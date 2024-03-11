New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
A girl with a pink umbrella watches an ongoing picket line. There is a blue U.A.W. sign in the background.
New School student workers reach agreement, end strike
Photo collage of the buildings of N.Y.U. Langone, the Tandon School of Engineering and InnoLabs.
NYU Langone and Tandon announce expansion into Long Island City
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch, surrounded by green bushes in front of several pastel-colored buildings. On top of one building is a purple flag reading N.Y.U., and on top of another is a red flag reading W.S.N. The sky is colored with a pastel-pink gradient.
What to do this week: A St. Patrick’s Day parade, puppy playdates and more
Three security guards in blue uniforms congregate in front of the Grand Staircase in the Kimmel Center for University Life. A barrier is placed both on the top and bottom of the staircase.
Student gov’t pushes for NYU to open Kimmel stairs, cut ties with Starbucks
The glass exterior of the N.Y.U. Langone Health building, with an incomplete circle around the word N.Y.U. on the signage.
NYU Langone expands its health care practices to Queens
A woman wearing black stands between two speakers in front of a crowd of people holding signs and banners.
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters march across Manhattan
Six people with microphones sit on a stage in front of a projector displaying information on the Center for an Urban Future.
Journalism prof. discusses public park funding at environmental conference
The exterior of the Morton Williams Supermarket, with a prominent red lettering that reads Morton Williams at the top of the building and the phrase The Fresh Marketplace beneath it.
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
Donald Trump wearing a blue suit with a red tie, an American flag pin on his lapel and white undershirt with his arms outstretched. Behind him to the left is his son Eric Trump in a gray suit with a light blue tie, as well as his legal team all standing in front of a large brown door with golden words on them.
Trump PAC, org. paid Stern professor almost $900,000 to testify at trial
A graphic of the first two pages of the university’s 2021 tax returns on a purple background.
New bill could cost NYU over $100 million in annual tax cuts
A girl with a pink umbrella watches an ongoing picket line. There is a blue U.A.W. sign in the background.
New School student workers reach agreement, end strike
Photo collage of the buildings of N.Y.U. Langone, the Tandon School of Engineering and InnoLabs.
NYU Langone and Tandon announce expansion into Long Island City
Three security guards in blue uniforms congregate in front of the Grand Staircase in the Kimmel Center for University Life. A barrier is placed both on the top and bottom of the staircase.
Student gov’t pushes for NYU to open Kimmel stairs, cut ties with Starbucks
The glass exterior of the N.Y.U. Langone Health building, with an incomplete circle around the word N.Y.U. on the signage.
NYU Langone expands its health care practices to Queens
The exterior of a building with the words “N.Y.U. SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES.”
SPS partnership to provide opportunities in hospitality technology
A group of protestors holding Palestinian flags, protest signs and umbrellas walking in a circle outside of a building with “SILVER CENTER FOR ARTS AND SCIENCE” written on it.
Dozens picket outside Silver Center to demand NYU ‘divest from Israel’
A bird’s eye view of Washington Square Park crowded with protestors holding umbrellas.
Thousands take to Washington Square to protest for cease-fire in Gaza
An image of a letter with the text “Ingber et al. v. New York University” underlined. The letter is two pages and is in front of a purple background.
Prof. requests defendant status in antisemitism suit against NYU
An illustration of students sitting in a large room for a student government meeting. On the left, a purple banner with the N.Y.U. torch logo hangs on the wall and reads “‘N.Y.U. S.G.A.”
NYU leadership delays student gov’t pro-Palestinian speech proposal
A woman wearing black stands between two speakers in front of a crowd of people holding signs and banners.
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters march across Manhattan
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A graphic featuring a black-and-white portrait of a man with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: Mastering movies and music videos
An image of Mir Hwang dressed in all black sitting on a white couch with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: Switching medicine for music business
A graphic featuring a black-and-white portrait of a man with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: How 2 brothers went from creating art to opening a gallery
A portrait of a woman wearing a black turtleneck in front of a dark red background, with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to her.
