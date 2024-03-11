NYU Langone and Tandon announce expansion into Long Island City

NYU will move four health and technology programs to a lab space in Long Island City, Queens after signing a lease for two floors at a recently-completed office building in the area.

The building, called Innolabs, is a six-floor life sciences lab and office space designed for educational and research institutions to lease that hosts “state of the art” lab equipment and amenities for researchers. The 267,000-square-foot building was completed in 2022.

Over the coming months, NYU Langone Health will move three of its programs to the building: the Institute for Systems Genetics, the Tech4Health Institute and the Neuroscience Institute. NYU’s Tandon School of Engineering will also bring its biomedical engineering department to the space.

Innolabs formed as a result of a partnership between King Street Properties, a real estate investment management firm, and GFP Real Estate, a property manager, owner, operator and developer.

“This move is significant as it demonstrates the vitality of Long Island City as part of NYU’s life sciences ecosystem, as well as being a catalyst for its continued growth,” Ed Jaram, King Street Properties’ senior director, said in a statement.

NYU Langone’s Neuroscience Institute drives research in normal neural functions as well as neurological and psychological disease and the Tech4Health links physical and life sciences to develop medical technology. The Institute for Systems Genetics focuses on how modern technology leads genome engineering and research, and Tandon’s Biomedical Engineering program develops systems for medical research and practice.

An NYU Langone spokesperson referred WSN to other news coverage for further information, and a spokesperson for the university did not respond to a request for comment.

