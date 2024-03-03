What to do this week: Women’s History Month, a spooky symphony and more
The Daybook is WSN’s weekly column listing in-person and online events at NYU and across New York City. This week: March 4 – 10.
Mar 3, 2024
1 p.m.
Take part in a reading and discussion with author Deborah Jackson Taffa as she shares insights from her recently released memoir, “Whiskey Tender.” The book explores her journey through family relationships, survival and a sense of belonging as a Native American. Along with the discussion, there will be a Q&A and reception. This event is free, but make sure to register in advance to secure your spot.
5:30 p.m.
See a screening of the film, “The Treasury of Human Inheritance: A Work-in-Progress” alongside its creator, Alexis Kyle Mitchell. In the film, Mitchell depicts the experience of navigating genetic disease and disability. Mitchell’s film includes elements of home video footage and religious discussions. After the screening, attendees will have the opportunity to discuss the film with Mitchell herself. Attendance is free and guests are encouraged to RSVP.
Talk academic freedom with law professors
Kimmel Center for University Life, Eisner-Lubin Auditorium (on campus)
6 p.m.
Explore the intricacies of academic freedom in the talk series, “NYU in Dialogue.” In this event, speak with Harvard Law School professor Randall Kennedy and NYU School of Law professor Samuel Issacharoff about their areas of expertise, which include freedom of expression and constitutional law. Secure your spot at this event and RSVP online.
6 p.m.
Discuss the nuanced themes of “life, loss and love” through photography, with recently published authors David Deitcher and Jarrett Earnest. In conversation with Tisch art history and photography professor Shelley Rice, the writers will dive into the subjects of their new books and the role that photography plays in portraying powerful themes. This event is free for the NYU community but RSVP is required to attend.
5 p.m.
Diversify your music taste by attending a university workshop on the “Khaleeji sea-faring music” which originates from the Persian Gulf. In a workshop led by NYU Abu Dhabi professor and ethnomusicologist Ghazi Al-Mulaifi, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the art and watch a performance put on by Al-Mulaifi’s music ensemble, Boom.Diwan. This event is free for the NYU community.
8 p.m.
Listen to an original score created by NYU students to the 1920 horror film “Der Golem.” The performance will be part of a series hosted by Carnegie Hall called “Dancing on the Precipice,” which explores musical movements in the early 1900s and the role they played in the fall of the German Weimar Republic. This event is free and open to the public. Save your spot by reserving tickets in advance online.
Celebrate International Women’s Day with a book talk
Kimmel Center for University Life, Eisner & Lubin Auditorium (on campus)
Noon
Celebrate International Women’s Day with NYU alum and CNN Opinion writer Kara Alaimo. At this event, you will have the chance to learn about her new book “Over the Influence: Why Social Media is Toxic for Women and Girls — And How We Can Take It Back,” which explores how social media impacts women’s lives. Alaimo will discuss her book with NYU alum Erica Viegas, a singer-songwriter and a partnership lead at the World Economic Forum. The first 100 guests will get their own copy of “Over the Influence,” so make sure to secure your spot and RSVP online.
All Day
Support NYU’s Latinx Project as they present two art exhibits, “Re-collections” and “Histories We Carry.” Nine artists will have their work displayed at the “Re-collections” exhibit, which will explore the process through which artifacts are returned to the nations and states they come from. “Histories We Carry” will highlight paintings and sculptures by the Latinx Project’s artist-in-residence this year, Estelle Maisonett. Both exhibits are free and open to the public.
Expand your architecture knowledge with The Metropolitan Museum of Art curators
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
6 p.m.
Gain insight into architecture and textile technologies during a conversation with Met curators. Artist Sheila Hicks — whose work is displayed in both NYU’s Grey Art Museum and the Met — and architect Frida Escobedo will lead the talk. This event, which will be moderated by Met curator Iria Candela, is free with museum admission, although advance registration is required. Admission to the Met is pay-what-you-wish for New York residents.
6 p.m.
Engage in conversation with Norah Jones, a nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and pianist on the same day that her album, “Visions” will come out. The 12-song album explores themes of freedom and acceptance. Jones will join a discussion monitored by WFUV host Kara Manning, followed by an opportunity for photos and signatures. Tickets, which are $19.64 and include a CD, are required to attend.
1 p.m.
Explore the creative journeys of women artists during an open studio at The Met. During this event, you will have the chance to learn about the process of making stringed instruments, take part in a session where you can draw a human figure in motion and watch a painter bring her creations to life. The program is a part of the museum’s Women’s History Month exhibit, which honors the impact women have had on art and society. This event is free with museum admission, which is pay-what-you-wish for New York residents, and entry will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis.
8 p.m.
Spend an evening listening to compositions made and performed by NYU students at a concert organized by the NYU Undergraduate Composers Collective. The collective showcases composers from the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development in fields such as concert and film. The group’s spring concert features a variety of styles and takes on the creation of music. This event is free and open to members of the NYU community.
10 a.m.
Discover an array of curated products from over 110 women-owned, independent small businesses and over 130 independent local vendors at the Grand Bazaar small business fair. Attendees can purchase clothing, artisanal foods and even unique vintage finds from artists based in New York. All profits from the fair will be donated to four public schools in the city.
11 a.m.
View around 500 works of art in “Something Beautiful: Reframing La Colección,” an exhibit at El Museo del Barrio that highlights Amerindian, African and European cultures’ influence in the Americas and the Caribbean. The exhibition uses art to explore the history of the El Barrio neighborhood, the exploration of gender identities and the narrative surrounding the demolition of a detention facility in Chicago. The museum collaborated with over 40 individuals to create the exhibit, and has been collecting the art for it for more than 50 years. This will be the last day to view the exhibit, and tickets to attend are $9.