Beyond NYU: Making musicals come to life in the Midwest
(Left to Right) Tina Fey, Angourie Rice and Mahi Alam wearing their blue and yellow jackets with “NS” written on them while holding gold medals and smiling with their arms around one another.
Beyond NYU: When music meets ‘Mean Girls’
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
An illustration of a pair of hands holding prayer beads on a black background.
Breaking fasts, building faith: The beauty of community during Ramadan
A woman leans on the front counter of a restaurant. She is wearing a yellow shirt and green pants.
The hero of the East Village community is a mac and cheese restaurant
Five musicians sitting and holding a goblet drum, two jahlas, a mirwas and a tabla.
Songs of the sea: How an NYU professor’s ensemble musically maps cultural exchange
Six water bottles lined up against a white background.
Ranked: Water bottles
An illustration of a pan with deep fried battered vegetables, a dish with red sauce, a dish with green sauce and a pan with yogurt-covered dough balls.
Recipes for Ramadan: Dahi bara and vegetable pakora your mother would love
A person in a blue face mask and black apron is styling a client’s hair who is wearing a black barber’s cape and a black face mask. Hair equipment lines the tabletop in front of them.
The 4 best hair salons for a gender-affirming haircut
Two mannequins in front of a wall that says “ANNA WINTOUR COSTUME CENTER” and “WOMEN DRESSING WOMEN.” One mannequin wears a white dress and one wears a black dress.
Review: The Met’s ‘Women Dressing Women’ is a feminist approach to analyzing fashion history
Two people walk down the runway. One wears a quilt patchwork dress and the other wears a striped colorblocked dress.
IMPACT’s annual show champions sustainability but lacks organization
Two models with pink eyeshadow look into the camera. One is wearing a ginger wig, the other a blonde wig.
Frederick Anderson creates a mélange of blues, grunge and rock and roll
A group of models in different red, white and black outfits pose in front of a white backdrop.
Bishme Cromartie blends streetwear and avant-garde design
A woman leans on the front counter of a restaurant. She is wearing a yellow shirt and green pants.
The hero of the East Village community is a mac and cheese restaurant
An illustration of a pan with deep fried battered vegetables, a dish with red sauce, a dish with green sauce and a pan with yogurt-covered dough balls.
Recipes for Ramadan: Dahi bara and vegetable pakora your mother would love
A customer walks into a white storefront with glass windows that say “Do Not Feed Alligators.” Red chairs are placed outside the storefront.
Tired of your go-to coffee shop? Try one of these unique cafes instead
A hand holds a phone with the “Discover” menu from the app “Too Good to Go.”
What’s so good about Too Good To Go?
An illustration of three dishes on a pink background: a purple plate with kebabs, a yellow plate with a cinnamon sweet potato, and a dark blue plate with shrimp.
18 Below curates special tasting menu to celebrate Black History Month
An illustration of a pair of hands holding prayer beads on a black background.
Breaking fasts, building faith: The beauty of community during Ramadan
Five musicians sitting and holding a goblet drum, two jahlas, a mirwas and a tabla.
Songs of the sea: How an NYU professor’s ensemble musically maps cultural exchange
Image of a black man sitting in front of a yellow and white striped wall and next to an open computer.
Who is Alex Harsley? The East Village photographer who’s seen it all
Three metal boxes decorated as tenement buildings placed on the top of numerous concrete bricks.
Review: ‘Histories We Carry’ intertwines a New York and Latinx upbringing
An abstract painting with white, black, yellow, pink and orange placed on a white wall.
‘Desert + Coast’ is a vivid showcase of women’s contributions to Aboriginal culture
Six water bottles lined up against a white background.
Ranked: Water bottles
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
Two people walk down the runway. One wears a quilt patchwork dress and the other wears a striped colorblocked dress.
IMPACT’s annual show champions sustainability but lacks organization
Two models with pink eyeshadow look into the camera. One is wearing a ginger wig, the other a blonde wig.
Frederick Anderson creates a mélange of blues, grunge and rock and roll
A group of models in different red, white and black outfits pose in front of a white backdrop.
Bishme Cromartie blends streetwear and avant-garde design
A model walking down a runway with a red dress that has a blue protruding hand and cat.
