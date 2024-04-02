What to do this week: Drone shows, a vintage market and more

Take part in a conversation about the 1963 novel “The Stone Face” by William Gardner Smith — a story about an African American man who flees racism in the United States only to grapple with the racism and complexities of postwar Paris. The discussion will include Lynn Gumpert, director of NYU’s Grey Art Museum, and writer Adam Shatz, the U.S. editor of the London Review of Books who has been featured in The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker and other publications. This event is free to attend and copies of “The Stone Face” will be available to purchase.