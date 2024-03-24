What to do this week: Ax throwing, an Easter parade and more

Enjoy an evening of laughs with Vibe Check! — a speakeasy group featuring stand-up comedians 35 years old and under that has sold out across the country and across the globe. At this event, which has featured comics with their own Netflix and late night specials in the past, audience members will have the chance to take part in giveaways and games at the iconic St. Marks Comedy Club in the East Village. Tickets to this event are $12.50 and can be purchased online or at the door.