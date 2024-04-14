What to do this week: Earth Day, farmers markets and more

Rethink the role of language in your life at the pop-up museum exhibit, “Liberating Languaging,” created by the NYU’s chapter of the Bilingual Language and Literacy Investigate and Networking Club. The exhibit will feature artwork from the community and offer activities for attendees to learn how to use the word language as a verb in their everyday lives in unconventional ways such as emojis and gifs. The discussion will focus on what defines language, how we use it and the implications for a shift in “languaging.” This event is free and open to the NYU community.