs in a crowd.
‘Linda Mills, you’re a liar’: Protesters take to WSP after encampment arrests
A red banner that has the words “TO BE HEARD TO BE SEEN TO BE FREE” above the word “DEOCCUPY.” In the background protestors stand around tents in front of a building that is labeled “NYU STERN SCHOOL OF BUSINESS.”
AAUP, SGA and GSOC release statements condemning NYU’s response to encampment
A man against a purple Washington Square Park background and the N.Y.U. logo, with the words “Jake Olkkola” and “Director of Athletics, Intramurals, and Recreation.”
NYU announces new athletics director, Jake Olkkola
(Lianna OGrady for WSN)
120 arrested at ‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment,’ most released
A group of protesters holding colorful signs.
Social work students rally for paid field time and fewer hours
An email from N.Y.U.’s department of campus safety pasted on a purple background.
Campus Safety responds to wave of assaults near Washington Square Park
The emergency exit door at the entrance to a subway station. Behind the door there are security guards. The door has a sign that reads “Service Entry”.
Students wary of Hochul’s subway security plan
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
A woman wearing black stands between two speakers in front of a crowd of people holding signs and banners.
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters march across Manhattan
A man holding a red and blue pro-Trump banner in front of a building with the words CRIMINAL COURT BUILDING on it.
Max Azzarello, man who died after self-immolating outside Trump trial, distributed pamphlets with NYU-related conspiracies
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
The words “BEYOND NYU” next to a woman holding a book.
Beyond NYU: Writing to help women combat social media’s toxic impact
Chloe George in red hair stands against a white background.“BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in white font in the top-left corner.
Beyond NYU: Singing solo after songwriting for stars
A woman with blue hair and a blue shirt plays a guitar and sings into a microphone. “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is in white font in the top-right corner.
Beyond NYU: From books to ballads
A man in a red velvet suit looks to the right next to a vintage music player. “BEYOND NYU” is in white font in the top left corner.
Beyond NYU: A shy guy’s transformation into Broadway success
A graphic featuring a woman in front of a red background with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: A global jazz singer’s journey to becoming a Grammy winner
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
Four framed photographs on a white wall.
‘The Ways of Langston Hughes’ dives into the relationship between two creative pioneers of the Harlem Renaissance
Two people walk down the runway. One wears a quilt patchwork dress and the other wears a striped colorblocked dress.
IMPACT’s annual show champions sustainability but lacks organization
Two models with pink eyeshadow look into the camera. One is wearing a ginger wig, the other a blonde wig.
Frederick Anderson creates a mélange of blues, grunge and rock and roll
A group of models in different red, white and black outfits pose in front of a white backdrop.
Bishme Cromartie blends streetwear and avant-garde design
A model walking down a runway with a red dress that has a blue protruding hand and cat.
Abstract constructions and sleek streetwear take on NYFW
A group of models walks down a runway in a line. At the front of the runway, a model opens a black and white checkered cape to reveal a blue ruched mini dress with red stars.
Cultural commentary meets couture at first day of Global Fashion Collective
Illustration of a blonde woman on a black and white album cover clutching her head with both hands.
Review: Taylor Swift is back, better and sooner than ever
A film still of two men in military outfits holding guns and walking people with black bags over their heads. Behind them, a girl sits against a wall with chalk markings of pink, blue and green, wearing a black vest with the word, “PRESS” written on it.
Review: ‘Civil War’ asks viewers what kind of American they are
An illustration of an albums black-and-white cover depicts a woman crossing her arms and lying down on a bed, with the words THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT above her.
Review: ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is a humanizing and chaotic chronicle of heartbreak
A girl pictured wearing a green sweater, dark jeans and red socks sits on the ground holding her hands together.
Review: girl in red’s ‘I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!’ freshly approaches artistic development
A woman with black hair, wearing a black shirt and black leather jacket, stands in front of a gray tiled wall.
Q&A: Miki Berenyi on ‘Fingers Crossed’ and the new chapter of her life
On a bright magenta background is a neon red-headed girl in a red and black dress, black sheer tights, and black ankle boots, sitting on the ground reaching for a white teacup filled with a dark, coffee-colored liquid.
Review: ‘Fingers Crossed’ is a stripped portrait of a shoegaze icon
Collage of four illustrated books: on the top left is an illustration of a book cover filled with oranges under a plastic film. The title “BLISS MONTAGE Stories” lies on top of the film. On the top right is an illustration of a black book cover titled “POVERTY, BY AMERICA” on a light green background. On the bottom left is an illustration of a book cover with a black, bold line across it. A bee is in the top right corner, along with the title “The Bee Sting” written between the lines. On the bottom right is an illustration of a dark green book cover with a pink box in the center, titled “THE VIRGIN SUICIDES.” There are five dark green flowers in the box and one of them has a missing petal. A pink petal is in the bottom left corner.
Books beyond Bobst: A modern classic, a short story collection and more
Collage of four illustrated books: on the top left is an illustration of a blue book with a deer jumping over shrubs drawn in black. The cover says “YOU ARE HERE” in white, “POETRY IN THE NATURAL WORLD” in orange and “EDITED AND INTRODUCED BY ADA LIMON” in black and white. On the top right there’s an illustration of a green book with several white chairs on it and the words “EMMA” and “JANE AUSTEN” written in white. On the bottom left there is an illustration of a book cover with a woman sitting in a garden of flowers overlooking the water. The cover says “THE ENCHANTED APRIL” in white and “VINTAGE VON ARNIM” in brown and white. On the bottom right there’s an illustration of a white book cover with a blue contorted body on it in a black box. On the cover, “MATISSE”, “VOLKMAR ESSERS” and “TASCHEN” are written in white.
Start your spring right with these 4 books
A girl sitting on a dormitory desk decorated with pictures and books.
How I learned to love reading again
A film still of two men in military outfits holding guns and walking people with black bags over their heads. Behind them, a girl sits against a wall with chalk markings of pink, blue and green, wearing a black vest with the word, “PRESS” written on it.
Review: ‘Civil War’ asks viewers what kind of American they are
