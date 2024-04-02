What to do this week: Drone shows, a vintage market and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: April 1 – 7.
Mar 31, 2024
6 p.m.
Head over to The Metropolitan Museum of Art and learn about the style of Cubism through the lens of African American aesthetics and history. In a discussion led by Richard Powell, an art history professor at Duke University, attendees will learn about Cubism — popularized by artists such as Pablo Picasso — and will focus on Black performing arts traditions like jazz, ragtime and hip-hop. The discussion will also center around the influence of major artists, including Dudley Murphy, Aaron Douglas and Nina Chanel Abney. The exhibit is free with museum admission, but advance registration is required to attend.
9 p.m.
Watch New York City’s skyline glow with the light of 1,000 drones at an artistic light show. Head over to the west side of Manhattan as you watch these drones fly over 100 feet above the Statue of Liberty and spread 500 feet across the sky. This free light show, put on by the General Electric Company, is meant to celebrate the company’s split into three independent businesses.
7 p.m.
Celebrate National Poetry Month with an open mic night themed around community among poetry lovers and poets alike — along with some competition. Listen to poets perform their best pieces at this event featuring special guests like author Omar Holmon, playwright Cyrus Aaron and poet Mel Chanté. If you’d like to put your poetry skills to the test, make sure to sign up for a slot to steal the mic before April 2. Tickets to the open mic are $12.50 per person with fees.
7:30 p.m.
Attend a lecture that explores the history of one of The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 16th-century tapestries. Join artist Suzanne Bocanegra and art critic Claire Bishop as they discuss Bocanegra’s recent work “Honor,” which was commissioned at The Met in February 2022. “Honor,” which will be performed on campus on April 8, will be the last installment of Bocanegra’s four-part series at the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required to attend.
2:30 p.m.
Dive into a new book at Yu & Me Books, a woman-owned Asian American cafe and bookstore. This excursion, hosted by NYU’s Center for Multicultural Education and Programs as part of its “Around the City” series, aims to introduce the university community to small businesses in the city owned by people of color. Located in Chinatown, Yu & Me Books boasts a wide diversity of authors, particularly immigrant stories. Don’t miss out on this free excursion with coffee and tea provided for all attendees. Attendees will gather at the Kimmel Center for University Life before making their way to the bookstore. Registration is required to attend.
6 p.m.
Take part in a conversation about the 1963 novel “The Stone Face” by William Gardner Smith — a story about an African American man who flees racism in the United States only to grapple with the racism and complexities of postwar Paris. The discussion will include Lynn Gumpert, director of NYU’s Grey Art Museum, and writer Adam Shatz, the U.S. editor of the London Review of Books who has been featured in The New York Times Magazine, The New Yorker and other publications. This event is free to attend and copies of “The Stone Face” will be available to purchase.
2 p.m.
Learn about Dominican arts and cinema by attending a roundtable discussion with two Dominican film directors. The discussion, led by Dominican singer-songwriter Rita Indiana, will highlight the achievements of Nelson Carlo de Los Santos Arias and Victoria Linares Villegas. Attendees will also get to try Dominican cuisine while they learn about how the two directors made international success with their films, “Lo Que Se Hereda” and “Cocote.” Space at this event is limited, so make sure to register in advance to secure your spot.
6 p.m.
Join bestselling thriller author Holly Jackson at Barnes & Noble to celebrate her latest release, “The Reappearance of Rachel Price,” a story following a girl whose mother resurfaces amid a true-crime documentary’s investigation into her disappearance. Jackson’s previous works include “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” and “Five Survive.” Author Victoria Lee will join Jackson, and attendees can ask both authors questions during the event, where a book signing will also take place. Tickets to the event are about $26, which includes a Barnes & Noble edition of the novel.
1 p.m.
Join college and graduate students for a day of panel discussions and artmaking at the Whitney Museum of American Art. You will have the chance to network with museum staff to explore internship and educational opportunities, and gain insight into careers in the museum industry. Hear from speakers on cultivating careers focused on community involvement and expanding audience reach, and learn about the exhibition process while creating art inspired by the works on display. Attendance is free, but registration is required.
An interdisciplinary performance exploring reality
Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (on campus)
7:30 p.m.
Experience the fusion of dance and theater in “The Absolute Future” by the feath3r theory, a group that highlights marginalized voices and challenges societal norms through interdisciplinary performances. The performance follows a group of friends who, after missing The Great American Eclipse, navigate through a landscape where reality and fantasy intertwine. Tickets to the show are $15 for students and $48 for the general public. If you’re busy Friday, there will also be a performance on April 6.
9 a.m.
Share your love for books, historical treasures and vintage photography at the 10th annual Manhattan Rare Book & Fine Press Fair. The fair will feature over 30 exhibitors representing publishing companies from New York City to Buenos Aires. The book fair is hosted by the Americas Chapter of the Fine Press Book Association, an organization dedicated to advocating for the advancement of contemporary book arts. Tickets to this event are $20.
Noon
Take part in a vintage shopping experience at A Current Affair’s return to Brooklyn. At this fair, discover a curated collection of clothing, accessories and jewelry from over 70 vintage retailers and private dealers. If you are not able to make it on Saturday, you can also explore what the marketplace has to offer on Sunday. General admission tickets for either day are $20 each, and a weekend pass is also available for $50.
10 a.m.
Discover an array of vintage treasures waiting to find new homes at Brooklyn Flea, which reopens this weekend in Dumbo. Roam among vendors’ booths beneath the Manhattan Bridge, where you’ll uncover vintage items including furniture, clothing, antiques and art. Whether you’re seeking timeless pieces or eye-catching wall decor, this flea market is for you. Brooklyn Flea also operates year-round in Chelsea every Saturday and Sunday.
3 p.m.
Listen to a 90-minute concert with songs composed by NYU’s Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program class of 2024. The master’s program is dedicated to building a community of composers, lyricists and book writers who collaborate to create original stage works. The students’ songs draw inspiration from the life experiences and stories of the students from Pennsylvania State University’s Musical Theatre class of 2024. This event is free, but make sure to register in advance to secure your spot.