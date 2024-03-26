SBA announces elections to replace members after resignation

The NYU School of Law’s Student Bar Association — the school’s student government — is holding elections to fill 15 vacant positions after the entire group disbanded in October. The mass resignation came after the group’s former president, Ryna Workman, wrote that “Israel bears full responsibility” for the loss of life in the Israel-Hamas war and expressed solidarity with Palestinians in the SBA’s weekly newsletter.

No former SBA members will be involved in the election process, which will instead be administered by the Law School’s Office of Student Affairs. The upcoming elections, which will run from April 4 to 5, will follow the same SBA procedures and bylaws that have been used for previous elections, according to NYU Law spokesperson Michael Orey. Students were informed about the elections, which will occur through an online vote, in an email earlier this month. Campaigning will begin on March 29.

Workman, who was removed as president following a schoolwide vote in which around 60% of voters favored removing them, told WSN that they will not run in the upcoming elections since they are graduating in May. They said they believe the next SBA president will need to be a “courageous and a strong advocate” to address student concerns.

“SBA leadership needs to pressure the administration to actually protect students instead of enabling harm against them,” Workman said in a statement to WSN. “Student speech, even the speech of student leaders, needs to be protected. You cannot advocate for any other student’s needs if you cannot safely and confidently call for an end to genocide.”

Former SBA members created a petition to oust Workman from their role as SBA president, eventually leading to a vote for their removal. Seven of the group’s members resigned immediately after Workman’s message, and the remaining members resigned soon after due to “persisting risk to student safety” due partly to being identified online and receiving threats.

To run for a position in the upcoming elections, students must each submit a completed nomination form and a personal statement. The open executive positions include president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, student senator and social chairs — which all require candidates to garner 50 signatures to apply. Rising second-year and third-year students can also apply to be one of four class representatives, positions that require 25 signatures to apply. All application materials must be submitted by March 28.

“There are lots of ongoing struggles at NYU Law right now,” Workman said. “Pick one and fight as hard as you can to actually make a difference. SBA is more than just bar review; it plays an important role in shaping the NYU Law community. At the end of the day, do what you can and make it count.”

