Grossman receives $1.6 million research grant

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine over $1.6 million to support health care research.

The grant is part of a larger $9 million fund announced on Friday by New York congressmember Jerrold Nadler. The fund aims to help health care institutions in New York’s 12th Congressional District, which includes the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Weill Cornell Medicine, continue research in fields, including cancer, diabetes and mental health treatment.

The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center also received over $4.7 million in funding, according to NYU Grossman’s press release, and more than $2.7 million were allocated toward Weill Cornell Medicine.

Lacy Scarmana, a spokesperson for NYU Langone Health, told WSN the “funding will support a variety of research projects” at Grossman.

“This important funding helps NYU Langone Health and the NYU Grossman School of Medicine continue to pioneer the medical breakthroughs that provide hope and healing for all,” NYU Langone spokesperson Steve Ritea said in the Feb. 23 press release. “Our community is grateful for the Congressman’s continued support for biomedical research that has the potential to transform lives and shape the future of medicine.”

In the press release, Nadler said that the funding will help the institutions “continue their legacy of innovation in medical scientific research, particularly in the fields of cancer, diabetes and mental health treatment.”

Grossman conducts cancer research through the NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, where researchers are currently studying the cellular level causes of cancer and using their findings to develop treatment approaches.

The Diabetes Research Program at NYU Langone comprises a laboratory group focused on studying complications from diabetes. The Department of Psychiatry at the medical center researches mental health treatment approaches with the intent of applying findings to adult patients.