In the background is the Letterboxd website window, which shows three films in the “Popular Films This Week” category: “Dune: Part Two” “La La Land,” and “Spirited Away.” To the lower right, there is a phone screen showing the overview for the film “The First Omen.”
Inside the Boxd: ‘Monkey Man,’ ‘Dune: Part Two,’ ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and more
A girl wearing a white tank top and blue jeans sits on a store countertop, holding a wooden sign that reads, “Brandy Melville.”
Review: ‘Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion’ has been a long time coming
Two women wearing neutral colors are shocked as the woman in front of them flips her hair.
Review: ‘Wicked Little Letters’ spells out what it means to be kind
A giant gorilla wielding a spear.
Review: In ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ Godzilla is nowhere to be found
Seven people wearing medieval outfits dancing on a stage.
Review: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ does celebrity casting right
A bearded Indian man wearing a blue suit kneels between the white words “Vir Das Mind Fool.” There are gold designs depicting clowns, microphones and mountains bordering the frame.
Award-winning comedian Vir Das brings India to Carnegie Hall in his ‘Mind Fool’ Tour
People standing in front of a stage with theater decor. There are brown cardboard that have trees and tree branches on them surrounding the stage.
Review: Rattlestick Theater holds first annual ‘Ratcracker’ fundraiser
Fake snow falls around a group of ballet dancers dressed in light blue costumes who stand on a stage that is designed to look like a forest covered in snow.
‘The Nutcracker’ is worth your time this December
A man wearing a top hat being lit up by a spotlight. Around him are various people all looking up toward him.
Review: 2023’s ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street’ revival brings more than blood and guts
A screen displayed on the wall of wooden sticks in water with a mountain in the background, an art piece displayed dangling from the ceiling and a red art piece displayed on a platform.
Review: ‘Threads to the South’ explores Latin American identity through textile art
Six black and white portraits on a wall.
Review: ‘Chelsea Hotel Portraits’ expertly reveals humanity in the Chelsea Hotel
A framed illustration from the exhibition of two peacocks in a field.
Review: ‘The Art of the Literary Poster’ exposes the history behind the evolution of creative marketing
Three people around a museum exhibit with blue walls displaying a photo of a person sitting at a graffitied piano and a photo of a woman, a man and a dog with a bike. Two neon bikes and a piano are on a raised platform in front of the photos.
Review: ‘Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ is a celebration of diversity
A girl wearing a black shirt holds a camera at her side while posing in a sandy outdoor area.
Elinor Kry discusses visual artistry in a visual world
People are standing in front of the Washington Square Arch beneath a large Palestinian flag.
Opinion: The case for closing NYU’s Tel Aviv site
An illustration of a student government meeting. A person speaks behind a podium with an N.Y.U. flag behind them.
Guest Essay: From square one to Washington Square, your voice matters
An exterior view of the Stern School of Business. The Tisch Hall building is to the right and the Kaufman Management Center is to the left. In the foreground is the Gould Plaza public gathering area.
Opinion: Stern has a designated ‘lunch hour,’ other schools should too
An S.A.T. a practice pamphlet sits alongside a book featuring the words S.A.T. Test Preparation on it, and other study items on a desk.
Opinion: NYU needs to bring back mandatory standardized testing
A purple sketch illustration of a sad girl. In the background are the words “Meal Swipes: 0” written repeatedly.
Opinion: NYU must stop heavily relying on student generosity to provide food security
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
The 6 subway train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on the overpass.
Opinion: Dramatically increasing law enforcement in NYC subways is not the answer to safety concerns
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
An illustration of an older man with a mustache and glasses, wearing a light blue shirt and navy blazer. Behind him are antiques and face designs.
Opinion: Renaming the Steinhardt school is long overdue
A neon purple L.E.D. sign saying “N.Y.U. TISCH” in a hallway that has white walls with several framed pieces hung on it.
Opinion: Drama students should be able to choose their preferred studio
An illustration of a black graduation cap with a purple tassel on top of three books in a pile. The books are blue, red and green and the pile is falling over. The background is purple with dollar bills scattered all around.
Opinion: Covering course fees is a necessary step toward affordability
A screen of the “N.Y.U. Connect for Students” page placed on a purple background.
Opinion: NYU advising needs to do better
A laptop displaying the webpage of “N.Y.U. Albert” course registration system.
Opinion: NYU’s course registration is outdated
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
A front entrance with the text “Electric Lady Studios” written in a retro white font on two reflective walls.
‘An exploitative environment’: The interns behind Electric Lady Studios
The exterior of the Morton Williams Supermarket, with a prominent red lettering that reads Morton Williams at the top of the building and the phrase The Fresh Marketplace beneath it.
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
A man in a purple uniform smashes a volleyball over a net. On the other side, two defenders in white uniforms jump up to block him.
Men’s volleyball makes Final Four for the first time in program history
A girl with brown hair sitting in a pool crosses her arm on the pool’s ledge.
In the Huddle: Issara Schmidt, a national champion for NYU Diving
An illustration of purple players participating in volleyball, basketball, soccer and track on a yellow background.
Men’s volleyball advances to Final Four for the first time, tennis sweeps on Senior Day and other news
The N.Y.U men’s volleyball team celebrates by huddling together and jumping with their hands raised.
Men’s volleyball win UVC Championship
NYU womans basketball team celebrated their historic win at the University Senate meeting on March 28. (Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
‘Symbolic and celebratory’: NYU places No. 1 in D-III winter standings
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Participants smile in a team photo with a dog.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party, redefined
The Toronto skyline at night.
Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
A crowd of people dance on a dance floor with their hands up. A disco ball hangs from the ceiling, and the room is basked in pink-ish purple light.
From prom to Pier 60: Violet Ball brings nostalgia to the dance floor
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch shown from a low angle. Around and behind the arch are cells and a DNA strand.
The Research Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Student targeted in attempted robbery near Washington Square Park