Abstract constructions and sleek streetwear take on NYFW
A group of models walks down a runway in a line. At the front of the runway, a model opens a black and white checkered cape to reveal a blue ruched mini dress with red stars.
Cultural commentary meets couture at first day of Global Fashion Collective
A man puts his head on a womans lap in a car.
Review: ‘Expats’ stumbles upon modern Hong Kong
Collage of four books: on the top left is “HEREAFTER: THE TELLING LIFE OF ELLEN O’HARA” in red and brown font on a burgundy background, with VONA GROARKE written in the bottom corner in red font. On the top right there’s a pink book on a light blue background, titled “THE EDIBLE WOMAN BY MARGARET ATWOOD” in white font. Bottom left there is a book cover titled “THEY’RE GOING TO LOVE YOU” in green font, with BY MEG HOWERY in pink font below. Bottom right is a white book cover on a red background titled “THE COURSE OF LOVE BY ALAIN DE BOTTON” in black and blue cursive.
Books beyond Bobst: Heartbreaking tales of family, an untraditional romance and more
Illustration of a vinyl sleeve with a record partially removed on a cream background. On the sleeve is a woman with long hair, a boar and the words MANNEQUIN PUSSY and I GOT HEAVEN in white font.
Review: ‘I Got Heaven’ is Mannequin Pussy at the band’s punk-rock peak
A pink illustration of a girl in a blue top hugging her mother, who is in a green top. In the background are pink flexed arms and flowers.
Staff Recs: Who runs the world?
A band performs on stage, a woman sings into the mic while two men play guitar and drums beside her.
Kids Rock For Kids: Showcasing young musicians and performers for a good cause
Collage of four books: on the top left is “HEREAFTER: THE TELLING LIFE OF ELLEN O’HARA” in red and brown font on a burgundy background, with VONA GROARKE written in the bottom corner in red font. On the top right there’s a pink book on a light blue background, titled “THE EDIBLE WOMAN BY MARGARET ATWOOD” in white font. Bottom left there is a book cover titled “THEY’RE GOING TO LOVE YOU” in green font, with BY MEG HOWERY in pink font below. Bottom right is a white book cover on a red background titled “THE COURSE OF LOVE BY ALAIN DE BOTTON” in black and blue cursive.
Books beyond Bobst: Heartbreaking tales of family, an untraditional romance and more
A collage of four books: at the upper left is Lauren’s Elkin’s “Flâneuse” placed on a light green background, at the upper right is Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” placed on a dark red background, at the lower left is Mieko Kawasaki’s “Breasts and Eggs” placed on a brown background, on the lower right is Annie Ernaux’s “Exteriors” placed on a dark green background.
Books beyond Bobst: 2 Japanese novels, a book of journal entries and more
An illustration of a white book cover with colorful squares and a person putting socks on. “GOOD MATERIAL” and “DOLLY ALDERTON” are written in the colorful squares.
Review: Dolly Alderton’s ‘Good Material’ turns heartbreak into comedy
Collage of four books titled: “RED, WHITE AND ROYAL BLUE,” “ONE TRUE LOVES,” “BEACH READ” and “TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS.”
Lovely books to read or gift this Valentine’s Day
A collage of four books. The top left is “Happy Hour” by Marlowe Granados. The top right is “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin. The bottom left is “Okay, Cupid” by Mason Deaver. The bottom right is “Prep” by Curtis Sittenfeld.
Books beyond Bobst: A summer-set novel, an unconventional love story and more
A man puts his head on a womans lap in a car.
Review: ‘Expats’ stumbles upon modern Hong Kong
An illustration of a young boy and girl in a courtyard, looking at each other. The girl, colored red, stands on a staircase and the boy, colored blue, stands on the sidewalk. Both the boy and the girl have yellow bubbles around them.
Why Celine Song should win best screenplay at the Oscars
A collage of two photos. On the left is a man in a red robotic suit. On the right is a black-and-white photo of a man in a suit and glasses.
In defense of the franchise film
Two people standing outside. The person on the left is holding a large canvas with an egg painted on it.
