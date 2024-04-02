NYU Langone proposes $22M project to centralize transplant services on main campus

NYU Langone Health has proposed a $22 million project to the New York State Department of Health that would combine the medical center’s liver, lung and heart transplant services, which are currently located at three separate hospitals, into one centralized hub at its main campus on 550 First Ave.

The medical center aims to renovate over 12,500 square feet, incorporating 18 exam rooms, physician offices, administrative areas and a research lab. NYU Langone currently offers bone marrow, heart, kidney and liver transplant services at both its Rivergate Transplant Clinic and its extension clinic on East 34th Street. Both are located less than 600 feet away from the main campus, which also offers transplant services.

A spokesperson from NYU Langone directed WSN to its project application for further details.

The project is expected to benefit underserved groups receiving heart, lung and liver transplant services at the NYU Langone Health Transplant Institute, and “no negative impacts are expected,” according to an official summary by the Department of Health. The assessment also states that the plan to combine transplant services will alleviate physical challenges and emotional burdens associated with transplant procedures, enhance adherence to follow-up care and mitigate the risk of exposure to pathogens.

“The proposed changes will improve the patient experience for all medically underserved groups by facilitating patients’ access to necessary services and reducing the need to navigate among clinical areas,” the assessment reads. “Even though the existing clinics are close to each other, this project will eliminate challenges that can serve as barriers to care, including navigating between buildings, scheduling multiple appointments, and coordinating multiple aspects of care.”

The assessment also states that low-income individuals, older adults, individuals with disabilities or health limitations and immigrants with limited English proficiency will benefit the most from the project due to reduced barriers related to transportation, language services and time off from work.

NYU Langone Health delivered a total of 576 transplant services in 2023, according to a graph provided in the assessment.