The student was unharmed after the suspect tried and failed to take their backpack Wednesday evening.
Adrianna Nehme, News Editor
April 24, 2024
Kiran Komanduri
(Kiran Komanduri for WSN)

An NYU student was caught in an attempted robbery near Washington Square Park at around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to an email sent by the Department of Campus Safety earlier this evening. The student did not sustain any injuries.

As the student was leaving the northeast entrance of the park, the suspect called them “an obscene name,” telling the student to fight them and then trying to take their backpack. After “pulling back and forth” on the backpack with the suspect, the student successfully regained their bag and headed to Weinstein Hall. The Department of Campus Safety received a report shortly after the robbery occurred. 

The individual, who appeared to be in their mid-20s to early 30s, was described as male-presenting with a light complexion, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and as having shoulder-length blonde hair. They were also reportedly wearing a baseball cap, T-shirt and shorts.

A New York City Police Department spokesperson told WSN no additional information is available at this time.

Contact Adrianna Nehme at [email protected].
About the Contributor
Adrianna Nehme
Adrianna Nehme, News Editor
Adrianna Nehme is a sophomore still trying to decide what to major in. Originally from a small town in Indiana, she moved to Chicago, Illinois for high school — where she was also the news editor for the school paper! She loves experiencing music live at concerts, seeking restaurants to try in the city and reading fiction novels — her all-time favorite is "The Cider House Rules" by John Irving. Check out her latest adventures on Instagram @adrianna.nehme.
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead  •  Donate  •  Tips  •  Off-Campus Housing
