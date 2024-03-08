SPS partnership to provide opportunities in hospitality technology

A research program at the School of Professional Studies will offer new opportunities for students to gain experience in using restaurant technologies through a collaboration with GoTab, a restaurant technology development company. The program marks the SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality Innovation Hub Experiential Learning Lab’s 10th collaboration, and its first one focused on the restaurant industry.

Students will be able to use GoTab’s new hospitality software, which includes a Point of Sale system that allows guests and servers to order on the same tab and simplify the server experience, and a Kitchen Display System, offering chefs and wait staff an organized and easily adjustable interface. Lucas Topper, a GoTab marketing specialist, said that the technology GoTab uses is part of most hospitality operations.

“A lot of these students haven’t worked in hospitality yet,” Topper said. “They like the industry, they want to know about the industry, but they don’t have hands-on experience with it. So the technology will allow them to understand the system that they will be using throughout their career.”

HI Hub Lab operates within the SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality. The center has undergraduate programs focused on hotel and tourism management, and it offers graduate degrees in event management, travel and tourism management and global hospitality management.

“Our general goals for collaborations with companies is to foster that technology-enabled learning,” HI Hub Lab Director Vanja Bogicevic said. “Our primary goal for GoTab, and many other partners, is to use their solutions in the classroom and provide students a chance to see what kind of software they will have to learn when they graduate.”