Review: ‘Problemista’ and the laughable absurdity of the immigrant experience
A still of two people fighting with small swords in front of a group of people and aliens.
Review: ‘Dune: Part Two’ resonates now more than ever before
Illustration of a vinyl sleeve with a record partially removed on a cream background. On the sleeve is a woman with long hair, a boar and the words MANNEQUIN PUSSY and I GOT HEAVEN in white font.
Review: ‘I Got Heaven’ is Mannequin Pussy at the band’s punk-rock peak
A band performs on stage, a woman sings into the mic while two men play guitar and drums beside her.
Kids Rock For Kids: Showcasing young musicians and performers for a good cause
Five musicians sitting and holding a goblet drum, two jahlas, a mirwas and a tabla.
Songs of the sea: How an NYU professor’s ensemble musically maps cultural exchange
The entrance of N.Y.U’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, with glass windows, and plants on the street outside.
Clive Davis launches collaboration with Atlantic Records
An illustration of a record cover with two men in black outfits and one is riding a horse. A record is coming out of the cover.
MGMT’s ‘Loss Of Life’ is a reflective and emotional sonic journey
Seven people wearing medieval outfits dancing on a stage.
Review: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ does celebrity casting right
A bearded Indian man wearing a blue suit kneels between the white words “Vir Das Mind Fool.” There are gold designs depicting clowns, microphones and mountains bordering the frame.
Award-winning comedian Vir Das brings India to Carnegie Hall in his ‘Mind Fool’ Tour
People standing in front of a stage with theater decor. There are brown cardboard that have trees and tree branches on them surrounding the stage.
Review: Rattlestick Theater holds first annual ‘Ratcracker’ fundraiser
Fake snow falls around a group of ballet dancers dressed in light blue costumes who stand on a stage that is designed to look like a forest covered in snow.
‘The Nutcracker’ is worth your time this December
A man wearing a top hat being lit up by a spotlight. Around him are various people all looking up toward him.
Review: 2023’s ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street’ revival brings more than blood and guts
Three people sitting in front of a screen with bright, colorful strokes.
Review: ‘Harold Cohen: AARON’ proves that art needs a human touch
The interior of an art gallery. On the wall closest to the viewer, there is a framed lace bra and a painted portrait of a woman.
Review: ‘Herstory’ is the perfect exhibition to see this Women’s History Month
Museum display with headline “MARTA MINUJÍN: ARTE! ARTE! ARTE!” in green and red. Under the headline a glass display has a fabric sculpture of multicolored stripes.
Review: ‘Marta Minujín: Arte! Arte! Arte!’ explores the meaning of life through mattresses
Image of a black man sitting in front of a yellow and white striped wall and next to an open computer.
Who is Alex Harsley? The East Village photographer who’s seen it all
An arched purple neon light above a collection of black and white photos and a pink shelf.
Review: The Met’s ‘Don’t Forget To Call Your Mother’ captures the essence of family
A red poster reading “Vote N.Y.C.” sticks out of a box.
Opinion: NYU Votes needs to take more initiative this election season
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A person sitting in front of a laptop whose screen is displaying a sexual assault prevention training portal.
Opinion: NYU’s sexual respect training is inadequate
An illustration of several anthropomorphic white rabbits applying for internships, talking on the phone, displaying their resumes, and shaking hands with someone, in front of a black and yellow background.
Opinion: All NYU schools should offer embedded internships
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
An illustration of an older man with a mustache and glasses, wearing a light blue shirt and navy blazer. Behind him are antiques and face designs.
Opinion: Renaming the Steinhardt school is long overdue
A neon purple L.E.D. sign saying “N.Y.U. TISCH” in a hallway that has white walls with several framed pieces hung on it.
Opinion: Drama students should be able to choose their preferred studio
An illustration of a black graduation cap with a purple tassel on top of three books in a pile. The books are blue, red and green and the pile is falling over. The background is purple with dollar bills scattered all around.
Opinion: Covering course fees is a necessary step toward affordability
A screen of the “N.Y.U. Connect for Students” page placed on a purple background.
