What to do this week: Women’s History Month, a spooky symphony and more

Explore the creative journeys of women artists during an open studio at The Met. During this event, you will have the chance to learn about the process of making stringed instruments, take part in a session where you can draw a human figure in motion and watch a painter bring her creations to life. The program is a part of the museum’s Women’s History Month exhibit, which honors the impact women have had on art and society. This event is free with museum admission, which is pay-what-you-wish for New York residents, and entry will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis.