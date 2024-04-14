What to do this week: Earth Day, farmers markets and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: April 15 – 21.
April 14, 2024
Commemorate Indigenous culture at a film showcase
King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center Auditorium (on campus)
1 p.m.
Celebrate Indigenous culture by attending a film showcase hosted by NYU’s Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies titled “Territorialidades & Juventudes,” or “Territoriality & Youth.” Presented by the Coordinadora Latinoaméricana de Cine y Comunicación de los Pueblos Indígenas — the largest collective of Indigenous filmmakers in Latin America — attendees will have the opportunity to watch short films from all over South America such as such as “La Oroya” and “La industria del fuego,” as well as engage in panel discussions on the challenges that Indigenous youth face. This event is free but advance registration is required.
1:30 p.m.
Let go of exam and assignment stress by sipping a cup of tea, meditating and focusing on the present. Join NYU Libraries for a peaceful 30-minute meditation session, where participants can cultivate mindfulness and relaxation. Participants are encouraged to bring a reusable cup in honor of Earth Day, although eco-friendly cups and tea bags will be provided. If you prefer a different beverage, feel free to bring your own. The event is free, but make sure to register in advance to secure your spot.
9:30 a.m.
Are you a fashion fanatic who is interested in law? Find out more about how the two coexist through a series of panels about contemporary and future legal dilemmas in the fashion world. The day will entail discussion of law in digital content creation, ethical dilemmas and concepts in jewelry law, intellectual property rights in fashion and AI rights for digital design. The event will offer food, drinks and, hopefully, new LinkedIn connections during its “Lunch and Networking” period. Attendance is free, but registration is required to attend.
11 a.m.
Rethink the role of language in your life at the pop-up museum exhibit, “Liberating Languaging,” created by the NYU’s chapter of the Bilingual Language and Literacy Investigate and Networking Club. The exhibit will feature artwork from the community and offer activities for attendees to learn how to use the word language as a verb in their everyday lives in unconventional ways such as emojis and gifs. The discussion will focus on what defines language, how we use it and the implications for a shift in “languaging.” This event is free and open to the NYU community.
10:30 a.m.
Tired of dining hall food? Don’t miss out when the farmers market returns to campus! For just one meal swipe, you can pick up five items — including fresh produce and bread — at the Marketplace at Kimmel on the building’s third floor. Supplies go fast, so don’t forget to swing by Kimmel on Wednesday morning. However, if you can’t make it, the farmers market is coming to Jasper Kane Cafe at the Tandon School of Engineering on Thursday.
5 p.m.
Explore the world of zines with Global Liberal Studies — from understanding their concept to finding inspiration to create your own. Multimedia artist Annie LeFevre, known for her work in ink, ceramics and film photography, will delve into the craft behind zines and share insights from her creative thesis, “Fieldwork in Zineography.” Attendees can look forward to participating in zine-making and trading activities, as well as collecting originals created by GLS students. This event is free and open to the NYU community, but advance registration is required to attend.
11:30 a.m.
Understand how climate change is impacting our world by taking a trip to the Climate Museum, which is the first museum in the country that is dedicated to bringing attention to the impact of climate change. Explore the museum’s current exhibit, “The End of Fossil Fuels” which aims to educate attendees on the exploitative practices of the fossil fuel industry. Meet up with NYU’s Liberal Studies Student Affairs team in the lobby of the building to walk to the museum. This event is free and open to NYU students and faculty, but registration is required.
6 p.m.
Learn the process behind podcast creation at The Paris Review through a discussion with two of the publication’s senior producers and sound designers. The producers, John DeLore and Helena de Groot, will discuss how poetry and short stories can be reworked into an audio format. Hosted by the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, the speakers will also speak on how the importance of podcasting, and how alternate forms of journalistic media are growing in relevance as the industry expands. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
11 a.m.
Celebrate the 54th anniversary of Earth Day with a street fair on campus. Head to Schwartz Plaza, right next to Bobst Library, where you’ll find various informational tables and giveaways to participate in. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about student-led sustainability initiatives at NYU and how to get involved. Don’t miss out on this fun outdoor celebration of the planet with the university community.
7 p.m.
Join author Marc Happel for a discussion about the designers and choreographers behind the New York City Ballet with his book “New York City Ballet: Choreography and Couture.” Happel, Director of Costumes for the NYCB since 2006, will explore his creative processes in bringing sketches to the stage. The book also features content from over 30 different designers discussing their processes and inspirations for various ballets. This includes original costume sketches, explanations of the unique technicalities in bringing designs to dancers and motion photography capturing the final image. Attendance is free but advance registration is required, with seating allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
10 a.m.
In anticipation of Earth Day, Governors Island will host a variety of volunteer and educational activities and workshops, providing a natural getaway from the city. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., engage in service activities such as crafting bird-friendly glass murals and joining in invasive species removal efforts. Celebration events will take place between 1-3 p.m., which include workshops on composting and tree care, and a bird scavenger hunt. Attendance is free, but registration is recommended.
Noon
Missing Coachella this weekend? In honor of Record Store Day, head to Rockefeller Center for its third annual indieplaza, a festival celebrating independent music, creativity and merchandise co-hosted by Rough Trade, a leading U.S. vinyl record store. Chicago trio Dehd will headline, joined by 10 other indie artists — including ’90s rock band Wishy and hip-hop duo Armand Hammer Explore an array of Rough Trade bins showcasing exclusive vinyl and artist merchandise. Expect a variety of food and beverage options from the city as well. Rough Trade opens at 9 a.m. for Record Store Day shopping and performances begin at 12 p.m. on the plaza.
2 p.m.
Experience “La ville morte,” an opera composed by Nadia Boulanger, as it comes to NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts after opening in Athens, Greece in January 2024. The work, originally scheduled to premiere in 1914 but delayed by World War I, is now resurfacing more than a century later through a collaboration by the New York-based chamber company Catapult Opera and the Greek National Opera. The opera unfolds following interactions between an archaeologist, his sister, a writer and his blind wife, delving into themes of love, betrayal and the destructive power of obsession. Tickets are $18 for NYU students, $57.40 for university alumni, faculty and staff, as well as $67 for the general public.
3 p.m.
Watch three performers as they bring stories to life in “A Potpourri of Tales,” a spring storytelling show. The performers will include Joy Kelly Smith, Ron Sopyla and Regina Ress, who will host the event. Prepare to experience a program full of stories that blend the timeless with the contemporary. This event is free and open to members of the NYU community, as well as the public.