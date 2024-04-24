Student targeted in attempted robbery near Washington Square Park

An NYU student was caught in an attempted robbery near Washington Square Park at around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to an email sent by the Department of Campus Safety earlier this evening. The student did not sustain any injuries.

As the student was leaving the northeast entrance of the park, the suspect called them “an obscene name,” telling the student to fight them and then trying to take their backpack. After “pulling back and forth” on the backpack with the suspect, the student successfully regained their bag and headed to Weinstein Hall. The Department of Campus Safety received a report shortly after the robbery occurred.

The individual, who appeared to be in their mid-20s to early 30s, was described as male-presenting with a light complexion, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and as having shoulder-length blonde hair. They were also reportedly wearing a baseball cap, T-shirt and shorts.

A New York City Police Department spokesperson told WSN no additional information is available at this time.

Contact Adrianna Nehme at [email protected].