What to do this week: Ax throwing, an Easter parade and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: March 25 – 31.
Mar 24, 2024
5:30 p.m.
Join Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine in honoring some of New York City’s leading artists. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Ivy Brown, founder and president of the Ivy Brown Gallery and a founding member of Soho House; Niria Leyva-Gutierrez, executive director at Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance; and Lisa Gold, executive director at the Asian American Arts Alliance. While admission is free, advance registration is required to attend.
6 p.m.
Join Christopher Norris, a strategic adviser at StoryCorps, and David Greene, host of NPR’s “Left, Right & Center” podcast, as they delve into the formula for “productive conversations” surrounding opposing political beliefs. Amina Amdeen, whose protest against former President Donald Trump’s election was featured on NPR and StoryCorps, will also join the discussion, alongside other special guests. The event is part of NYU in Dialogue — a series designed to foster listening, learning and embracing different perspectives. Tickets to the event are free but must be reserved in advance through the NYU Skirball website.
10 a.m.
Celebrate Women’s History Month at the third annual “Women in Art” exhibition hosted by Carlton Fine Arts. The exhibition features the work of three up-and-coming female artists, whose work features symbolism exploring female anatomy and sculptures that integrate natural and manmade materials. The artists’ pieces will be exhibited alongside established figures in the art world, such as Andy Warhol. Admission is free, and all displayed artworks are available for purchase. The exhibit will be open through March 29, and admission is free for the public.
6:30 p.m.
Learn about hip-hop’s impact on artistic expression within Black communities in a panel discussion. Panelists will feature artists experienced in areas that include photography, animation and graffiti. This event is hosted by NYU’s Center for Black Visual Culture, which aims to promote research and education surrounding Black culture through public events like conferences and workshops. The event is free and open to the public, although advance registration is required to attend. Those who can’t make it in person can also watch live on YouTube.
3 p.m.
Take part in a conversation with acclaimed comedian Katrina Davis, which Vulture and New York Magazine named a “Comedian You Should and Will Know.” The discussion, led by Liberal Studies faculty, will delve into Davis’ inspirations, challenges and journey within the entertainment industry. Davis is known for her diverse portfolio, ranging from art history podcasts to Comedy Central skits. Her 2022 debut special, “Figuring It Out,” was featured in NPR’s End of Year Stand-Up Comedy Spectacular. This event is free and open to the NYU community, but advance registration is required.
6 p.m.
Listen in as Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Elizabeth Kolbert and renowned illustrator Wesley Allsbrook discuss climate change. Together, they’ll explore the role of art in reporting on climate change, drawing insights from Kolbert’s latest book, “H is For Hope.” The free event is hosted by the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute and is open to all students. Copies of the book will also be available for purchase and signing.
5 p.m.
Explore the process behind dance and theater productions with a workshop held by director and choreographer Raja Feather Kelly and co-sponsored by NYU Skirball. Kelly is the artistic director of the company the feath3r theory, which aims to diversify the performing arts realm by highlighting marginalized communities. This free workshop is open to the public, but advance registration is required to attend.
8:15 p.m.
Enjoy an evening of laughs with Vibe Check! — a speakeasy group featuring stand-up comedians 35 years old and under that has sold out across the country and across the globe. At this event, which has featured comics with their own Netflix and late night specials in the past, audience members will have the chance to take part in giveaways and games at the iconic St. Marks Comedy Club in the East Village. Tickets to this event are $12.50 and can be purchased online or at the door.
11 a.m.
Immerse yourself in the world of printmaking with a workshop led by the Community Access Art Collective, a group that explores art and mental health. Attendees will have the chance to explore the collective’s studio and then dive into the hands-on experience of creating their own prints. This event is free, with all materials provided, but advance registration is required. If you are unable to make the session at 11 a.m., a second one will take place at 1 p.m.
7 p.m.
Tune in to a movie screening of the sitcom turned short film, “The Bookstore,” created by bookseller and filmmaker Cody Lee. Hosted by P&T Knitwear Books & Podcasts, the film portrays booksellers interacting with customers browsing inside a bookstore without knowing quite what they are looking for yet. Lee was inspired to create the film based on his own experience working as a bookseller. This event is free but has limited seating, so make sure to book a spot ahead of time.
2 p.m.
Support female artists at SVA Theatre’s 16th annual “Support Women Artists Now” Day — an annual event that highlights women’s achievements in the creative world. This year’s event will highlight artist Margaret Keane through the screening of Tim Burton’s 2014 film “Big Eyes.” The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with photographer Leah Gallo and screenwriter Larry Karaszewski who will discuss Keane’s legacy. Attendees will also get the chance to participate in an open mic and an audio tribute to Tina Turner. The event is free and open to the public.
2 p.m.
Witness an exploration of gender ambiguity in a new rendition of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” The show, which features an all-female cast, will be put on by members of the Gallatin Theatre Troupe, a club for students interested in theater-related writing, directing, managing and acting. Tickets are free, but make sure to reserve your spot in advance.
10 a.m.
Celebrate spring in the city by heading up Fifth Avenue to witness or participate in New York City’s Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. Participants showcase whimsically decorated bonnets in a pageant-like display, often accompanied by period costumes that reflect the tradition’s beginnings in the 1870s. Join thousands as they march from 49th Street to 57th Street and test your bonnet-making skills to become a part of the festive scene.
11:30 a.m.
Take out your frustrations with a wizard-themed ax-throwing event at Kick Axe Throwing Brooklyn. Throw some axes and indulge in delicious Hogwarts-themed drinks, fun wand painting activities and photobooth opportunities. Don’t miss this limited-time event by purchasing tickets online. This event is open to the public, with tickets starting at $34 per person.