Opinion: NYU advising needs to do better
A laptop displaying the webpage of “N.Y.U. Albert” course registration system.
Opinion: NYU’s course registration is outdated
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
A red poster reading “Vote N.Y.C.” sticks out of a box.
Opinion: NYU Votes needs to take more initiative this election season
A person sitting in front of a laptop whose screen is displaying a sexual assault prevention training portal.
Opinion: NYU’s sexual respect training is inadequate
An illustration of several anthropomorphic white rabbits applying for internships, talking on the phone, displaying their resumes, and shaking hands with someone, in front of a black and yellow background.
Opinion: All NYU schools should offer embedded internships
Exterior shot of a Starbucks with two glass doors. The green Starbucks logo is visible through the top window.
Opinion: NYU must cut ties with Starbucks
A group of people gathered in Washington Square Park for a protest.
Opinion: NYU is neglecting students by delaying proposal on pro-Palestinian speech
A front entrance with the text “Electric Lady Studios” written in a retro white font on two reflective walls.
‘An exploitative environment’: The interns behind Electric Lady Studios
The exterior of the Morton Williams Supermarket, with a prominent red lettering that reads Morton Williams at the top of the building and the phrase The Fresh Marketplace beneath it.
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
A glass sign that says “Walker Hotel” illuminated by yellow light bulbs above the entrance of the Walker Hotel.
Housing overflows returned to NYU, despite additional residence hall
An illustration of purple players participating in volleyball, basketball, soccer and track on a yellow background.
Women’s basketball advances to Final Four, women’s track and field breaks program record and other news
An illustration of a person setting a volleyball.
The NCAA to change the rules of a controversial volleyball call
Two hockey players face each other on the ice. The right player is in a black N.Y.U. jersey and the left player is in a blue and white jersey.
Breaking the ice: The Asian players of NYU ice hockey
A baseball player in a white N.Y.U. uniform swinging a baseball bat.
NYU baseball shows promise at the start of the season
A man in a white N.Y.U. basketball jersey makes a layup with a basketball while playing against players wearing blue jerseys.
Men’s basketball finishes strong season with tough loss
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch shown from a low angle. Around and behind the arch are cells and a DNA strand.
The Research Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Mindful Living | Under the Arch Magazine
Mindful Living | Under the Arch Magazine
A crowd of people dance on a dance floor with their hands up. A disco ball hangs from the ceiling, and the room is basked in pink-ish purple light.
From prom to Pier 60: Violet Ball brings nostalgia to the dance floor
Groups of people stand between the basketball courts in the Paulson Center, with teams wearing matching colored shirts.
Schools clash at NYU All-University Games
A large crowd filled by lion dancers and other people standing while red and yellow confetti is falling.
New York City welcomes the Year of the Dragon
A woman in a pink jacket with black glasses, surrounded by individuals in green shirts, claps during a protest being held to save the Morton Williams supermarket. In the background, there are blue signs that read, “Union Strong Local 342.”
The people and patrons of Greenwich Village’s local Morton Williams supermarket
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
A crowd of people dance on a dance floor with their hands up. A disco ball hangs from the ceiling, and the room is basked in pink-ish purple light.
From prom to Pier 60: Violet Ball brings nostalgia to the dance floor
Groups of people stand between the basketball courts in the Paulson Center, with teams wearing matching colored shirts.
Schools clash at NYU All-University Games
A large crowd filled by lion dancers and other people standing while red and yellow confetti is falling.
New York City welcomes the Year of the Dragon
A woman in a pink jacket with black glasses, surrounded by individuals in green shirts, claps during a protest being held to save the Morton Williams supermarket. In the background, there are blue signs that read, “Union Strong Local 342.”
The people and patrons of Greenwich Village’s local Morton Williams supermarket
A person in a beige top and white pants laces up gray ice skates.
Winter Wonderland arrives early at NYU’s Flurry
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
A brightly lit table filled with Mexican food including burritos, tacos, tortilla chips.
SPONSORED: Make your Super Bowl Sunday taco-tastic with Dos Toros Taqueria catering
SPONSORED: Test your tastebuds with Hot Ones™’ new peppery pop-up
SPONSORED: Test your tastebuds with Hot Ones™’ new peppery pop-up
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
EDITOR'S PICKS
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Letter from the editor: On change
LATEST
A girl with a pink umbrella watches an ongoing picket line. There is a blue U.A.W. sign in the background.
New School student workers reach agreement, end strike
Adrianna Nehme and Bruna HorvathMar 11, 2024
A man puts his head on a womans lap in a car.
Review: ‘Expats’ stumbles upon modern Hong Kong
Kaitlyn Sze Tu, Contributing Writer • Mar 11, 2024
Collage of four books: on the top left is “HEREAFTER: THE TELLING LIFE OF ELLEN O’HARA” in red and brown font on a burgundy background, with VONA GROARKE written in the bottom corner in red font. On the top right there’s a pink book on a light blue background, titled “THE EDIBLE WOMAN BY MARGARET ATWOOD” in white font. Bottom left there is a book cover titled “THEY’RE GOING TO LOVE YOU” in green font, with BY MEG HOWERY in pink font below. Bottom right is a white book cover on a red background titled “THE COURSE OF LOVE BY ALAIN DE BOTTON” in black and blue cursive.
Books beyond Bobst: Heartbreaking tales of family, an untraditional romance and more
Alexa Donovan, Anna Baird-Hassell, Eleanor Jacobs, and Elena PortnoyMar 11, 2024
An illustration of purple players participating in volleyball, basketball, soccer and track on a yellow background.
Women’s basketball advances to Final Four, women’s track and field breaks program record and other news
Sydney Barragan, Sports Editor • Mar 11, 2024
A red poster reading “Vote N.Y.C.” sticks out of a box.
Opinion: NYU Votes needs to take more initiative this election season
Molly Koch, Opinion Editor • Mar 11, 2024
FEATURES
A front entrance with the text “Electric Lady Studios” written in a retro white font on two reflective walls.
‘An exploitative environment’: The interns behind Electric Lady Studios
Julia Diorio, Music Editor • Feb 20, 2024
The exterior of the Morton Williams Supermarket, with a prominent red lettering that reads Morton Williams at the top of the building and the phrase The Fresh Marketplace beneath it.
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
Carmo Moniz, Managing Editor • Jan 31, 2024

New School student workers reach agreement, end strike

The union representing student workers at The New School reached a three-year contract with the university following months of demands for improved health care benefits and higher wages.
Adrianna Nehme and Bruna Horvath
Mar 11, 2024
A+girl+with+a+pink+umbrella+watches+an+ongoing+picket+line.+There+is+a+blue+U.A.W.+sign+in+the+background.
Matt Petres
A student at the SENS-UAW picket line on March 6, 2024. (Matt Petres for WSN)

The union representing over 500 student workers at The New School reached a verbal tentative agreement with the university following a bargaining session Friday, ending the group’s three-day-long strike. The three-year-long contract for the union, SENS-UAW, includes improved health care benefits and higher compensation.

New School spokesperson Amy Malsin told WSN that union leadership will now recommend the agreement to its members, who will then vote on whether to ratify it. The union’s new contract includes 25% in wage increases for all categories of workers, as well as protections for international students and an 80% discount on health care for all Ph.D. students. 

“We want to share our sincere gratitude to the members of both the union and university bargaining teams for their dedication and tireless work,” Malsin said. “Now, together, we can return to our mission of teaching, learning, creating and supporting our students.”

The strike came after six months of what union members called “insulting” bargaining efforts with the university. SENS-UAW — which is part of the same union representing adjunct faculty at NYU and part-time faculty at The New School — verbally agreed to call off the strike on March 8 after negotiating health care benefits, the length of the contract agreement and compensation for the time that the contract was under negotiation.

Prior to reaching the tentative agreement, the union removed a proposal that would have ensured access to dental health care. The verbal agreement also included a clause allowing The New School to pursue “disciplinary action, including discharge” if the union chooses to “call, instigate, engage or participate in” strikes or work stoppages, the New School Free Press reported. The same clause is included in The New School’s contract with part-time faculty, who went on strike for three weeks in 2022.

Malsin had told WSN that The New School’s bargaining team was planning on meeting with SENS-UAW on March 7 and 8. The union had previously accused the university of negotiating in “bad faith,” or without intending to reach an agreement in a complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board. The complaint was the third the union had filed with the independent federal agency since August 2023. 

Emily Li, a member of the group representing non-academic workers at The New School, said that although the agreement is a step forward for academic student workers, the university has still not recognized non-academic student workers — such as tour guides and resident advisers — as part of SENS-UAW. Last year, hundreds of student workers demanded that The New School include non-academic student workers, who are currently represented by the New Student Workers Union, in SENS-UAW. 

“This is a historic contract for academic student workers with some huge, progressive wins that have never been seen in contracts before, such as protections for international students, childcare and gender-affirming care,” Li said. “We’re hoping to use some of this momentum to build a stronger case for one big union, between SENS and NewSWU, to truly make up and fight for all student workers at The New School.”

Contact Adrianna Nehme and Bruna Horvath at [email protected]

About the Contributors
Adrianna Nehme, News Editor
Adrianna Nehme is a sophomore still trying to decide what to major in. Originally from a small town in Indiana, she moved to Chicago, Illinois for high school — where she was also the news editor for the school paper! She loves experiencing music live at concerts, seeking restaurants to try in the city and reading fiction novels — her all-time favorite is "The Cider House Rules" by John Irving. Check out her latest adventures on Instagram @adrianna.nehme.
Bruna Horvath, News Editor
Bruna Horvath is a sophomore studying journalism and English at CAS. When she’s not a News Editor, she’s a "Gone Girl" enthusiast, a Goodreads lover, and a Barnes & Noble frequenter. You can usually find her ordering an iced mocha, telling people her name is “Bruna” not “Bruno,” or on Instagram @brunaahorvath.
Matt Petres, Photo Editor
Matt Petres is a first-year studying Economics. He is from Chicago, Illinois and likes to bike and kayak. You can contact him on Instagram @matt.petres
Leave a comment
More to Discover
More in News
Photo collage of the buildings of N.Y.U. Langone, the Tandon School of Engineering and InnoLabs.
NYU Langone and Tandon announce expansion into Long Island City
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch, surrounded by green bushes in front of several pastel-colored buildings. On top of one building is a purple flag reading N.Y.U., and on top of another is a red flag reading W.S.N. The sky is colored with a pastel-pink gradient.
What to do this week: A St. Patrick’s Day parade, puppy playdates and more
Three security guards in blue uniforms congregate in front of the Grand Staircase in the Kimmel Center for University Life. A barrier is placed both on the top and bottom of the staircase.
Student gov’t pushes for NYU to open Kimmel stairs, cut ties with Starbucks
More in Top Story
A man in a beige cowboy hat and red bandana speaks into a microphone in front of a glass building with a sign reading, “THE NEW SCHOOL.”
New School student workers begin strike
A group of protestors holding Palestinian flags, protest signs and umbrellas walking in a circle outside of a building with “SILVER CENTER FOR ARTS AND SCIENCE” written on it.
Dozens picket outside Silver Center to demand NYU ‘divest from Israel’
A graphic of two purple squares on a gray background with white and yellow text. The post on the left advertises Northwell Imaging, while the post on the right advertises NYU Langone Orthopedics.
NYU Langone lawsuit over use of purple in competing advertisements dismissed
More in University News
The glass exterior of the N.Y.U. Langone Health building, with an incomplete circle around the word N.Y.U. on the signage.
NYU Langone expands its health care practices to Queens
The exterior of a building with the words “N.Y.U. SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES.”
SPS partnership to provide opportunities in hospitality technology
A person grabs toothpaste from a box in a drawer. On the counter and in the cupboards above them are stacks of non-perishable foods.
Steinhardt USG opens pantry to address on-campus food insecurity
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead  •  Donate  •  Tips  •  Off-Campus Housing
Washington Square News
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead
© 2024 Washington Square News • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 